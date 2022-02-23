Thru Feb. 26
African American Heritage 2022 Exhibit
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
The Black History Month exhibition runs through Feb. 26. Featured artists in the temporary show are artists Tasanee Durrett, Sondra Elder and Dr. Parrish Monk. Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com/exhibitions/african-american-heritage-2022-Feb-2022.
Feb. 23, March 2
Kid’s Art Wednesday
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W Ruby Street, Tavares
Children ages 6–18 can explore different art styles and materials while letting their creativity flourish at the weekly program, 3:30–5 p.m. All materials are included. Class size is limited. Register ($5) at
https://checkout.square.site/buy/2AYSILYLQ54OC3AG332TJVNK.
Visit www.LakeArtMuseum.com.
Feb. 24
12th Annual Altrusa Bunco Party
Wildwood Community Center, 6500 Powell Road, Wildwood
The Mardi Gras-themed fundraiser begins at 6 p.m. with socializing, drinks and heavy hors d’oeuvres. Bunco begins at 7 p.m. A silent auction, a 50/50 raffle, door prizes and a grand prize drawing for a $250 gift card will also be offered. Tickets are $30 and available at https://altrusabuncoparty2022.eventbrite.com or by emailing altrusalakecountyfl@gmail.com. Proceeds support domestic violence prevention/ awareness, scholarships and literacy projects in Lake County.
Feb. 25–27
120th Annual GeorgeFest
Downtown Eustis
The festival celebrating George Washington’s birthday features a Dog Jog, George Washington Parade Celebration, the 5K “Running of the Georges,” a chili cookoff, and carnival rides. The Duke Energy tent will feature nature-oriented organizations, including Avian Reconditioning Center. Call 352-483-5430. Visit https://eustisgeorgefest.org.
Feb. 26
Heart Sister’s SPARKLE!
First Baptist Church of Umatilla, 650 Hatfield/Highway 19, Umatilla
The event will include keynote speaker Carolyn Pankalla, door prizes, a silent auction items, a little ballerina dance and singing. Women and girls are invited to wear sparkly clothes, 12:30–3 p.m. Call Linda Smith at 765-425-3450.
Black History Month Film Series
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
The movie will be screened at 3 p.m. in the library’s new programming area. Call 352-742-6204 for more information.
“Solitary Man” by Dave DeLuca
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
The Neil Diamond tribute performance will begin at 2 p.m. Songs will include “Cracklin’ Rosie,” “You Don’t Bring Me Flowers,” “Song Sung Blue,” “Solitary Man” and more. Call 352-735-7180, email library@cityofmountdora.com or visit www.mylakelibrary.org/libraries/wt_bland_public_library.aspx.
Indigo Bluegrass BBQ
Orianne Center for Indigo Conservation, Eustis
One of the center’s largest fundraisers will feature bluegrass music, and barbecue and opportunity to see North America’s largest non-venomous snake, the eastern indigo. Attendees will park in Cassia Community Center and be shuttled to the center.
Visit https://bit.ly/3uO8d09.
Friends of Leesburg Trails 5K
Sixth Street Trailhead, 305 South Sixth Street, Leesburg
A chip-timed 5K through the Leesburg Trial System and downtown Leesburg. A pre-race packet pick-up will be Feb. 25 at Water Gypsy Coffee, 4–6 p.m.
Visit https://raceroster.com/events/2022/57001/friends-of-the-leesburg-trails-5k.
Remembering John Denver
Mount Dora Community Building, 520 N. Baker Street, Mount Dora
A special tribute to the music of John Denver by Ted Vigil. Call 353-383-2165. Visit https://mountdoralive.com.
Classic Car Cruise Show
101 E. Magnolia Avenue, Eustis
The fourth Saturday of each month, about 150 classic cars cruise in to historic downtown Eustis. Enjoy downtown shops and restaurants, great music and cool cars. Want to show your car? Registration is free and will enter you into cash prize giveaways. Cruise-In times are 4–8 p.m.
Feb. 27
Teens Hang Out!
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
A place to hang out with friends after school with snacks, video games, board games, Chromebooks and a craft station, 5–6:30 p.m. For grades 6-12. Call Ms. Jaimie at 352-357-0896 or 352-357-5686.
Visit eustismemoriallibrary.org.
The Villages Gem and Mineral
Society Artisan Show
SeaBreeze Recreation Center, 2384 Buena Vista Blvd., The Villages
The show will encompass all five rooms of the center, with 50 vendors, demos, displays, door prize gift baskets and more, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. The club will support charitable organizations including The Batey Girls and YOUR Humane Society SPCA. Visit https://tvgemandmineralsociety.com.
How to Certify Your Backyard
with the National Wildlife Federation
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Wild Birds Unlimited of Eustis will provide information on creating a wildlife-friendly yard and the certification process with the NWF, 2 p.m. Call 352-735-7180, email library@cityofmountdora.com or visit www.mylakelibrary.org/libraries/wt_bland_public_library.aspx.
Feb. 28
Lunchtime Concert Series
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
Bring your lunch and celebrate Mardi Gras and the sounds of New Orleans with J Street Jazz Combo, 12:30 p.m. in the library’s new programming space. J Street Jazz Combo was created in 2017 by brothers Alex and Jai Price, who have both performed in Open and World Class Drum Corps, as well as the Open and World Indoor Percussion ensembles for Infinity Percussion.
Kids Dance Party
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Toddlers and Pre-K children up to age 5 years and their caregivers enjoy music, movement, dancing, action-packed rhythm building early literacy activities, 3:30–4 p.m. Call Ms. Jaimie at 352-357-0896 or 352-357-5686. Visit eustismemoriallibrary.org.
March 3
Dining in the Dark
Venetian Center, Leesburg
At the annual fundraiser for New Vision for Independence, experience food, drink and conversation in darkness. The Lake County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Teamwill serve guests while wearing night vision goggles. Visit www.newvisionfl.org.
March 4–6
2020 Thundering Spirit Pow-Wow
Renninger’s Twin Markets, 20651 U.S. Hwy. 441, Mount Dora
Each day will feature something unique to Native American culture, including award-winning Native American performers, singers and storytellers, Aztec dancers and drumming circle. Children’s Day is Friday, with special demonstrations and games. Call 352-383-3141.
Visit https://thunderingspiritfamily.com.
The Villages Balloon Festival
The Villages will host its annual balloon festival where you can walk through and see open balloons, go on tethered balloon rides and also take flight! Call 352-750-7656. Visit www.thevillagesballoonfestival.com.
March 4–25
Scholastic Art Exhibit
Leesburg Center for the Arts, 429 W. Magnolia Street, Leesburg
Artwork from winners of the North West Central Florida Regional Scholastic Art Competition features the art of 22 students from Citrus, Lake, Marion and Sumter counties. An awards reception will be held March 26.
Visit
March 5–6
Florida Gun and Knife Show
Lake County Fairgrounds, 2101 N. CR. 452, Eustis
Scope out the guns, ammo and other accessories. This event is open to the public and hosted by Sport Show Specialists of Florida. All federal, state and local firearm ordinances and laws must be obeyed. Call 321-777-7455, email email@flgunshows.com or visit www.flgunshows.com.
March 5
Uprooting Prejudice: Conversations for Change
Wildwood Community Center, 6500 Powell Rd, Wildwood
A free community conversation moderated by Lou Sasmor, Civil Discourse Club of The Villages, and hosted the League of Women Voters. “At the heart of being an informed voter, in this very diverse country, is the ability to exchange ideas in a respectful manner,” organizers say.
Register by March 4 at lwvtrifl.org.
East Lake Heritage Festival
East Lake County Library, 31340 C.R. 437 South, Sorrento
The East Lake Historical Society will host entertainment including music, storytellers, a silent auction and much more, 9 a.m.–2:30 p.m. Crafters interested in participating can contact Maggie at 352-383-3403 or maggiesociety08@gmail.com.