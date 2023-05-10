Ongoing
Mission Mozambique! Photo and Art Show
First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora,
222 W. 6th Ave., Mount Dora
View the progress of a mission in Tete Province through photographs and native art. One couple tells the story after 15 trips to Africa starting in 2000. See the show Monday–Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Call 352-383-4089. Visit www.fpcmtdora.org.
Thru May 10
Call to Artists
Mount Dora Center for the Arts
The Mount Dora Art League asks artists to submit entries for its May 25–June 5 exhibit by May 10. Up to three entries of original art allowed. Text or call 305-304-8229.
Thru May 19
Photography Exhibit: Force of Nature
Mount Dora Center for the Arts, 138 E 5th Ave., Mount Dora
An Associated Press staff photographer of many years, Randy Taylor traveled around the world to photograph famous people and events. When his considerable archives were flooded by Hurricane Sandy, that “force of nature” transformed his historic images into unique photographic art. He will participate in an art talk April 29, 1–4 p.m. Call 352-383-0880.
Visit www.MountDoraArt.com.
May 13
Lake Irish Music Session
Simpson Farmhouse at W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
Play traditional Irish dance music (or simply listen) and make new friends at the regular sessions, held the first Sunday (1:30 p.m.) and second Saturday (10 a.m.) of each month.
Open House
The Mount Dora Lawn Bowling Club,
125 Edgerton Court, Mount Dora
Tour the club with friendly folks and experience lawn bowling, 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Complimentary pizza will be available.
Call 321-541-0420 or email HalB@duck.com.
Chef Warren and Favorite Summer Meals
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Learn how to convert your favorite summer meals to a healthier plant-based version, 3–5 p.m. Chef Warren will return to demonstrate and share prepared foods that use fresh, seasonal ingredients and can save money at the grocery store. Attendees are requested to bring a summer plant-based food to share at the pot-luck meal following the demonstration. Bring your own drink. Public Health-Plant Powerful Group is a pod under the non-profit PlantPure Communities with a mission to strive for healthier and stronger communities by following a whole food, plant-based lifestyle. Call 352-250-7942.
Gopher Tortoise Program
Lake Louisa State Park Ranger Station,
7305 U.S. Hwy 27, Clermont
Join the Passionflower Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society for a special combined program, 9:30–11:30 a.m. Ranger Josie Galvan will share knowledge of the threatened species before leading a walk to establish a new gopher tortoise habitat, planting seeds of some of their favorite natives for foraging. Bring a chair, gloves, water, trowel and hat, and wear sunscreen, long pants and sturdy shoes. Transportation to the habitat site will be available for those with mobility issues. The free program is open to all ages. Service hour verification for Bright Future Scholars and Boy and Girl Scouts will be given.
MDHS Hurricanes Football 2023 Golf Tournament
The Country Club of Mount Dora,
1900 Country Club Blvd., Mount Dora
The Mount Dora High School Football Program is hosting their annual golf tournament. Email hutchinsonl@lake.k12.fl.us. Register at https://app.eventcaddy.com/events/mount-dora-football-2023-spring-golf-invitational/register.
Plaid in the Park
Sunset Park, 230 W. 4th Ave., Mount Dora
Bring your kilt, bring your family, and immerse yourself in Scottish entertainment, food, and drink, 4–8 p.m.
Visit https://cityofmtdorapipeband.com.
eBird Global Big Day
Green Mountain Scenic Overlook & Trailhead,
20700 County Road 455, Minneola
Submit your observations and support conservation worldwide as part of the Cornell Lab’s Global Big Day. Participate with park staff at the park, 7:30 a.m., or just sit in your back yard and record the birds you see and hear. Call 352-253-4950 or email parksandtrails@lakecountyfl.gov. For program information, visit https://ebird.org/globalbigday.
May 14
Succulents: Houseplants & Exterior Landscaping
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
Learn about these beautiful and low-maintenance plants and what they need to thrive in your garden and in pots. Call 352-735-7180 or email library@cityofmountdora.com.
Mother’s Day Jazz Revue
Mount Dora Musical Hall, 520 Baker Street, Mount Dora
The 12-piece Mount Dora Jazz Band will perform its repertoire of vintage pop, soft rock, and some tunes recorded by the great jazz orchestras, 3:30 p.m. Get tickets at mountdoralive.com.
May 15
Lake Technical College Charter Board of Directors Meeting
Board Room, Building A, Lake Technical College,
2001 Kurt Street, Eustis
The regular board meeting will begin at 4:30 p.m.
Call 352-589-2250.
May 16
Artist Reception: Spring Has Sprung
Eustis City Hall Lobby, 10 N. Grove St., Eustis
Meet local Artist Kelley Batson-Howard, 3–6 p.m. Her spring-themed exhibit will run through June 30. Visit https://www.eustis.org/Residents/Events/Artist-Reception-Spring-Has-Sprung-Art-Exhibit.
Butterfly Gardening
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center St., Eustis
Learn from a master gardener how to plant and manage a butterfly garden in your home at this UF/IFAS Extension of Lake County presentation, noon–1 p.m. No sign-up required.
Visit www.eustismemoriallibrary.org.
Yoga @ the Library
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center St., Eustis
Get energized with restorative, relaxing yoga at the library, the second and fourth Tuesday of the month, noon–1 p.m. Space is limited to 10 participants per session.
Visit www.eustismemoriallibrary.org.
May 17
Farm to Table: A Seasonally Inspired Side
Long and Scott Farms, 26216 County Road 448A, Mount Dora
Lori Johnson, UF/IFAS family and consumer science agent, will focus her talk on okra and corn in a side dish. You will also learn about nutrition and health benefits, 10–11 a.m.
Register at https://longandscottfarms.com/market/cooking-classes.
Trout Lake Woodlanders
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
The Junior Master Naturalist Club for 8- to 18-year-olds involves members in hands-on learning, field trips, volunteer activities and more, 3:30–4:30 p.m. Co-sponsored by Lake County 4-H and TLNC. Call 352-357-7536 or email tlnc.info@gmail.com to register.
Sweet Talk
Edge On 3rd, 112 W. 3rd Ave., Mount Dora
Join beekeeper TJ Lawrence of Pinesmoke Bee Co. for a tasting of local Lake County honeys and discussion of local floral sources and beekeeping information, 6–7 p.m.
Backyard Habitat
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Ave., Tavares
Wildlife comes in many forms. Learn how to create a habitat that provides many needed resources for wildlife including birds and butterflies, 2 p.m. Call 352-742-6204.
May 20
Meet the Photographer: AFRICA – Birds, Beasts ’n Peeps
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
Photographer Charlene Edwards will talk about her adventures in Africa, 10:30 a.m.
Call 352-483-2900 or visit www.LakeArtMuseum.com.
Folk Music
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
The third Saturday of each month, the center offers a concert and potluck dinner, 7 p.m. dinner and 7:45 p.m. concert. $7. Bring a covered dish for the potluck.
Visit https://troutlakenaturecenter.com.
The Rapunzel Experience
Lake Square Mall, 10401 US-441, Leesburg
Let down your hair and join Rapunzel and Flynn for a magical meet and greet, noon at the center court stage. Take photos and sing along to their favorite duet at the free event.
Free Food Distribution & Thrift Day Sale
2501 W. Main St., Leesburg
Organized by Hope 2 Restoration: Rebuild, ReVive, ReNew Centers, the event will run 11 a.m.–2 p.m.
May 21
Historic Bed and Breakfast Porch Walking Tour
First Methodist Church Parking Lot,
439 East 5th Ave., Mount Dora
The Mount Dora Historical Society is presenting a tour of some interesting buildings in the city, 3–5:30 p.m.
Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/the-mount-dora- historical-society-65369293223.