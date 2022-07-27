Thru July 30
Summer Reading Program
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
Children age 12 and under will dive into Oceans of Possibilities featuring a pirate puppet show, an Under the Sea party, K9s and Kona Ice, balloon workshop, Foam Palooza party, take and make crafts, Candy & Cupcake storytimes and more. Registration goodie bags can be picked up at the Youth Desk. Adults and teens age 13 and up can Read Beyond the Beaten Path with reading challe
Thru July 31
11th Annual National Moth Week
Get the kids involved with nature by observing the moths (in both adult and caterpillar stages) in your neighborhood, taking photos and uploading them to iNaturalist and other citizen scientist platforms. Learn more, including where events will take place, at https://nationalmothweek.org.
Thru Aug. 13
Through the Lens
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
The summer exhibit features photographs from Charlene Edwards, Stephanie Macomber, Christine Peloquin and Juliana Romnes. Call 352-483-2900 or email LakeArtMuseum@gmail.com.
July 27
Crochet For a Cause
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
The fourth Wednesday of the month, 10:30–11:30 a.m., adults enjoy coffee and conversation while crocheting blankets and other items to be donated to local charities. All supplies provided and all skill levels are welcomed. Sign-up isn’t required.
Visit eustismemoriallibrary.org or call 352-357-5686.
Nature Sprouts at the Beach
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 E. CR 44, Eustis
Visit a beach in spirit through the use of seashells, sand and shorebird carvings followed by a little water and bubble play, 10:30–11:30 a.m. This is a fun way for 2- to 5-year-olds to beat the heat, connect with nature and learn a little about Florida beaches. Children must be accompanied by an adult and pre-registered to attend.
Call 352-357-7536 or email tlnc.director@gmail.com.
July 28
Widowed Support Group
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora, 439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The group meets at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel on the fourth Thursday of each month. It is open to men and women.
Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
July 29
Science Lab
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
children in grades K–5 and their grown-ups are welcome to the drop-in lab for science activities involving gravity, static electricity, inertia and more. No registration required.
Visit https://mylakelibrary.evanced.info/signup/calendar.
Cooking Science for Grades 6-12
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Join a registered nutritionist from the UF/IFAS Extension of Lake County for cooking and a lesson on the science behind it. Learn how to separate curds and whey while making cheese. Space is limited. To reserve a spot, call the library at 352-357-0896 or 352-357-5686, or stop by the Youth Services desk.
July 30
Back to School Bash
Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park Drive, Eustis
The event will provide free school supplies and pool admission, as well as a limited number of free boy’s haircuts, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Also on hand, a bounce house, free food, fire trucks and police cars.
Last Call
Sunset Park, Mount Dora
The second annual end-of-summer concert and fireworks event will feature live music, interactive street entertainment and games, and grown-up drinks, 6–10 p.m. The fireworks display over Lake Dora will start at 9:15 p.m.
July 31
Hogwarts at the Square
Lake Square Mall, 10401 US HWY 441, Leesburg
Harry Potter fans, who are encouraged to dress in their favorite house colors, can take different classes from Hogwarts alumni at the free event, 1 p.m. Visit www.lakesquaremall.com/events/hogwarts-at-the-square.
Aug. 1
Lake Technical College Board Meeting
Board Room, Building A, Lake Technical College,
2001 Kurt Street, Eustis
A regular Board of Directors meeting, open to the public, will begin at 4:30 p.m. Call 352-589-2250.
Aug. 2
School Board Candidate Forum
Unitarian Universalist Congregation of Lake County,
1235 Mt. Homer Road, Eustis
The League of Women Voters of the Villages/Tri-County, Florida will host a forum at 6 p.m. featuring the candidates for Lake County School Board Districts 2 and 5. Masks are required. Email Mary Kay Rosinski at mknceta@yahoo.com.
Aug. 5
Art Exhibit Opening
Leesburg Center for the Arts,
429 West Magnolia Street, Leesburg
An opening reception, 5:30–7 p.m., for the exhibit “The Florida Highwaymen, A Family Perspective” will kick off the temporary show, which will run through Aug. 26. Visit www.leesburgarts.com/new-events/kytjerw73d66pf7kjyk97tbkfms2kn.
Aug. 6
CleanUp Eustis
Ferran Park Bandshell, 250 Ferran Park, Eustis
The community volunteer project will begin at 9 a.m. Call 352-217-7370 or email dothethingtoday@gmail.com. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/CleanUpEustis.
