Jan. 26
Kid’s Art Wednesday
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W Ruby Street, Tavares
Children ages 6–18 can explore different art styles and materials while letting their creativity flourish at the weekly program, 3:30–5 p.m. All materials are included. Class size is limited. Register ($5) at https://bit.ly/346GxbP. Visit www.LakeArtMuseum.com.
Nature Sprouts
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Activities for ages 2–5 with an adult are offered 10:30–11:30 a.m. the fourth Wednesday of each month.
Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.
Jan. 27–30
Florida Storytelling Festival
Lakeside Inn, 100 N. Alexander Street, Mount Dora
The nationally known storytelling event will feature workshops, concerts, youthful voices and a sense of community. Call 352-234-6422.
Visit https://flstory.com.
Jan. 28
Widowed Support Group
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora,
439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
Meetings are at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel (the first building west of the sanctuary) on the fourth Thursday of each month. It is open to men and women. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Jan. 28–29
9th Charity BBQ & Chili Competition
Gator Harley, 1745 U.S. Hwy. 441, Leesburg
Over 40 teams compete in the fundraiser for Firefighter’s Charity of Central Florida. Visit www.firefightercharityalliance.org/chili-cookoff-bbq-competition-home.
Jan. 28–30
The Battle of Townsend’s Plantation
Renninger’s Twin Markets, 20651 U.S. Hwy. 441, Mount Dora
The marketplace will be transformed with authentic Civil War camps, living history exhibits, folk music and weaponry demonstrations.
Email ctownsend@forthepeople.com.
Visit http://townsendfirm.com/plantation.htm.
Jan. 29
Black History Month Kick-off
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
The library will kick of Black History Month with the film “Banished,” a 2007 documentary moderated by Ozell Ward, host of the African American Film Series in Mount Dora, 2 p.m. No registration is required.
Call 352-735-7180, option 5.
NB3 Junior Golf National Championship
Regional Qualifier
Mission Inn Resort & Club, 10400 County Road 48, Howey-in-the-Hills
At least one spot will be given to each of the four age divisions, which will qualify players directly to the 2022 Notah Begay III JGNC on Golf Channel. Call 352-324-3885 or visit https://bit.ly/35jXNLe.
EAA Chapter Meeting
The Leesburg-based Experimental Aviation Association chapter will hold a member meeting with guest speaker, NASA representative Christine Sealing.
Visit www.eaachapter534.org/index.html.
The Surrogate Band –
Pink Floyd Tribute Concert
Mount Dora Community Building, 520 N. Baker St. Mount Dora
The Ultimate Pink Floyd Experience and Laser Show, a DeLand-based Floyd tribute band, will showcase “Dark Side of the Moon” note for note in its entirety. Call 352-735-7100.
Visit https://ci.mount-dora.fl.us/972/special-events.
TEDx Eustis 2022
Eustis High School Auditorium,
1300 E. Washington Avenue, Eustis
TEDx is a grassroots initiative, created in the spirit of TED’s mission to research and discover “ideas worth spreading.” Speakers will offer short talks on topics related to the theme of “connecting,” 8 a.m.–3 p.m. Email TedXEustis@gmail.com. For a list of speakers and registration information, visit https://tedxeustis.com.
Lake Eustis ASD Safety Day
Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park Drive, Eustis • 10 AM to 2 PM
The free ASD safety awareness day will introduce your child/family to local officers, firefighters, EMTs, and city officials, including the mayor. Enjoy games, vendors, ASD resources, entertainment, food trucks, networking opportunities and mini ASD seminars. Hosted by UCF Center for Autism and Related Disabilities, PALS and the city of Eustis. Visit www.eustis.org/Residents/Events/Lake-Eustis-ASD-Safety-Day.
Community Cleanup and Waste
Tire Amnesty Day
Festival Park, Crittenden Street and N. Main Avenue, Groveland
Participate in a community cleanup and bulk trash collection event, 9 a.m.–noon. Register at www.lakecountyfl.gov/KLB or at the event. Lake County’s Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Unit will be on site to accept household hazardous waste, and residents may dispose of passenger car tires free of charge during the event. Visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/KLB.
Jan. 30
“Jazz and More…”
Lake Square Mall, 10401 US Hwy 441, Leesburg.
Dueling pianos, comedian Al Schubowsky, 9th Street Jazz Company and the John DePaola Trio will be featured at the fundraiser presented by the Jewish Federation of The Villages and Greater Sumter County, 12:30 p.m. Visit www.jfedthevillages.org.
Examining the 2022 Florida Legislative Session in Light of Our Values
Via Zoom
The Unitarian Universalist Church of Lake County will host an online free forum at 7 p.m. UU Justice Florida has identified many important pending bills. This forum will describe these bills, explain the legislative process and provide advocacy tips. The main speaker will be Nancy Hurlbert, a frequent lecturer regarding the legislative process. To participate via the internet or hear the presentation by phone, register through the Zoom link provided for this event at https://uulakecounty.org.
Frank Lloyd Wright Presentation
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Master Storyteller Tim Totten will explore Florida’s trove of Frank Lloyd Wright buildings, 2 p.m. No registration is required. Call 352-735-7180, option 5.
Feb. 2
GFWC Mount Dora Woman’s Club
Country Club of Mount Dora, 1900 Country Club Blvd., Mount Dora
The GFWC Mount Dora Woman’s Club has resumed its regular monthly meetings and community service activities.
For information, email gfwcmdwc@mail.com.
Feb. 3
Route 66: America’s Main Street
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Take a ride on America’s most famous highway with folk singer and humorist Craig Siemsen, 2 p.m. No registration is required. Call 352-735-7180, option 5.
Feb. 4 & 18
Closing Your Seasonal Home
Lake County Extension Office, 1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares.
Florida IFAS Lake County Extension Office is offering two identical sessions of the free program, 9–11 a.m. each day. Pre-registration is required. To register for the Feb. 4 session, visit https://bit.ly/3dXlv0R. To register for the Feb. 18 session, visit https://bit.ly/3E2Dtte.
Feb. 5
Free Kids Fishing Clinic
Hickory Point Recreational Facility, 27341 SR 19, Tavares
Local kids ages 4 and up can join the Lake County Water Authority and Teen Sportfishing Association for a free kids fishing clinic, 9 a.m. to noon. There will be opportunities to fish from the pier. Children under age 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Space will be limited to the first 60 registered kids. Call 352-324-6141, ext. 0.
African American Heritage Festival
Wooton Park, 100 E. Ruby St., Tavares
Celebrate African American heritage with ethnic food, singing, dancing, gospel choirs and steppers, history and cultural activities, arts and crafts. Call 352-742-6209. Visit www.tavares.org/calendar.
Feb. 5 and 6
47th Annual Mount Dora Arts Festival
Downtown Mount Dora
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, artists from around the country will display their artwork, which will be judged in the juried show. Food trucks and entertainment will round out the festive weekend.
Visit www.mountdoraartsfestival.org.
Stained-Glass Window Tours
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora,
439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
Members of the congregation will conduct free tours of the 27 newly restored windows. Saturday, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Sunday, 12:30–4:30 p.m. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Feb. 6
Wildflower Planting Day
Neighborhood Lakes Scenic Trail and Trailhead, 26656 County Road 46A, Sorrento
Volunteers are needed to help plant native wildflowers and bunch grasses in sandhill and prairie restoration areas. Bring your own gloves, digging tools, water and snacks. Contact Justin Pouliot at 352-516-7011 or email jpouliot@lakecountyfl.gov.
Purple Martins
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Oklawaha Valley Audubon hosts a presentation by Dr. Anna Forsman of UCF Biology, 2 p.m. Forsman has established the UCF Purple Martin Project, which supplies over 140 nesting gourds for martins. She will also talk about using genomic techniques (and bird poop) to figure out what types of insects they eat. Visit https://bit.ly/3KEuOBVf.
Feb. 6
Lake County’s Population Explosion, Part 2: How Is Local Government Responding?
Via Zoom
The NAACP Tri-City Branch’s Environmental and Climate Justice Committee will present a free online forum at 6:30 p.m. Speakers include four local governmental officials: Lake County Commission Chair Sean Parks, Leesburg Commissioner John Christian, Lake-Sumter Metropolitan Planning Organization Executive Director Michael F. Woods and Groveland Community and Economic Development Director Tim Maslow. Moderating the panel will be Dr. Beverly Ward, an anthropologist and former University of South Florida research faculty member. Register at bit.ly/sustainablegrowth2.
To share your community event, email Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com at least two weeks before our weekly publication day, which is every Wednesday.
