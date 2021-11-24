A sampling of upcoming events in the area
Christmas Tree Forest
Santa’s Christmas Tree Farm, 35317 Huff Rd., Eustis
Pick out your perfect tree and enjoy food, drinks, and fun attractions. Visit www.santaschristmastreeforest.com for ticket information and details. Call 352-357-9836.
Nov. 25
8th Annual YMCA Turkey Trot
Golden Triangle YMCA, 1465 David Walker Dr., Tavares
Starts at 8 a.m.
The annual 5K run and walk benefits the Golden Triangle YMCA annual support campaigns. People of all fitness levels and ages are invited to participate Call 352-343-1144 or visit https://ymcacf.org/event/golden-triangle-ymca-5k-turkey-trot-2021.
Nov. 26
Light-Up Eustis
Downtown Eustis
5–9 p.m.
The countdown to Christmas begins with Christmas carols, Santa and Mrs. Claus, amusement rides, live bands, festival food and drinks. Call 352-257-7969 or visit www.eustis.org.
Leesburg Christmas Stroll
510 W. Main St., Leesburg
5–8 p.m.
Stroll through the streets of Historic Downtown Leesburg and see real snow in Florida, along with an array of Christmas light displays, the quaint shoppes, live entertainment and the lighting of a 24-ft. high Magical Dancing Lights Musical Christmas Tree. Visit leesburgpartnership.com/christmasstroll.
Nov. 27
Holiday on the Farm
Lil’ Bit of Life, 2920 Robie Avenue, Mount Dora
10 a.m.–3 p.m.
The farm will be decorated for the festivities and host farm tours throughout the day. A visit with Santa Claus, pony rides, and old-fashioned snacks and shopping round out the festival. Visit http://LilBitofLife.com/event.
Nov. 27–Dec. 24
Premier Boat Tours Christmas Cruise—A 1-hour Festive Sunset Cruise
Lakeside Inn, 100 N. Alexander St., Mount Dora
Departing from the dock at 5 p.m., a sunset cruise will tour Lake Beauclair. Afterwards, return to Lake Dora to view the Christmas lights display on the Mount Dora Marina. Enjoy hot apple cider, Christmas cookies and festive music while onboard. For ticket information, visit www.doracanaltour.com/christmas.php. Call 352-434-8040.
Nov. 30
Winter Service of Hope & Healing
First Presbyterian Church, 222 W 6th Avenue, Mount Dora
This 7 p.m. service of music, scripture and prayer is intended to bring light into the darkness and offer hope to all. Email office@fpcmtdora.org <office@fpcmtdora.org.
Dec. 1
World AIDS Day
WellFlorida’s High Impact Prevention program (HIP) is planning free testing events in honor of World AIDS Day. Learn about events in your county at EveryoneStopAIDSNow.org. HIP aims to decrease the spread of HIV and link HIV-positive individuals to prevention and care services in counties including Lake, Levy, Marion and Sumter.
Dec. 3
Elvis Christmas
Living Drama Theatre, 431 Plaza Dr., Eustis
7:30 p.m.
Have a Blue Christmas in Eustis when Ted Torres, a renowned Elvis impersonator, brings his talents to Eustis. Call 321-439-0529. Visit https://livingdramatheatre.com.
Merry Mount Dora
6–9 p.m.
Enjoy a free family-friendly street party with live music, dancing, shopping, Santa and lots of lights. Enjoy a stroll through the beautifully decorated Mount Dora Marina and Holiday Greeting Lane. Call the Mount Dora Area Chamber of Commerce at 352-383-2165. Visit www.mountdorachristmas.com.
Dec. 4
First Saturday Birding
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
8 a.m.
Join a walk and explore the nature center with a knowledgeable guide in the season when migratory birds are in the area. Meet in the parking lot and bring your own binoculars if you wish. Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com/events or call 352-357-7536.
A Storybook Christmas Parade
Lady Lake along Old Dixie Highway
Santa’s coming to town, along with marching bands, clowns, fire trucks, antique cars, horses and floats, at the Lady Lake parade, 10 a.m.
Annual Leesburg Christmas Parade
Main Street, Leesburg • 6–9 p.m.
Holiday entertainment and fun for the whole family in historic downtown Leesburg.
Call 352-365-0053.
Visit www.leesburgpartnership.com/christmasparade.
61st Annual Christmas Parade in Mount Dora
10 a.m.
The Christmas parade has been happening in Mount Dora for over six decades!
Call the Mount Dora Lions Club at 352-449-8443.
Visit https://mountdorachristmas.com.
Tavares Christmas Celebration
Parade in downtown Tavares, 201 E. Main St., Tavares
Celebration at Wooton Park, 100 E. Ruby St., Tavares
3–9 p.m.
Celebrate the season at the annual parade, starting at 3 p.m., followed by live music, entertainment, ice skating and snow in Wooton Park. Santa will arrive by seaplane to watch the fireworks. Don’t miss the giant snow globe. Call 352-742-6319. Visit www.tavares.org/calendar.
Astor Christmas Street Parade
Local residents can join the parade by decorating their vehicles for Christmas. Visit www.blackwateryachtclub.com.
Astor Parade of Boats
St. Johns Waterway, Astor • 6:30 p.m.
Watch the dazzling lights on the St. Johns waterway in the annual holiday tradition. The Blackwater Yacht Club encourages participants to bring an unwrapped toy to donate for families in need. The last boat in the parade, The Toy Hauler, will collect toys from the shore watchers.
Visit www.blackwateryachtclub.com.
31st Annual Christmas Lighted Boat Parade
357-499 S. Tremain St., Mount Dora • 7 p.m.
Watch the twinkling lights on the water as local boat owners compete for best in light-show display and originality. Boaters depart from the Lighthouse on Grantham Point, across from Gilbert Park. Visit https://mountdorachristmas.com.
Johnny Cash Rockin Rockabilly Christmas
Living Drama Theatre, 431 Plaza Dr., Eustis • 7 p.m.
Enjoy a Johnny Cash tribute performance complete with holiday music. Call 321-439-0529. Visit https://livingdramatheatre.com.
Dec. 4–5
43rd Annual Christmas Tour of Homes
Country Club of Mt. Dora Clubhouse, 1900 Country Club Blvd., Mount Dora
11 a.m.–4 p.m.
Presented by the Women’s Committee of Fine Arts, this self-driving tour takes you by a handful of beautiful homes in Mount Dora. The houses will be decorated inside and out with rustic, themed and vintage elements. Touring starts at the Country Club of Mount Dora clubhouse. All proceeds are used for scholarships to local high school students in the visual and performing arts. Call Vivian at 352-720-3939. Visit https://wcfamountdora.net.
“The Nutcracker”
Mount Dora Community Theater, 520 N. Baker St., Mount Dora
The Mount Dora School of Ballet presents two performances of the classic tale. Call 352-234-3755. Visit www.mountdoralive.com.
Dec. 5
Christmas Around the World
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora, 439 E. Fifth Avenue • 6–7:30 p.m.
Children and their parents will experience crafts, games, snacks and worship from around the world. Families of all ages and sizes are welcome. For more information, call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Leesburg’s Christmas on the Water
Ski Beach, Lake Shore Dr., Leesburg
5 p.m.
Enjoy Christmas on the water with a Light Up Venetian Gardens ceremony followed by a lighted boat parade. To enter a boat, call or text Fred O’Brien at 352-250-3814 or email fobrien@gate.net. Visit www.facebook.com/leesburgchristmasonthewater or www.leesburgpartnership.com/event/christmas-on-the-water-holiday-lighted-boat-parade.
17th Annual Toys for Tots Tournament
Starting point: Hurricane Dockside Grill, 3351 W. Burleigh Blvd., Tavares
Destination: Leesburg Boat Club at Venetian Gardens Ramp, 31 Dozier Cir., Leesburg
Parade departure 11:30 a.m.
A festive competition to collect the most weight in toys for the Toys for Tots program. $100 cash prize for the individual with the most weight, and a $250 cash prize for the team with the most weight. Sponsored by Holiday Marine & Sea Tow Central Florida Lakes. Call 352-787-4824 or 877-800-1492.
Alternative Giving Christmas Market
First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora, 222 W. 6th Ave., Mount Dora • 11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
The market offers an opportunity to donate to those in need while also giving to loved ones. The church’s missions have provided “shopping lists” for purchasing gifts in honor of family members and friends. The entire amount spent on gifts will be given to the appropriate organizations. Call 352-383-4089.
To share your community event, email Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com at least two weeks before our weekly publication day, which is every Wednesday.