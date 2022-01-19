Through 30

Ain’t Misbehavin’, A Fats Waller Musical

Eustis State Theatre, 109 N Bay Street, Eustis

Set in the Golden Age of the Cotton Club, the musical features music of the 1920s and 1930s. Visit https://eustisstatetheatre.org.

 

Jan. 19

Improve your Relationships with Journalists 

Via Zoom video conferencing 

During this virtual professional development seminar, the Florida Public Relations Association Lake County Chapter will host strategic communications advisor Jennifer Berson. The program is open to the public. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/3JSrKlk.

 

Jan. 20

Cooking in an Instant

Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis

Learn about cooking in an electric pressure cooker via an Instant Pot. The program will include a how-to overview, cooking demonstration and recipe sampling, 6–7:30 p.m. Presented by Lori Johnson and the UF/IFAS Extension of Lake County. Space is limited. Stop by the library or call 352-357-5686 to reserve your spot. Visit eustismemoriallibrary.org.

 

Art Stroll/Art in the Alley

Mount Dora Center for the Arts, 

138 E 5th Ave, Mount Dora

Self-guided art tours cover various locations in downtown Mount Dora.

Call 352-383-0880. 

Leesburg Mardi Gras Game Show Party

Leesburg Center for the Arts, 429 W. Magnolia St, Leesburg

Candidates for Queen Divine and King Rex of Mardi Gras compete against one another for your vote, 6 p.m. Entry fee is $5. Call 352-365-0053. 

Visit www.leesburgpartnership.com/mardigras.

 

Jan. 21

Friday Night Naturalist: Night Sights

Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis

Gather outdoors to watch footage from trail cameras and other sights and sounds on the outdoor screen, 6:30 p.m. A guided walk and campfire will be offered. Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.

SSAC Basketball State Championships

The Big House, 1544 Lane Park Cutoff, Tavares

Sunshine State Athletic Conference hosts its annual Basketball Championships with over 70 teams, both boys and girls teams combined. 

Visit www.sunshinestateathletics.com/home.

 

Jan. 21–23

Central Florida Film Festival

Epic Theatres Mount Dora, 

2300 Spring Harbor Boulevard, Mount Dora

The event celebrates independent filmmaking with a variety of films, workshops and other activities. Visit www.centralfloridafilmfestival.com.

 

Jan. 22

Author Frank Stanfield 

W.T. Bland Public Library, 

1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora

At 2 p.m., Stanfield, author of “Cold Blooded: A True Crime Story of a Murderous Teenage Vampire Cult,” will share his perspective on what happened in Eustis on the night of Nov. 25, 1996. No registration is required. Call 352-735-7180, option 5.

 

Robert Burns Night 

St. Edward’s Episcopal Church, 

460 N. Grandview Street, Mount Dora

Celebrate the famous Scottish poet’s birthday with a special dinner and festivities. Seating is limited. For ticket information, visit https://bit.ly/3GbJu8R.

 

Classic Car Cruise Show

101 E. Magnolia Avenue, Eustis

The fourth Saturday of each month, about 150 classic cars cruise in to historic downtown Eustis. Enjoy downtown shops and restaurants, great music and cool cars. Want to show your car? Registration is free and will enter you into cash prize giveaways. Cruise-In times are 4–8 p.m. 

The NY Rockabilly Rockets 

Mount Dora Community Building, 

520 N. Baker Street, Mount Dora • 7:30 p.m.

The concert is billed as “A Nostalgic Journey Through Vintage Rock & Roll.” Call 352-735-7100.

Visit https://ci.mount-dora.fl.us/972/special-events.

Quarterly Bird               & Butterfly Survey

Ferndale Preserve, 

19220 County Road 455, Montverde

Assist park staff with surveying the birds and butterflies that inhabit Lake County’s conservation lands. Call 352-253-4950 or email gquigley@lakecountyfl.gov.

A Girl’s Best Friend

Eustis Community Center, 601 Northshore Drive, Eustis 

Show your little princess how much you care for her by taking her to a father and daughter dance Denim & Diamonds style! This daddy and daughter time together will feature dinner, music, dancing and more! Visit www.eustis.org/Residents/Events/Father-Daughter-Dance.

 

Jan. 22–23

Art in the Park 

Log Cabin Park, 106 Hwy 441 in Lady Lake 

The Lady Lake Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual festival features arts and crafts by local and national vendors, a student art show, food vendors and live music, Saturday 9 a.m.–4 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Call 352-753-6029.

Florida Gun and Knife Show

Lake County Fairgrounds, 2101 N. CR 452, Eustis

Guns, ammo and other accessories will be on display at the event, which is hosted by Sport Show Specialists of Florida. All federal, state and local firearm ordinances and laws must be obeyed. Visit www.flgunshows.com for schedule and pricing. Call 321-777-7455 or mail email@flgunshows.com.

 

Jan. 23

Cocomelon Dance Party

Lake Square Mall Cafe Court, 

10401 U.S. Hwy. 441, Leesburg

Noon to 2 p.m., the dance party with DJ Kelly will feature music, games and meet and greet all free to children of all ages. Call 352-787-1200. 

Visit https://bit.ly/3CLqP2b.

Pack Walk

Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis

Calling all well-behaved dogs for a social walk, which is held the fourth Sunday of each month at 1:30 p.m. 

Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.

 

Jan. 24 

Kids Dance Party 

Eustis Memorial Library, 

120 N. Center Street, Eustis

Toddlers and children up to age 5 years and their caregivers enjoy music, movement, dancing and action-packed rhythm building early literacy activities, 3:30–4 p.m. Call Ms. Jaimie at 352-357-0896 or 352-357-5686.

 

Jan. 26 

Nature Sprouts 

Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis

Activities for ages 2–5 with an adult are offered 10:30–11:30 a.m. the fourth Wednesday of each month. 

Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.

 

Jan. 27–30

Florida Storytelling Festival

Lakeside Inn, 100 N. Alexander Street, Mount Dora

The nationally known storytelling event will feature workshops, concerts, youthful voices and a sense of community. Call 352-234-6422. 

Visit https://flstory.com.

 

Jan. 28 

Widowed Support Group 

First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora,

 439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora 

Meetings are at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel (the first building west of the sanctuary) on the fourth Thursday of each month. It is open to men and women. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.

 

Jan. 28–30

The Battle of Townsend’s Plantation

Renninger’s Twin Markets, 20651 U.S. Hwy. 441, Mount Dora

The marketplace will be transformed with authentic Civil War camps, living history exhibits, folk music and weaponry demonstrations. 

Email ctownsend@forthepeople.com

Visit http://townsendfirm.com/plantation.htm.

 

Jan. 29

Black History Month Kick-off 

W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora

The library will kick of Black History Month with the film “Banished,” a 2007 documentary moderated by Ozell Ward, host of the African American Film Series in Mount Dora, 2 p.m. No registration is required. 

Call 352-735-7180, option 5. 

 

EAA Chapter Meeting

The Leesburg-based Experimental Aviation Association chapter will hold a member meeting with guest speaker, NASA representative Christine Sealing. 

Visit www.eaachapter534.org/index.html.

The Surrogate Band – 

Pink Floyd Tribute Concert

Mount Dora Community Building, 520 N. Baker St. Mount Dora

The Ultimate Pink Floyd Experience and Laser Show, a DeLand-based Floyd tribute band, will showcase “Dark Side of the Moon” note for note in its entirety. Call 352-735-7100. 

Visit https://ci.mount-dora.fl.us/972/special-events.

 

TEDx Eustis 2022

Eustis High School Auditorium, 

1300 E. Washington Avenue, Eustis 

TEDx is a grassroots initiative, created in the spirit of TED’s mission to research and discover “ideas worth spreading.” Speakers will offer short talks on topics related to the theme of “connecting,” 8 a.m.–3 p.m. Email TedXEustis@gmail.com. For a list of speakers and registration information, visit https://tedxeustis.com.

 

Lake Eustis ASD Safety Day

Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park Drive, Eustis • 10 AM to 2 PM

The free ASD safety awareness day will introduce your child/family to local officers, firefighters, EMTs, and city officials, including the mayor. Enjoy games, vendors, ASD resources, entertainment, food trucks, networking opportunities and mini ASD seminars. Hosted by UCF Center for Autism and Related Disabilities, PALS and the city of Eustis. Visit www.eustis.org/Residents/Events/Lake-Eustis-ASD-Safety-Day.

Community Cleanup and Waste 

Tire Amnesty Day

Festival Park, Crittenden Street and N. Main Avenue, Groveland

Participate in a community cleanup and bulk trash collection event, 9 a.m.–noon. Register at www.lakecountyfl.gov/KLB or at the event. Lake County’s Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Unit will be on site to accept household hazardous waste, and residents may dispose of passenger car tires free of charge during the event. Visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/KLB.

 

Jan. 30 

“Jazz and More…”

Lake Square Mall, 10401 US Hwy 441, Leesburg.

Dueling pianos, comedian Al Schubowsky, 9th Street Jazz Company and the John DePaola Trio will be featured at the fundraiser presented by the Jewish Federation of The Villages and Greater Sumter County, 12:30 p.m. Visit www.jfedthevillages.org.

 

 

Examining the 2022 Florida Legislative Session in Light of Our Values 

Via Zoom

The Unitarian Universalist Church of Lake County will host an online free forum at 7 p.m. UU Justice Florida has identified many important pending bills. This forum will describe these bills, explain the legislative process and provide advocacy tips. The main speaker will be Nancy Hurlbert, a frequent lecturer regarding the legislative process. To participate via the internet or hear the presentation by phone, register through the Zoom link provided for this event at https://uulakecounty.org.

 

Frank Lloyd Wright Presentation

W.T. Bland Public Library, 

1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora

Master Storyteller Tim Totten will explore Florida’s trove of Frank Lloyd Wright buildings, 2 p.m. No registration is required. Call 352-735-7180, option 5. 

 

