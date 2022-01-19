Through 30
Ain’t Misbehavin’, A Fats Waller Musical
Eustis State Theatre, 109 N Bay Street, Eustis
Set in the Golden Age of the Cotton Club, the musical features music of the 1920s and 1930s. Visit https://eustisstatetheatre.org.
Jan. 19
Improve your Relationships with Journalists
Via Zoom video conferencing
During this virtual professional development seminar, the Florida Public Relations Association Lake County Chapter will host strategic communications advisor Jennifer Berson. The program is open to the public. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/3JSrKlk.
Jan. 20
Cooking in an Instant
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Learn about cooking in an electric pressure cooker via an Instant Pot. The program will include a how-to overview, cooking demonstration and recipe sampling, 6–7:30 p.m. Presented by Lori Johnson and the UF/IFAS Extension of Lake County. Space is limited. Stop by the library or call 352-357-5686 to reserve your spot. Visit eustismemoriallibrary.org.
Art Stroll/Art in the Alley
Mount Dora Center for the Arts,
138 E 5th Ave, Mount Dora
Self-guided art tours cover various locations in downtown Mount Dora.
Call 352-383-0880.
Leesburg Mardi Gras Game Show Party
Leesburg Center for the Arts, 429 W. Magnolia St, Leesburg
Candidates for Queen Divine and King Rex of Mardi Gras compete against one another for your vote, 6 p.m. Entry fee is $5. Call 352-365-0053.
Visit www.leesburgpartnership.com/mardigras.
Jan. 21
Friday Night Naturalist: Night Sights
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Gather outdoors to watch footage from trail cameras and other sights and sounds on the outdoor screen, 6:30 p.m. A guided walk and campfire will be offered. Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.
SSAC Basketball State Championships
The Big House, 1544 Lane Park Cutoff, Tavares
Sunshine State Athletic Conference hosts its annual Basketball Championships with over 70 teams, both boys and girls teams combined.
Visit www.sunshinestateathletics.com/home.
Jan. 21–23
Central Florida Film Festival
Epic Theatres Mount Dora,
2300 Spring Harbor Boulevard, Mount Dora
The event celebrates independent filmmaking with a variety of films, workshops and other activities. Visit www.centralfloridafilmfestival.com.
Jan. 22
Author Frank Stanfield
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
At 2 p.m., Stanfield, author of “Cold Blooded: A True Crime Story of a Murderous Teenage Vampire Cult,” will share his perspective on what happened in Eustis on the night of Nov. 25, 1996. No registration is required. Call 352-735-7180, option 5.
Robert Burns Night
St. Edward’s Episcopal Church,
460 N. Grandview Street, Mount Dora
Celebrate the famous Scottish poet’s birthday with a special dinner and festivities. Seating is limited. For ticket information, visit https://bit.ly/3GbJu8R.
Classic Car Cruise Show
101 E. Magnolia Avenue, Eustis
The fourth Saturday of each month, about 150 classic cars cruise in to historic downtown Eustis. Enjoy downtown shops and restaurants, great music and cool cars. Want to show your car? Registration is free and will enter you into cash prize giveaways. Cruise-In times are 4–8 p.m.
The NY Rockabilly Rockets
Mount Dora Community Building,
520 N. Baker Street, Mount Dora • 7:30 p.m.
The concert is billed as “A Nostalgic Journey Through Vintage Rock & Roll.” Call 352-735-7100.
Visit https://ci.mount-dora.fl.us/972/special-events.
Quarterly Bird & Butterfly Survey
Ferndale Preserve,
19220 County Road 455, Montverde
Assist park staff with surveying the birds and butterflies that inhabit Lake County’s conservation lands. Call 352-253-4950 or email gquigley@lakecountyfl.gov.
A Girl’s Best Friend
Eustis Community Center, 601 Northshore Drive, Eustis
Show your little princess how much you care for her by taking her to a father and daughter dance Denim & Diamonds style! This daddy and daughter time together will feature dinner, music, dancing and more! Visit www.eustis.org/Residents/Events/Father-Daughter-Dance.
Jan. 22–23
Art in the Park
Log Cabin Park, 106 Hwy 441 in Lady Lake
The Lady Lake Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual festival features arts and crafts by local and national vendors, a student art show, food vendors and live music, Saturday 9 a.m.–4 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Call 352-753-6029.
Florida Gun and Knife Show
Lake County Fairgrounds, 2101 N. CR 452, Eustis
Guns, ammo and other accessories will be on display at the event, which is hosted by Sport Show Specialists of Florida. All federal, state and local firearm ordinances and laws must be obeyed. Visit www.flgunshows.com for schedule and pricing. Call 321-777-7455 or mail email@flgunshows.com.
Jan. 23
Cocomelon Dance Party
Lake Square Mall Cafe Court,
10401 U.S. Hwy. 441, Leesburg
Noon to 2 p.m., the dance party with DJ Kelly will feature music, games and meet and greet all free to children of all ages. Call 352-787-1200.
Visit https://bit.ly/3CLqP2b.
Pack Walk
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Calling all well-behaved dogs for a social walk, which is held the fourth Sunday of each month at 1:30 p.m.
Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.
Jan. 24
Kids Dance Party
Eustis Memorial Library,
120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Toddlers and children up to age 5 years and their caregivers enjoy music, movement, dancing and action-packed rhythm building early literacy activities, 3:30–4 p.m. Call Ms. Jaimie at 352-357-0896 or 352-357-5686.
Jan. 26
Nature Sprouts
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Activities for ages 2–5 with an adult are offered 10:30–11:30 a.m. the fourth Wednesday of each month.
Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.
Jan. 27–30
Florida Storytelling Festival
Lakeside Inn, 100 N. Alexander Street, Mount Dora
The nationally known storytelling event will feature workshops, concerts, youthful voices and a sense of community. Call 352-234-6422.
Visit https://flstory.com.
Jan. 28
Widowed Support Group
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora,
439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
Meetings are at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel (the first building west of the sanctuary) on the fourth Thursday of each month. It is open to men and women. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Jan. 28–30
The Battle of Townsend’s Plantation
Renninger’s Twin Markets, 20651 U.S. Hwy. 441, Mount Dora
The marketplace will be transformed with authentic Civil War camps, living history exhibits, folk music and weaponry demonstrations.
Email ctownsend@forthepeople.com.
Visit http://townsendfirm.com/plantation.htm.
Jan. 29
Black History Month Kick-off
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
The library will kick of Black History Month with the film “Banished,” a 2007 documentary moderated by Ozell Ward, host of the African American Film Series in Mount Dora, 2 p.m. No registration is required.
Call 352-735-7180, option 5.
EAA Chapter Meeting
The Leesburg-based Experimental Aviation Association chapter will hold a member meeting with guest speaker, NASA representative Christine Sealing.
Visit www.eaachapter534.org/index.html.
The Surrogate Band –
Pink Floyd Tribute Concert
Mount Dora Community Building, 520 N. Baker St. Mount Dora
The Ultimate Pink Floyd Experience and Laser Show, a DeLand-based Floyd tribute band, will showcase “Dark Side of the Moon” note for note in its entirety. Call 352-735-7100.
Visit https://ci.mount-dora.fl.us/972/special-events.
TEDx Eustis 2022
Eustis High School Auditorium,
1300 E. Washington Avenue, Eustis
TEDx is a grassroots initiative, created in the spirit of TED’s mission to research and discover “ideas worth spreading.” Speakers will offer short talks on topics related to the theme of “connecting,” 8 a.m.–3 p.m. Email TedXEustis@gmail.com. For a list of speakers and registration information, visit https://tedxeustis.com.
Lake Eustis ASD Safety Day
Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park Drive, Eustis • 10 AM to 2 PM
The free ASD safety awareness day will introduce your child/family to local officers, firefighters, EMTs, and city officials, including the mayor. Enjoy games, vendors, ASD resources, entertainment, food trucks, networking opportunities and mini ASD seminars. Hosted by UCF Center for Autism and Related Disabilities, PALS and the city of Eustis. Visit www.eustis.org/Residents/Events/Lake-Eustis-ASD-Safety-Day.
Community Cleanup and Waste
Tire Amnesty Day
Festival Park, Crittenden Street and N. Main Avenue, Groveland
Participate in a community cleanup and bulk trash collection event, 9 a.m.–noon. Register at www.lakecountyfl.gov/KLB or at the event. Lake County’s Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Unit will be on site to accept household hazardous waste, and residents may dispose of passenger car tires free of charge during the event. Visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/KLB.
Jan. 30
“Jazz and More…”
Lake Square Mall, 10401 US Hwy 441, Leesburg.
Dueling pianos, comedian Al Schubowsky, 9th Street Jazz Company and the John DePaola Trio will be featured at the fundraiser presented by the Jewish Federation of The Villages and Greater Sumter County, 12:30 p.m. Visit www.jfedthevillages.org.
Examining the 2022 Florida Legislative Session in Light of Our Values
Via Zoom
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Lake County will host an online free forum at 7 p.m. UU Justice Florida has identified many important pending bills. This forum will describe these bills, explain the legislative process and provide advocacy tips. The main speaker will be Nancy Hurlbert, a frequent lecturer regarding the legislative process. To participate via the internet or hear the presentation by phone, register through the Zoom link provided for this event at https://uulakecounty.org.
Frank Lloyd Wright Presentation
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Master Storyteller Tim Totten will explore Florida’s trove of Frank Lloyd Wright buildings, 2 p.m. No registration is required. Call 352-735-7180, option 5.