March 2, 9, 16, 23, 30
Kid’s Art Wednesday
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W Ruby Street, Tavares
Children ages 6–18 can explore different art styles and materials while letting their creativity flourish at the weekly program, 3:30–5 p.m. All materials are included. Class size is limited. Register ($5) at https://checkout.square.site/buy/2AYSILYLQ54OC3AG332TJVNK. Visit www.LakeArtMuseum.com.
March 3
Dining in the Dark
Venetian Center, Leesburg
At the annual fundraiser for New Vision for Independence, experience food, drink and conversation in darkness. Visit www.newvisionfl.org.
March 4
Leesburg First Friday Art Walk
Downtown Leesburg
The monthly event features 20 emerging visual artists, performing artists and several local arts organizations, 5 p.m. Call 352-365-0232. Visit https://www.facebook.com/LeesburgArtFestival.
March Madness Super Regional
The Big House Complex, 1544 Lane Park Cutoff, Tavares
Youth basketball tournament will have over 100 teams in one of the largest regional qualifying events operated by Dynasty Hoops, 8 a.m. Call 407-925-1204.
Exit Through the Gift Shop
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
The one-night-only speakeasy is an opening reception of The Whiskey Painters of America exhibit. Guests need to find the password that gets you into the rooftop “Gift Shop” for drinks and snacks, 6 p.m. visit https://lakeartmuseum.com/events.
March 4–6
2020 Thundering Spirit Pow-Wow
Renninger’s Twin Markets, 20651 U.S. Hwy. 441, Mount Dora
Each day will feature something unique to Native American culture, including award-winning Native American performers, singers and storytellers, Aztec dancers and drumming circle. Children’s Day is Friday, with special demonstrations and games. Call 352-383-3141. Visit https://thunderingspiritfamily.com.
The Villages Balloon Festival
The Villages will host its annual balloon festival where you can walk through and see open balloons, go on tethered balloon rides and also take flight! Call 352-750-7656. Visit https://www.thevillagesballoonfestival.com.
March 4–25
Scholastic Art Exhibit
Leesburg Center for the Arts, 429 W. Magnolia Street, Leesburg
Artwork from winners of the North West Central Florida Regional Scholastic Art Competition features the art of 22 students from Citrus, Lake, Marion and Sumter counties. An awards reception will be held March 26. Visit www.leesburgarts.com.
March 5
Friends of the Umatilla Library Annual Booksale
Umatilla Public Library, 412 Hatfield Drive, Umatilla
Visit www.umatillalibrary.org.
March 5–6
Florida Gun and Knife Show
Lake County Fairgrounds, 2101 N. CR. 452, Eustis
Scope out the guns, ammo and other accessories. This event is open to the public and hosted by Sport Show Specialists of Florida. All federal, state and local firearm ordinances and laws must be obeyed.
Call 321-777-7455 or visit www.flgunshows.com.
March 5
“Uprooting Prejudice: Conversations for Change”
Wildwood Community Center, 6500 Powell Rd, Wildwood
A free community conversation moderated by Lou Sasmor, Civil Discourse Club of The Villages, and hosted the League of Women Voters. “At the heart of being an informed voter, in this very diverse country, is the ability to exchange ideas in a respectful manner,” organizers say.
Register by March 4 at lwvtrifl.org.
CleanUp Eustis
Ferran Park Bandshell, Ferran Park Drive, Eustis
The CleanUp group event is looking for community for an hour or two, 9 a.m. Supplies and Bright Future hours will be provided.
Visit www.facebook.com/groups/CleanUpEustis.
“The Garden Tourist’s Florida”
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Join author Jana Milbocker for highlights from her book and enter a raffle for door prizes, which will be copies of the author’s book, 4 p.m.
Call 352-735-7180, Ext. 5.
East Lake Heritage Festival
East Lake County Library, 31340 C.R. 437 South, Sorrento
East Lake Historical Society will host entertainment including music, storytellers, a silent auction and more, 9 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Crafters interested in participating can contact Maggie at 352-383-3403 or maggiesociety08@gmail.com.
Umatilla City-Wide Yard Sale
Umatilla Public Library, 412 Hatfield Drive, Umatilla
Bargain-hunters welcome! Visit www.umatillalibrary.org.
Mount Dora Live It Ride
Gilbert Park, 310 S. Tremain Street, Mount Dora
Enjoy the scenic routes of Lake County, including Sugarloaf Mountain. Proceeds are to provide scholarships to young adults who wish to attend Lake Technical College. Visit https://mountdoraliveitride.raceroster.com.
Phoenix MLF Big5 Bass Fishing League – Gator Division
Venetian Gardens, 201 East Dixie Avenue, Leesburg
The one-day regional pro-am fishing tournament is expected to bring in anglers from Florida and surrounding states, 6:30 a.m.
Email information@majorleaguefishing.com.
March 7–12
Lake Eustis Sailing Club Wayfarer Championship
Sailors from around the world will compete in the annual event.
Call 352-589-5417. Visit www.lescfl.com/Home.aspx.
March 8
Lake County Board of County Commissioners Meeting
County Administration Building – Board Chambers, 315 W. Main Street, Tavares
The regular board meeting will begin at 11 a.m. Call 352-343-9888.
40th Annual Minnesota Reunion Picnic
Hickory Point Park, 27341 SR 19, Tavares
All are welcome: If you have heard of Minnesota, or even passed through, you are invited to the picnic, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. There will be a potluck lunch (no alcohol allowed), door prizes, a grand prize, fun and games.
Contact Jim at 507-923-6560 or jjbursell@yahoo.com.
Women – We Mean Business 2nd Annual Conference
Klein Conference Center, Ewers Century Center, College of Central Florida, 3001 SW College Road, Ocala
Linda Pickwick will deliver the keynote address, “The Power of an Elevator Pitch,” and business networking and roundtable discussions will round out the event. Hors d’oeuvres and beverages will be served throughout the evening, 4–7 p.m. To register ($15), visit
https://midflorida.score.org/event/women-we-mean-business.
Lake County Board of County Commissioners Meeting
County Administration Building – Board Chambers,
315 W. Main Street, Tavares
The regular board meeting will begin at 11 a.m. Call 352-343-9888.
Investing Today
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Take charge of your finances with the Edward Jones Financial Literacy Series, 6:30–7:15 p.m. Attendees will learn about the four essential pillars (health, family, purpose and finances) that can impact life in retirement. No sign-up necessary.
Visit eustismemoriallibrary.org or call 352-357-5686.
March 10
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Gilbert King
Venetian Center, 1 Dozier Circle, Leesburg
In this session of Beacon College’s Salon Series, King presents “Bedeviling Confluence: Injustice and Willis McCall through the Prism of ‘Devil in the Grove’ and ‘Beneath a Ruthless Sun.’” He will examine injustice, racial bigotry and corrupting power through the lens of two cases in Lake County in the late 1940s and 1950s connected by Lake County Sheriff Willis V. McCall, 7 p.m.
To register, visit https://secure.qgiv.com/for/gkppa/event/833953.
March 11
Living Your Best Life: Nutrition, Exercise & Stress Management
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Learn about portion sizes, food labels, balancing with exercise and ways to decrease and manage stress in this month’s Living Your Best Life class, presented by the UF/IFAS Extension of Lake County and Cornerstone Hospice, 10:30–11:30 a.m.
Visit eustismemoriallibrary.org or call 352-357-5686.
March 12
Climate Resiliency
Cooper Memorial Library, Clermont
Eileen Tramontana, executive director of the Trout Lake Nature Center, will discuss climate resiliency and what can be done to prepare for challenges, 9:30–11:30 a.m. This program is hosted by the Passionflower Chapter of Florida Native Plant Society and is free and open to the public.
Visit Passionflower.FNPSchapters.org/upcoming-activities.
Kashmir
Mount Dora Community Building, 520 N. Baker Street, Mount Dora.
The Led Zeppelin tribute show willfeature the legendary rock band’s top hits, 7:30 p.m. For tickets, go to
www.mountdoracommintybuilding.com or www.eventbrite.com.
8th Annual Tavares Kayakathon
Wooton Park, 100 E. Ruby Street, Tavares
This aquatic event benefits Camp Boggy Creek. Launch from Lake Dora in Wooton Park. After you hit the water, navigate through the Harris Chain of Lakes from Lake Eustis to the Dead River, approximately 4 miles. Call 352-742-6209. Visit www.tavares.org/calendar.
Annual Community Yard Sale
Country Club Manor, 1701 SR 19 North, Eustis
Contact RP Comotto at 786-439-5726 or drivdiscpl@gmail.com.
Plaid in the Park
Sunset Park, 230 West 4th Avenue, Mount Dora • 5 p.m.
The Mount Dora Sister Cities and City of Mount Dora Pipes and Drums Band present a monthly celebration of Mount Dora’s ancestral Scottish history in concert. Vendors, food and Celtic fun. Kilts not required but recommended. Visit http://mountdorasistercities.org.
19th Annual Taste in Mount Dora & Casino Night Party
Sunset Park, 4th Avenue and Alexander Street, Mount Dora
6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Enjoy an evening of culinary delights prepared by Mount Dora’s finest restaurants, along with music, dancing and gaming. Try your luck bidding in the silent auction, then try your hand at blackjack, Texas hold ’em, roulette, craps and poker. Tickets are required. Call the Mount Dora Area Chamber of Commerce at 352-383-2165.
March 12–13
44th Annual Leesburg Art Festival
Downtown Leesburg • From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The Leesburg Center for the Arts hosts 90 jury-selected artists and their diverse works. Enjoy performances by musicians, actors and dancers on the Town Square Stage, a kids art zone, classic car show, student art exhibit at the Leesburg Center for the Arts and more. Call 352-365-0232.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/LeesburgArtFestival.
March 13
Sunday Funday: Reptiles and More
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
This event for all ages gives attendees opportunity to see native and exotic reptiles, visit exhibits and learn from experts, 1–3 p.m.
Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.