Thru Aug. 13
Through the Lens
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
The summer exhibit features photographs from Charlene Edwards, Stephanie Macomber, Christine Peloquin and Juliana Romnes. Call 352-483-2900 or email LakeArtMuseum@gmail.com.
Thru Aug. 26
Art Exhibits: “Land, Water, Air” and “Old Town Road”
Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center, 126 W. Petris Ave, Oakland
A new joint history and art exhibition celebrates movement and transportation on roads, waterways, trains, cars, bikes, boats, planes and more in the vibrant “Land, Water, Air” display, and looks at the stories behind Oakland’s historic street names, as part of the “Old Town Road” history exhibit. Visit www.oaklandfl.gov/artsandheritage.
July 13
Reading Tails
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
At this special program, children ages 5 to 12 can practice their reading skills with the therapy dogs of PAWS, 2:30–3:30 p.m. Bring a book the child is currently reading or select one from the center’s library. This program is free to attend, but a $5 donation is suggested. Registration is required. Email tlnc.director@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.
July 15
Friday Night Naturalist: Environmental Justice for All
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 E CR 44, Eustis
Anthropologist Dr. Beverly Ward will explore the concept that no community should be forced to deal with more pollution because of their race, ethnicity or socioeconomic status, 6:30 p.m. Visit www.troutlakenaturecenter.com.
Leo Can Swim – Pool & Water Safety
Umatilla Public Library, 412 Hatfield Dr., Umatilla
The program includes a story time and fun activities featuring the book “Leo Can Swim,” as well as freebies from the Lake County Department of Health, 11 a.m. Contact Amy Stultz at 352-669-3284 or email astultz@umatillafl.org.
July 16
Wild Orchids
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 E CR 44, Eustis
Expert orchid hunter Wally Wilder will speak about the wild orchids of Florida and share his adventures hunting for orchids, 9 a.m. Then, he’ll help attendees spot wild orchids during a walk at the nature center. Go to www.universe.com/orchid2022.
July 17
Lake Apopka North Shore: Ecotourism, Wildlife, Wildflowers and Water Restoration
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 E CR 44, Eustis
Jim Peterson, field program supervisor with Saint John’s Water Management District, will discuss conservation and restoration of the lake, 2 p.m. The Lake Beautyberry Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society is presenting the free program. Email peggyscho@gmail.com or visit www.lakebeautyberry.fnpschapters.org.
July 18–22
Jerusalem Marketplace Vacation Bible School
First United Methodist Church, 439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
Children who will be age 3 by July 22 up to those in fifth grade can join the adventure, 9 a.m.–noon each day. $10 fee includes a t-shirt. Visit www.mtdorafumc.org/children. Call 352-383-2005 or email janet@mtdorafumc.org.
July 20
Perfect Your Elevator Pitch (Spanish language)
Workspace Collective, 603 E Fort King Street, Ocala
This SCORE workshop, to be presented in Spanish, will help entrepreneurs create a quick “elevator pitch” that can be used to capture the interest of others, $15. Visit https://midflorida.score.org/event/perfect-your-elevator-pitch-2.
To share your community event, email Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com at least two weeks before our weekly publication day, which is every Wednesday.