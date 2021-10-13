A sampling of upcoming events in the area
Thru Oct. 30
Scott’s Maze Adventures
Long & Scott Farms, 26216 County Road 448A, Mount Dora
The annual corn maze and pumpkin patch returns for fall fun, including a 7-acre corn maze with a dinosaur theme. Visit https://longandscottfarms.com.
Horror in Headphone
Santa’s Christmas Tree Forest, 35317 Huff Rd., Eustis
The immersive audio experience by Orlando-based Phoenix Tears Productions is billed as “the most unique haunt event in Florida.” Fridays and Saturdays, participants wear headphones designed to deliver “360 degrees of sound scares, while live actors provide you with the visual horror effects.”
Oct. 13
Learn the Basics of Google Ads
Virtual
1–2 p.m.
Through this free Mid-Florida SCORE program, learn how to reach more customers and grow your business with Google Ads. Email midflorida@scorevolunteer.org or visit SCORE.org.
Oct. 13–15
National White Cane Day (Blind Americans Equality Day)
10 a.m.
Since 1964, Oct. 15 has been recognized as National White Cane Safety Day. New Vision for Independence has three “Close Your Eyes” events planned: Oct. 13 at Beacon College, Oct. 14 at Clermont City Center and virtually on Oct. 15. Attendees will participate in activities to experience and better understand the challenges of vision loss. Register by Oct. 8 at sgerig@newvisionfl.org. Call 352-247-7838.
Oct. 14
Hidden History of Florida
Tavares Public Library virtual via Zoom
1:00 p.m.
James Clark presents a fun 50-minute journey through 400 years of history, based on the book “Hidden History of Florida.” Call 352-742-6204. Email rcampbell@tavares.org for the Zoom link.
Oct. 16
Rocktoberfest Triple Event Mashup
Wooton Park, 100 E. Ruby Street, Tavares
11 a.m.–10 p.m.
The free event will feature a Monster Splash Seaplane Fly-In, boat parade, and the marina’s grand opening ceremony. Live rock music by Papa Wheelee and Leaving Haven in the evening will be followed by a fireworks display. The day concludes with a performance by Scott Stapp, the voice of Creed. Call 352-742-6176.
“Who Said I’m Dead”
George Carlin Tribute Show
Mount Dora Community Building,
520 North Baker Street, Mount Dora
6 p.m.
The award-winning tribute to the late comedian George Carlin features actor, musician and singer Joe Beddia. Visit https://ci.mount-dora.fl.us/Calendar.aspx?EID=11467.
“How to Recognize Invasive Plants”
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 E CR 44, Eustis
10 a.m.–noon
Lake County Water Authority, Lake County Public Land Management and Florida Game and Fish Commission expert staff will help attendees learn to identify invasive species found in Florida – and specifically Lake County. Call 352-357-7536 or visit www.troutlakenaturecenter.com for more information.
5K Zombie Fun Run
Palmetto Point Park, 1651 Getford Road, Eustis
8:30 a.m.
This-chip timed 5K run will include various awards, including one for best costume. All participants will receive a t-shirt, finisher medal chip timing, a 20-second video of them crossing the start and finish line and more. Chip timing will be provided by Southern Timing, LLC. Call 352-357-8510 or email dolanc@ci.eustis.fl.us.
Oct. 16–17
Steampunk & Industrial Show
Renninger’s Twin Markets, 20651 US Hwy. 441, Mount Dora
9 a.m.–5 p.m.
Exhibits will include antique, industrial, vintage, art and jewelry. Enjoy entertainment, a fashion show and live music. Call 352-383-3141 or visit https://renningers.net/mt-dora.
Oct. 17
WestMUTTster Dog Show
Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park Drive, downtown Eustis
11 a.m.–4 p.m.
In addition to the dog show, 2–4 p.m., the pooch-centric festival will include a huge silent auction, animal adoptions, food trucks and vendors. Call 352-589-7400, email humanelake@gmail.com or visit www.humanelake.com/dog-show-registration.
Oct. 18
Senior Gamers
Civic Center, 100 E. Caroline Street, Tavares
1–3 p.m.
Card games, board games, chair volleyball, music, prizes and refreshments will add up to a lively time at the Tavares Adult Senior Series event. Call 352-742-6477 or email psherrard@tavares.org.
Oct. 19
Ragtime Concert
First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora, 222 West 6th Ave.
7 p.m.
All are welcome to a free ragtime concert with all new musical pieces, jokes and fun for all. The concert will feature the music of Scott Joplin, Zez Confrey and others. John Lowe, Nicole Equerme, Cliff Shooker, Kasey Titkemeyer and Randy Frieling make up the band.
Pumpkin Patch Movie Night:
“Monsters, Inc.”
Trinity Church, 890 Abrams Rd., Eustis
7 p.m.
Bring your chairs and blankets for an outdoor movie night. Visit https://trinityfree.com/pumpkin-patch.
Oct. 22
23rd Annual Golf Classic
Noon–6 p.m.
Continental Country Club, 50 Continental Blvd., Wildwood
The Leesburg Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic provides its members opportunity to enjoy a day on the links to network while having a fun day outdoors. Call 352-787-2131.
Oct. 23
Eustis Fall Festival
Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park Drive, downtown Eustis
3–7 p.m.
The family event features pumpkin painting, mini train, games, chance to dunk-a-cop, vendors, food and a costume contest. Visit www.eustis.org/Residents/Events/2021-Fall-Festival.
Hidden Waters Preserve Hike
Hidden Waters Preserve, Abrams Road, Eustis
9 a.m.
Join Lake County Water Authority naturalists on a strenuous hike, where the change in elevation on this property is approximately 105 feet. Hike leaders will showcase the unique features of this preserve, which consist of uplands, a ravine, a creek and a sinkhole lake. Space is limited to 15 hikers so reserve your spot by 4 p.m. on Oct. 21 by calling 352-324-6141, Ext. 0.
Stuff the Bus Food Drive
Tavares Crossroads Publix Super Market, 2042 State Road 19, Tavares
9 a.m.–3 p.m.
Lake County is seeking donations of nonperishable food to be stuffed inside a Lake County Connection bus. All food donations will benefit the Lake Cares Food Pantry in Mount Dora.Call the Lake County Office of Transit Services at 352-323-5733.
Classic Car Cruise Show
4–8 p.m.
101 E. Magnolia Avenue, downtown Eustis
The fourth Saturday of each month, about 150 classic cars cruise in to historic downtown Eustis. Enjoy downtown shops and restaurants, great music and cool cars.
Russian Ballet Orlando presents “Esmeralda”
Mount Dora Community Building Theater,
520 N. Baker Street
The full-length production of “Esmeralda,” a ballet based on the novel “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” by Victor Hugo, will be performed by Russian Ballet Orlando. Visit www.russianballetorlando.org/events or call 407-896-0309.
Not Too Scary Halloween Party
Guava Street Athletic Complex Junior Field, Lady Lake
6–8 p.m.
The annual celebration will feature a costume contest, games, food and more. Call 352-430-0415.
Oct. 23–24
Mount Dora Craft Fair
Downtown Mount Dora streets, 230 W. 4th Ave, Mount Dora
The downtown streets come alive with more than 400 of the best exhibitors in the country. Call Janet Gamache at 352-217-8390, email janet.gamache@gmail.com or visit https://mtdoracraftfair.com.
HydroDrag World Championships
Wooton Park, 100 E. Ruby Street, Tavares
8:00 a.m.
The “World’s Fastest Race on Water” features a one-of-a-kind launch pad, which will be set up directly behind Kalua Beach Bar. Call 850-376-5495 or visit www.surfandturfpromotions.com.
To share your community event, email Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com at least two weeks before our weekly publication day, which is every Wednesday.