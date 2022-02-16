Feb. 16, 23, 30
Kid’s Art Wednesday
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W Ruby Street, Tavares
Children ages 6–18 can explore different art styles and materials while letting their creativity flourish at the weekly program, 3:30–5 p.m. All materials are included. Class size is limited. Register ($5) at https://bit.ly/346GxbP. Visit www.LakeArtMuseum.com.
Thru Feb. 26
African American Heritage 2022 Exhibit
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
The Black History Month exhibition runs through Feb. 26. Featured artists in the temporary show are artists Tasanee Durrett, Sondra Elder and Dr. Parrish Monk. Visit https://bit.ly/3s6J65Z.
Feb. 16
Healthy for Life
UF/IFAS Lake County Extension, 1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares
This six-week nutrition and well-being program will help attendees gain new skills to prepare and experience healthy foods, 10:30–noon. Virtual sessions also available. Contact Lori Johnson at 352-343-3434, ext. 101. or email lorijohnson@ifas.ufl.edu.
Feb. 17
Mount Dora Art in the Alley/Art Stroll
Mount Dora Center for the Arts, 138 E. 5th Avenue, Mount Dora
Join the free, self-guided art experience of local galleries and artist studios, 6–8 p.m. Visit https://mountdoraart.com.
Federation of Manufactured Home Owners meeting
Sunlake Estates, 1045 Great Lakes Blvd., Grand Island
VA Villages Outpatient Primary Care Clinic representatives Kathryn Smith and Laura Weedman will speak at the District 3 FMO (Federation of Manufactured Home Owners) meeting. A light lunch will be served at 12:30 p.m., and the meeting will begin at 1 p.m. All residents of communities operating under FLS 723 are invited to attend. Email joslyn.joann@yahoo.com, call 352 551 5212 or visit www.fmo.org.
Feb. 17–18
“Romance & Roses”
Feb. 17: Lake Square Mall, 10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg
Feb. 18: Family Christian Center, 2500 South US Highway 27, Clermont
The Florida Lakes Symphony Orchestra presentation will include an appearance of Soloists of the Orchestra, a smaller group of musicians who will play a special romantic repertoire of virtuoso classical and popular music of love. Call 352-343-0733 or visit www.FloridaLakesSymphonyOrchestra.com.
Feb. 17–19
13th Annual Tractor Show
Paquette’s Historical Farmall Museum
615 S. Whitney Rd., Leesburg
All brands of tractors are welcome. Live entertainment, tractor pulls, vendors, exhibitors and an annual BBQ dinner. Call 352-728-3588.
Visit https://stewsihstuff.com.
Feb. 18
“Wekiva: A National Wild and Scenic River”
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
This month’s Friday Night Naturalist series will feature river ambassador Ashley Konon, who will discuss the future and preservation of the river system and its tributaries, 6:30 p.m.
Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.
Golden Triangle Stamp Club
W.T. Bland Library, 1995 N Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
The philately club has resumed its regular monthly meetings. The meeting will begin at 1 p.m. Email gtsc@mail.com.
Special Olympics North State Championship
The Big House Complex, 1544 Lane Park Cutoff, Tavares
Special Olympics Florida will host 1,000-plus athletes and coaches for their state championship in the southern region. Visit www.specialolympicsflorida.org/events.
BeastFeast 2022
Mote-Morris House, 1195 W. Magnolia Street, Leesburg
The annual taste of wild Florida feast will feature wild and unusual Florida game, along with fresh oysters, casseroles, Orange Cream and Key Lime pie and craft beers and cocktails. Presented by Sunrise Leesburg Rotary and the Leesburg Center for the Arts. Visit https://leesburgarts.networkforgood.com/events/38186-beastfeast-2022.
Closing Your Seasonal Home
Lake County Extension Office, 1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares
Florida IFAS Lake County Extension Office is offering the free program, 9–11 a.m. Pre-registration is required. Visit https://bit.ly/3E2Dtte.
“Blues Women: The First Civil Rights Workers”
In Beacon College’s Salon Series, Dr. Joan Cartwright discusses how black singers in America emerged from spirituals and blues to develop jazz, 7 p.m. Cartwright is an internationally known vocalist, composer and author of 14 books. To register, visit https://bit.ly/3LqIUaH.
The Best of ABBA
Community Building, 520 North Baker Street, Mount Dora
Dancing Dream, an ABBA tribute band, will take you back to the days when Swedish super-group ABBA and its pop hits captured the glitter and glamour of the 1970s. Visit https://mountdoralive.com.
Feb. 18–19
28th Annual African-American Heritage Festival & Parade
Carver Park, 2214 E. Bates Avenue, Eustis
The Eustis African-American Heritage Celebration Committee hosts a Friday banquet and Saturday parade and festival, including a children’s Nubian Pageant, dancing, food and more. Call Cynthia at 352-497-2857. Email sistercynthiab@gmail.com.
Feb. 18–20
Renninger’s Antiques and Collectors Extravaganza
20651 U.S. Hwy. 441, Mount Dora
Three times a year, the site hosts nearly 800 vendors from around the country, rain or shine. Call 352-383-8393. Email doraantcenter@renningers.com. Visit https://bit.ly/3k288zS.
Feb. 19
52nd Annual
George Washington’s Birthday Regatta
Lake Eustis Sailing Club, 1310 County Road 452, Eustis
Dozens of sailing vessels will gather to celebrate the nation’s first president. Visit www.lescfl.com/Home.aspx.
Calvin Taylor in concert
Umatilla Seventh-day Adventist Church, 1400 N. Central Avenue Umatilla
A concert will be performed by the pianist, 5 p.m. The public is invited to attend. Freewill offering. Call 615-295-5795.
Máiréad Nesbitt in concert
Mount Dora Community Building, 520 N. Baker Street, Mount Dora
The Celtic violinist and founding member of Celtic Woman was called “a demon of a fiddle player” by the New York Times. Tickets are available at https://mountdorascot.com. For more information, email lsadmin@cityofmountdora.com or call 352-735-7100, ext. 3116.
Feb. 19–20
Mount Dora Scottish Highland Festival
Donnelly Park, 230 W. 4th Avenue, Mount Dora
Friday and Saturday, 10 a.m.–7 p.m., celebrate the Scottish heritage and culture with Scottish music, Highland games and festivities.
Visit https://bit.ly/3LiqSr4
AdventHealth Howey-In-The-Hills 5K, 10K & Half Marathon
704 S. Lakeshore Blvd., Howey-in-the-Hills
In-person and virtual racing options are available. Visit https://runsignup.com/Race/Events/FL/HoweyintheHills/HoweyintheHills5K10k.
Feb. 20
“How the Mount Dorans Navigated Segregation”
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Local author Vivian Owens, author of “The Mount Dorans: African American History Notes of a Florida Town,” will speak in the Mount Dora Historical Society and Mount Dora Library Association co-sponsored program, 2 p.m. Call 352-735-7180, email library@cityofmountdora.com or visit www.mylakelibrary.org/libraries/wt_bland_public_library.aspx.
Russian Ballet Orlando and Opera Orlando Present “Carmen”
Mount Dora Community Building Theater, 520 N. Baker Street, Mount Dora
The performance tells the tragic tale of a fiery gypsy girl’s doomed love affair, 5 p.m.
Visit https://bit.ly/3J9kNv6.
Feb. 22
Community meeting
Harbor Oaks, 11 Harbor Oaks Drive, Fruitland Park
Bill Gorman, an experienced community manager, will discuss how to handle abandoned homes, procedures to discourage harassment of board members, how to get new homes to replace older ones, etc. Coffee is at 9:30 a.m., and the meeting is scheduled 10 a.m.–noon. Email joslyn.joann@yahoo.com, call 352 551 5212 or visit www.fmo.org.
Feb. 23
Bingo Fundraiser
St. Edwards Episcopal Church,
460 N Grandview Street, Mount Dora
The event, 2–4 p.m., is sponsored by the GFWC Mount Dora Woman’s Club. Donation is $10 with all proceeds to be donated to the Mount Dora Senior Center. Call 321-543-2093 or email gfwcmdwc@mail.com.
Estate Planning Options
GraceWay Church, 10200 Morningside Drive, Leesburg
Attorney M. Meredith Kirste, a member of the Elder Law Section of the Florida Bar, will present an estate planning program and answer questions, 1 p.m. Call GraceWay Church at 352-728-1620.
Feb. 24
12th Annual Altrusa Bunco Party
Wildwood Community Center, 6500 Powell Road, Wildwood
The Mardi Gras-themed fundraiser begins at 6 p.m. with socializing, drinks and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Bunco begins at 7 p.m. A silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and a grand prize drawing for a $250 gift card will also be offered. Tickets are $30 and available at https://altrusabuncoparty2022.eventbrite.com or by emailing altrusalakecountyfl@gmail.com. Proceeds support domestic violence prevention/ awareness, scholarships and literacy projects in Lake County.
Feb. 25–27
120th Annual GeorgeFest
Downtown Eustis
The festival celebrating George Washington’s birthday features a Dog Jog, George Washington Parade Celebration, the 5K “Running of the Georges,” a chili cookoff, and carnival rides. Call 352-483-5430. Visit https://eustisgeorgefest.org.
Feb. 26
Indigo Bluegrass BBQ
Orianne Center for Indigo Conservation, Eustis
One of the center’s largest fundraisers will feature bluegrass music, and barbecue and opportunity to see North America’s largest non-venomous snake, the eastern indigo. Attendees will park in Cassia Community Center and be shuttled to the center. Visit https://bit.ly/3uO8d09
Black History Month Film Series
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
The movie will be screened at 3 p.m. in the library’s new programming area. Call 352-742-6204 for more information.
Heart Sister’s SPARKLE!
First Baptist Church of Umatilla, 650 Hatfield/Highway 19, Umatilla
The event will include keynote speaker Carolyn Pankalla, door prizes, a silent auction items, a little ballerina dance and singing. Women and girls are invited to wear sparkly clothes, 12:30–3 p.m. Call Linda Smith at 765-425-3450.
“Solitary Man” by Dave DeLuca
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
The Neil Diamond tribute performance will begin at 2 p.m. Songs will include “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers,” “Song Sung Blue,” “Solitary Man” and more. Call 352-735-7180, email library@cityofmountdora.com or visit www.mylakelibrary.org/libraries/wt_bland_public_library.aspx.
Remembering John Denver
Mount Dora Community Building, 520 N. Baker Street, Mount Dora
A special tribute to the music of John Denver by Ted Vigil. Call 353-383-2165. Visit https://mountdoralive.com.
Feb. 27
The Villages Gem and Mineral Society Artisan Show
SeaBreeze Recreation Center, 2384 Buena Vista Blvd., The Villages
The show will encompass all five rooms of the center, with 50 vendors, demos, displays, door prize gift baskets and more, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. The club will support charitable organizations including The Batey Girls and YOUR Humane Society SPCA. Visit https://tvgemandmineralsociety.com.
How to Certify Your Backyard with the National Wildlife Federation
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Wild Birds Unlimited of Eustis will provide information on creating a wildlife-friendly yard and the certification process with the NWF, 2 p.m. Call 352-735-7180, email library@cityofmountdora.com or visit www.mylakelibrary.org/libraries/wt_bland_public_library.aspx.
Teens Hang Out!
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
A place to hang out with friends after school with snacks, video games, board games, Chromebooks and a craft station, 5–6:30 p.m. For grades 6-12. Call Ms. Jaimie at 352-357-0896 or 352-357-5686. Visit eustismemoriallibrary.org.