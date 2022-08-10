Thru Aug. 13
Through the Lens
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
The summer exhibit features photographs from Charlene Edwards, Stephanie Macomber, Christine Peloquin and Juliana Romnes. Call 352-483-2900 or email LakeArtMuseum@gmail.com.
Aug. 11
Affordable Housing Advisory Committee Meeting
Tavares Utilities Building, UAB Training Room,
1000 Captain Haynes Road, Tavares
The public is welcome at the meeting, 10 a.m.
Call 352-343-9888 or email mspahn@lakecountyfl.gov.
Aug. 12
Your Health Matters: Focus on Diabetes (Food Labels)
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 North Center Street, Eustis
Part of a three-part series, each monthly class focuses on diabetes management. This class will cover understanding food labels. No registration is required.
Call 352-343-4101 or email lorijohnson@ufl.edu.
Exploration Hike
Ferndale Preserve, 19220 County Road 455, Minneola
The hike will explore the habitats and species of the preserve, which is located on the western shore of Lake Apopka, 8 a.m. Call 352-516-7011 or email jpouliot@lakecountyfl.gov.
Aug. 13
Plaid in the Park
Sunset Park, 230 W 4th Avenue, Mount Dora
Bring your kilt, bring your family, and immerse yourself in Scottish entertainment, food, and drink, 5– 8:30 p.m. Visit https://cityofmtdorapipeband.com.
Artisan and Plant-Based Aged Cheese
W.T. Bland Public Library Community Room,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
The local “pod” of PlantPure Communities is hosting a potluck meeting to provide information to people interested in the time-honored tradition of cheesemaking, 3–5 p.m. The pod meets the second Saturday of each month to support the organization’s mission of empowering individuals to build healthy, kind, sustainable communities. Bring a plant-based food or dish to share. No RSVP necessary.
Aug. 14
The Search for the Atocha
Lake County Historic Courthouse, first floor,
317 W. Main Street, Tavares
Part of the museum’s Movie Night at the Museum, the movie screening will be followed by a question-and-answer chat with treasure hunter Mel Fisher’s granddaughter, Nichole Johanson. Popcorn, candy and drinks will be available, and donations will be accepted. The wearing of Hawaiian shirts is encouraged.
Call 352-343-9890, email lakecounty1887@yahoo.com or visit https://lakecountyhistoricalmuseum.org.
Life Drawing with Non-Nude Model
Leesburg Center for the Arts, 429 West Magnolia Street, Leesburg
Attendees practice drawing a live model, 2 p.m. Drop-in fee for members and nonmembers. Visit https://www.leesburgarts.com.
A Blessing of Students and School Personnel
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora,
439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The blessing will be conducted during the 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. traditional services and at the 9:30 a.m. contemporary service. Child care and children’s programming are available during the 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services.
Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Aug. 18
Free Twirling Lesson
Dee’s Dolls Studio, Umatilla ACE Hardware, 811 N. Central Avenue, Umatilla
Umatilla and Eustis area children ages 4 and older are invited to participate in a free twirling lesson in an the airconditioned environment, 5–6 p.m. Experienced twirlers also receive a free lesson at the same location, 6–7 p.m. Instruction in twirling, marching, pom pom and dances will be provided by Dee Ann Wilson. Batons will be available to borrow, and interested attendees can register for weekly classes, August–March.
Visit www.deesdollstwirl.com or call 352-669-8584.
Art Stroll/Art in the Alley
Mount Dora Center for the Arts,
138 E. 5th Avenue, Mount Dora
In the monthly event, self-guided art tours cover various locations in downtown Mount Dora, 6–8 p.m.
Call 352-383-0880.
Mariachi Tampa Band
La Palma Mexican Grill, 1690 Citrus Blvd., Leesburg
The Mariachi Tampa Band performs every other Thursday, 5–8 p.m. Call 352-323-1444 or visit www.lapalmagrill.com.
Aug. 19
Tellem Tall Tales
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
The Friday Night Naturalist program will be a funny and informative session mixing fact and fiction about growing up in Florida in the mid-fifties to the present, blended with a little history, beginning at 6:30 p.m. Presenter will be Eric Heoppner, a retired middle school science teacher. Children are welcome.
Call 352-357-7536 or visit www.troutlakenaturecenter.com.
Aug. 20
First Year Anniversary Ribbon & Cake Cutting
The Dona Vista Market, 16209 Eustis Place, Umatilla
The Umatilla Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting ceremony, at 6 p.m., will be followed with free cake for the first 200 guests, live music, guest vendors, and in-house co-op vendors sharing samples, dinner items, beer, wine and nonalcoholic drinks. The Market will also be open for shopping, and there will be drawings, new items available in the market and special surprises, 6–9 p.m.
Call 352-551-0345. Visit https://fb.me/e/1Wxe5Dykg.
Uptown Saturday Night
Highland District, 850 Liberty Avenue, Mount Dora
Food, craft beer, exotic cars and live music featuring Blender, 4 p.m. Call 352-735-7100.
To share your community event, email Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com at least two weeks before our weekly publication day, which is every Wednesday.