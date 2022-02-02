Feb. 2, 9, 16, 23, 30
Kid’s Art Wednesday
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W Ruby Street, Tavares
Children ages 6–18 can explore different art styles and materials while letting their creativity flourish at the weekly program, 3:30–5 p.m. All materials are included. Class size is limited. Register ($5) at https://checkout.square.site/buy/2AYSILYLQ54OC3AG332TJVNK.
Visit www.LakeArtMuseum.com.
Feb. 2
GFWC Mount Dora Woman’s Club
Country Club of Mount Dora,
1900 Country Club Blvd., Mount Dora
The GFWC Mount Dora Woman’s Club has resumed its regular monthly meetings and community service activities.
For information, email gfwcmdwc@mail.com.
Feb. 3
Route 66: America’s Main Street
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Take a ride on America’s most famous highway with folk singer and humorist Craig Siemsen, 2 p.m. No registration is required.
Call 352-735-7180, option 5.
Feb. 4
African American Heritage 2022 Exhibit
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
An opening reception will be held 5–7 p.m., with the exhibition running through Feb. 26. Featured artists in the temporary show are feature artists Tasanee Durrett, Sondra Elder and Dr. Parrish Monk.
Visit https://bit.ly/3s6J65Z.
Feb. 4 & 18
Closing Your Seasonal Home
Lake County Extension Office, 1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares.
Florida IFAS Lake County Extension Office is offering two identical sessions of the free program, 9–11 a.m. each day. Pre-registration is required. To register for the Feb. 4 session, visit https://bit.ly/3dXlv0R.
To register for the Feb. 18 session, visit https://bit.ly/3E2Dtte.
Feb. 5
Free Kids Fishing Clinic
Hickory Point Recreational Facility, 27341 SR 19, Tavares
Local kids ages 4 and up can join the Lake County Water Authority and Teen Sportfishing Association for a free kids fishing clinic, 9 a.m. to noon. There will be opportunities to fish from the pier. Children under age 13 must be accompanied by an adult. Space will be limited to the first 60 registered kids. Call 352-324-6141, ext. 0.
African American Heritage Festival
Wooton Park, 100 E. Ruby St., Tavares
Celebrate African American heritage with ethnic food, singing, dancing, gospel choirs and steppers, history and cultural activities, arts and crafts. Call 352-742-6209. Visit www.tavares.org/calendar.
Media on the Brain
Umatilla Seventh-day Adventist Church,
1400 N. Central Ave., Umatilla
A three-part seminar series beginning at 10:50 a.m. will cover the impact of media and how to escape its control. Radio host, author and speaker Scott Ritsema is the presenter. All ages are welcomed, and lunch will be provided. Call 352-669-6630.
Feb. 5 and 6
47th Annual Mount Dora Arts Festival
Downtown Mount Dora
From 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, artists from around the country will display their artwork, which will be judged in the juried show. Food trucks and entertainment will round out the festive weekend.
Visit www.mountdoraartsfestival.org.
Stained-Glass Window Tours
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora, 439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
Members of the congregation will conduct free tours of the 27 newly restored windows. Saturday, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m. Sunday, 12:30–4:30 p.m. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Feb. 6
Wildflower Planting Day
Neighborhood Lakes Scenic Trail and Trailhead,
26656 County Road 46A, Sorrento
Volunteers are needed to help plant native wildflowers and bunch grasses in sandhill and prairie restoration areas. Bring your own gloves, digging tools, water and snacks.
Contact Justin Pouliot at 352-516-7011 or email jpouliot@lakecountyfl.gov.
Purple Martins
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Oklawaha Valley Audubon hosts a presentation by Dr. Anna Forsman of UCF Biology, 2 p.m. Forsman has established the UCF Purple Martin Project, which supplies over 140 nesting gourds for martins. She will also talk about using genomic techniques (and bird poop) to figure out what types of insects they eat.
Visit https://bit.ly/3rfGSBO
Lake County’s Population Explosion,
Part 2: How Is Local Government Responding?
Via Zoom
The NAACP Tri-City Branch’s Environmental and Climate Justice Committee will present a free online forum at 6:30 p.m. Speakers include Lake County Commission Chair Sean Parks, Leesburg Commissioner John Christian, Lake-Sumter Metropolitan Planning Organization Executive Director Michael F. Woods and Groveland Community and Economic Development Director Tim Maslow. Moderating the panel will be Dr. Beverly Ward, anthropologist and former University of South Florida research faculty member. Register at bit.ly/sustainablegrowth2.
Feb. 7
Lake County Board of County Commissioners Joint Planning Work Group with Municipalities
Harris Room in the Venetian Center, 1 Dozier Court, Leesburg
The County Commissioners and all 14 municipalities will meet to work together on a vision for future development in Lake County. The work group is tasked with developing “a strategy for promoting growth in targeted urban areas while focusing on maintaining the unique qualities of rural Lake County.” It will affect future development in all unincorporated and incorporated areas of the county. The meeting, which will begin at 9 a.m., will not be live streamed, and the public is encouraged to attend.
Email nbooth@lakecountyfl.gov or call 352-343-9888.
Feb. 8
Lake County Board of County Commissioners Meeting
County Administration Building – Board Chambers, 315 W. Main Street, Tavares
The regular board meeting will begin at 11 a.m. Call 352-343-9888.
The Four New Pillars of Retirement
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Attendees will learn about the essential pillars (health, family, purpose and finances) that can impact quality of life in retirement, 6:30 p.m. Sign-up not required. The program is part of the library’s Edward Jones Financial Literacy Series. Visit eustismemoriallibrary.org or call 352-357-5686.
Feb. 9
Leesburg Mardi Gras the Crowning Ball
The Opera House, 10 S. 5th Street, Leesburg
King Rex and Queen Divine will be crowned at the festive event, 6 p.m. Dress in Mardi Gras ball attire and witness this royal event. There will be food, a cash bar, a costume and mask contest and dancing. Call 352-365-0053. Visit www.leesburgpartnership.com/mardigras.
Feb. 11
Don McLean in Concert
Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center,
1051 Main Street, The Villages
The performance is part of McLean’s 50th anniversary “American Pie” tour. Visit https://tickets.thevillages.com/pac-9152/9153.
TEDx Leesburg 2022
Lake-Sumter State College, 9501 U.S. Hwy. 441, Leesburg
A Lake County TEDx event devoted to “spreading ideas.” Short yet powerful talks on a variety of topics, performed by select speakers, are centered around a theme of mental health.
Visit https://www.ted.com/tedx/events/48177.
Feb. 12
Plaid in the Park
Sunset Park, 230 West 4th Avenue, Mount Dora
5 p.m.
The Mount Dora Sister Cities and City of Mount Dora Pipes and Drums Band present a monthly celebration of Mount Dora’s ancestral Scottish history in concert. Vendors, food and Celtic fun. Kilts not required but recommended.
Visit http://mountdorasistercities.org.
Feb. 12
“Party in the Street” Leesburg Mardi Gras
Downtown Leesburg
From 11 a.m. to 11 p.m., join the famous street party that goes all day and into the night. Three parades start with the Kids Parade at 11 a.m., then a Pet Parade at 2 p.m. and the Main Parade is at 7 p.m. There will be cash bars, vendors and carnival games. Call 352-365-0053.
Visit www.leesburgpartnership.com.
Valentine Sunset Sip
Trout Lake Nature Center,
520 East CR 44, Eustis
Experience nature with a premium wine and beer tasting at the center’s fundraiser. Beverages will be supplied by the Wine Cellar of Mount Dora.
Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com
or call 352-357-7536.
To purchase a ticket, visit
Love Run 5K for Love Week
Fruitland City Park Hall, 506 W. Berckman Street, Fruitland Park
The event will benefit a local food pantry, 8 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Call 352-360-6727.
Visit www.raceentry.com/love-run-5k/race-information or
https://www.facebook.com/events/695742077571799.
Feb. 13
Piano & Organ Concert
First Presbyterian Church Mount Dora,
222 W 6th Avenue, Mount Dora
Local pianist Randy Frieling, who has performed throughout North America, will be joined by celebrated Atlanta organist Herb Buffington, 3 p.m. They will play a variety of lively tunes and feature Sousa’s “Stars and Stripes Forever.” All are welcome to the free concert.
Email office@fpcmtdora.org.
Feb. 13
Run for the Woods Race/Walk
Bear Pond Trailhead, 31852 Wekiva River Road, Sorrento
Half marathon, 5K and 12K races traverse trails of the forest in this Friends of Seminole State Forest event. The 4th annual fundraiser supports improvements to Seminole State Forest.
Visit https://friendsofseminolestateforest.org/run-for-the-woods
Boy Scout
Troop 19
100th
Anniversary Celebration
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora,
\439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
Boy Scouts and their leaders will be honored at the 8 a.m., 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. church services. Former Scouts, Scout leaders and their families are encouraged to attend. Email janet@mtdorafumc.org, call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.