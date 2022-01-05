Jan. 5
GFWC Mount Dora Woman’s Club
Country Club of Mount Dora,
1900 Country Club Blvd., Mount Dora
The GFWC Mount Dora Woman’s Club has resumed its regular monthly meetings and community service activities. For information, email gfwcmdwc@mail.com.
Jan. 6
Library Expansion Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire, Tavares
The library expansion is a multipurpose space including sections for teens, individual and group gatherings, programming and meetings. A reception will follow the ceremony. Call 352-742-6090 or visit http://mylakelibrary.org.
PJ Storytime
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Pajamas are encouraged, but not required at the 6–6:30 p.m. storytime for children of various ages. Call Ms. Jaimie at 352-357-0896 or 352-357-5686.
Jan. 7
First Friday Street Party
111 N. Eustis Street, Eustis
Enjoy a variety of food, vendors and live music at the free monthly event, 6–9 p.m. Call 352-483-5491.
Jan. 7–8
Abu Garcia College Fishing & U.S. Army High School Fishing Tournament
Venetian Gardens, 201 East Dixie Avenue, Leesburg
A regional college fishing tournament on Friday is followed by a high school fishing tournament on Saturday. Call 270-252-1000 or email information@majorleaguefishing.com.
Jan. 8
FSGA 2022 Next 100 Junior Invitational
Mission Inn Resort & Club,
10400 County Road 48, Howey-in-the-Hills
The 4th annual Next 100 Junior Invitational is a high school championship featuring golfers from across the U.S. Call 813-632-3742.
Jan. 8 & 15
Daybreak
Birding
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
8 a.m.
Explore the grounds and visit the rookery with a knowledgeable guide in the season of migratory bird populations. Meet in the parking lot and bring your own binoculars and camera if you wish. Loaner binoculars also will be available.
Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.
Jan. 9
History and Nature Hike
Ferndale Preserve, 19220 County Road 455, Montverde
Learn about artifacts, the history of the site, located on the west side of Lake Apopka, and nature while hiking with staff, 9 a.m. Call 352-516-7011 or email jpouliot@lakecountyfl.gov.
Sunday Funday: The World of Water
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
At this event for all ages, visitors can check out exhibits, do activities and talk to experts, 1–3 p.m. Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.
Jan. 12
Cornerstone Hospice Informational Session
GraceWay Church, 10200 Morningside Drive, Leesburg
The presentation by will cover the various services offered by the community-based not-for-profit provider of hospital and palliative care services, 1 p.m. Cornerstone Hospice services are provided to all patients in need, regardless of a patient’s insurance coverage or ability to pay. Call 352-728-1620.
Jan. 13
New Beginnings: 2022 Winter Fashion Show
Lake Square Mall, 10401 U.S. Hwy. 441, Leesburg
The fashion show will kick off at 1 p.m. and feature silk performances, Tou Lou/Razor Sharp Cutz hair show and VMAX models opening the runway. A $200 shopping spree giveaway will be given to two audience members. Call 352-787-1200.
Visit www.facebook.com/thenewlakesquaremall.
Leesburg’s Mardi Gras Kick-off Party
Leesburg Center for the Arts,
429 W. Magnolia Street, Leesburg
6 p.m.
Meet the candidates for King Rex and Queen Divine of Mardi Gras at the kick-off party. Great food, live music and good times will be available throughout the evening.
Call 352-365-0053.
Visit www.leesburgpartnership.com/mardigras.
Jan. 14
Martin Luther King Breakfast
Venetian Center, 1 Dozier Court, Leesburg
7:30 a.m.
Join the community for breakfast and celebrate the teachings of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Call Louis at 352-552-7540.
Jan. 14–16
Renninger’s Antique Extravaganza
Renninger’s Antique Center,
20651 U.S. Hwy. 441, Mount Dora
8 a.m.–5 p.m.
Three times each year, the Antiques and Collectors Extravaganza features nearly 800 vendors from all over the country, rain or shine. Parking is free. For admission pricing, call 352-383-8393 or visit https://bit.ly/3k288zS.
Jan. 15
Unity Day
Cauley Lott Park, 1717 Highland Street, Mount Dora
A day when different communities in Mount Dora come together on MLK Weekend to celebrate unity. Live music, entertainment, food and family fun, 11 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Free for the community. Call 407-808-5284.
The Genius of Frank Lloyd Wright
Leesburg Public Library, 100 E Main St, Leesburg
Master storyteller Timothy Totten uses more than 100 photos and dozens of stories of the architect and some juicy stories of the iconoclastic American’s personal life experiences that shaped his contributions to American art and culture.
Visit https://bit.ly/3ezXUDN.
Daughters of the
American Revolution Meeting
Anyone interested in pursuing membership is welcome to attend the Ocklawaha Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution meeting. Contact June Perry at spooker15@aol.com.
3rd Annual Arbor Day Celebration
Downtown Tavares
Tavares celebrates the trees and environment with an annual event for the whole family. From tree giveaways to planting seedlings, the focus is on tree conservation efforts. Visit the website for upcoming details. Visit www.tavares.org/calendar.