A sampling of upcoming events in the area
thru Oct. 30
Scott’s Maze Adventures
Long & Scott Farms, 26216 County Road 448A, Mount Dora
The annual corn maze and pumpkin patch returns for fall fun, including a 7-acre corn maze with a dinosaur theme. Visit https://longandscottfarms.com.
Oct. 7–10
47th Annual Mount Dora Bicycle Festival
Choose from up to 19 different rides on road, gravel and/or mountain and enjoy routes through three of Central Florida’s most beautiful counties. Routes are designed to challenge any skill level. Call 352-383-2165 or visit www.mountdorabicyclefestival.com.
Fridays & Saturdays, Oct. 8–30
Horror in Headphones
Santa’s Christmas Tree Forest, 35317 Huff Rd., Eustis
The immersive audio experience by Orlando-based Phoenix Tears Productions is billed as “the most unique haunt event in Florida.” Participants wear headphones designed to deliver “360 degrees of sound scares, while live actors provide you with the visual horror effects.”
Oct. 9
Kids Fun Day
Cadwell Park, Umatilla
11 a.m.–2 p.m.
The Umatilla Chamber Of Commerce event will include games, art activities, face painting, a petting zoo, hayrides, and more.
Big Sit
McDonald Canal Boat Ramp, 24600 County Road 448A, Mount Dora
7:30 a.m.
On October Big Day, an international bird counting day organized by The Cornell Lab of Ornithology’s Team eBird, Lake County will host a Big Sit where participants will join park staff in a predetermined 17-foot diameter circle and count all birds seen or heard from within the circle.
Call Gallus Quigley at 352-253-4950 or email parksandtrails@lakecountyfl.gov.
Airborne Phantom Brigade
Lake Dora
10 a.m.–1 p.m.
A group of 100 paratrooper veterans will be parachuting from a C47 plane that was used on D-Day. Organizers recommend viewing at Wooten Park in Tavares. See the story in this issue.
Oct. 11
Senior Social
Wooten Park, 100 E. Ruby Street, Tavares
1–3 p.m.
Music, Karaoke, trivia, prizes and refreshments will make for a fun time at the Tavares Adult Senior Series event. Call 352-742-6477 or email psherrard@tavares.org.
Oct. 11–12
Loomis Bros. Circus
Lake County Fairgrounds, 2101 County Road 452, Eustis
The three-ring circus is coming to Lake County with three performances of an all-new show for 2021, including high flying acrobats, world class juggling, live music, motorcycle daredevils and more. Visit loomiscircus.com.
Oct. 12
Pumpkin Patch Movie Night: “Trolls”
Trinity Church, 890 Abrams Rd., Eustis
7 p.m.
Bring your chairs and blankets for an outdoor movie night. Visit https://trinityfree.com/pumpkin-patch.
Oct. 13–15
National White Cane Day (Blind Americans Equality Day)
10 a.m.
Since 1964, Oct. 15 has been recognized as National White Cane Safety Day. New Vision for Independence has three “Close Your Eyes” events planned: Oct. 13 at Beacon College, Oct. 14 at Clermont City Center and virtually on Oct. 15. Attendees will participate in activities to experience and better understand the challenges of vision loss. Register by Oct. 8 at sgerig@newvisionfl.org. Call 352-247-7838.
Oct. 13
Learn the Basics of Google Ads
Virtual
1–2 p.m.
Through this free Mid-Florida SCORE program, learn how to reach more customers and grow your business with Google Ads.
Email midflorida@scorevolunteer.org or visit SCORE.org.
Oct. 14
Hidden History of Florida
Tavares Public Library virtual via Zoom
1:00 p.m.
James Clark presents a fun 50-minute journey through 400 years of history, based on the book “Hidden History of Florida.” Call 352-742-6204. Email rcampbell@tavares.org for the Zoom link.
Oct. 16
Rocktoberfest Triple Event Mashup
Wooton Park, 100 E. Ruby Street, Tavares
11 a.m.–10 p.m.
The free event will feature a Monster Splash Seaplane Fly-In and the marina’s grand opening ceremony, as well as live rock music and fireworks. Call 352-742-6176.
“Who Said I’m Dead” George Carlin Tribute Show
Mount Dora Community Building, 520 North Baker Street, Mount Dora
6 p.m.
The award-winning tribute to the late comedian George Carlin features actor, musician and singer Joe Beddia. Visit https://bit.ly/2ZOwmq1.
How to recognize invasive plants
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 E CR 44, Eustis
10 a.m.–noon
Lake County Water Authority, Lake County Public Land Management and Florida Game and Fish Commission expert staff will help attendees learn to identify invasive species found in Florida – and specifically Lake County. Call 352-357-7536 or visit www.troutlakenaturecenter.com for more information.
5K Zombie Fun Run
Palmetto Point Park, 1651 Getford Road, Eustis
8:30 a.m.
This-chip timed 5K run will include various awards, including one for best costume. All participants will receive a t-shirt, finisher medal chip timing, a 20-second video of them crossing the start and finish line and more. Chip timing will be provided by Southern Timing, LLC. Call 352-357-8510 or email dolanc@ci.eustis.fl.us.
Oct. 16–17
Steampunk & Industrial Show
Renninger’s Twin Markets, 20651 US Hwy. 441, Mount Dora
9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Exhibits will include antique, industrial, vintage, art and jewelry. Enjoy entertainment, a fashion show and live music. Call 352-383-3141 or visit https://renningers.net/mt-dora.
Oct. 17
WestMUTTster Dog Show
Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park Drive, downtown Eustis
11 a.m.–4 p.m.
In addition to the dog show, 2–4 p.m., the pooch-centric festival will include a huge silent auction, animal adoptions, food trucks and vendors. Call 352-589-7400, email humanelake@gmail.com or visit www.humanelake.com/dog-show-registration.
To share your community event, email Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com at least
two weeks before our weekly publication day, which is every Wednesday.