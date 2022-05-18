Ongoing
Summer Reading Program
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
Registration is open for the library’s summer reading program, June 6–July 30. Children age 12 and under will dive into Oceans of Possibilities featuring a pirate puppet show, an Under the Sea party, K9s and Kona Ice, balloon workshop, Foam Palooza party, take and make crafts, Candy & Cupcake storytimes and more. Registration goodie bags can be picked up at the Youth Desk. Adults and teens age 13 and up can Read Beyond the Beaten Path with reading challenges, raffles, movies, scavenger hunts, s’mores and more. Call 352-742-6204.
Library Story Times
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Weekly story times have returned to the library. Monday through Friday at 10:30 a.m., free programs are offered for young children. Registration is not required. Call 352-735-7180, ext. 5, or email library@cityofmountdora.com.
Thru May 28
Dali on the Lake
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
Work from world-renowned artist Salvador Dali will be displayed in the traveling exhibit, “Homage to Dante,” a series of signed prints of Dali’s illustrations for “The Divine Comedy,” which is on loan from The Park West Foundation. Several original pieces on loan from local collectors also will be on display. Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com.
May 18
Mindful Resilience for PR
Virtual Zoom
The Florida Public Relations Association Lake County Chapter will host guest speaker certified mindfulness coach Kenneth Morgan-Schleuning, at noon via Zoom. Appropriate for any communications professional, the workshop will demonstrate how to discover core mindfulness skills to help get clear about experiences as they unfold and then choose where to focus attention. Tickets are available at https://bit.ly/3l8wKr1.
May 19
Art Stroll/Art in the Alley
Mount Dora Center for the Arts, 138 E. 5th Avenue, Mount Dora
In the monthly event, self-guided art tours cover various locations in downtown Mount Dora, 6–8 p.m. Call 352-383-0880.
Major League Fishing BIG5 Toyota Series
Ski Beach, Venetian Gardens, 201 E. Lake Harris Drive, Leesburg
Anglers from across the country will compete on the Harris Chain of Lakes, 7 a.m. Visit https://majorleaguefishing.com/circuits/series.
May 19–21
MLF Toyota Series Southern Division Finale
Venetian Gardens Ski Beach, 201 E. Lake Harris Drive, Leesburg
The Major League Fishing tournament is the third and final event of the regular season and will take place on the Harris Chain of Lakes. Fans are welcome to attend and encouraged to follow the event online through the “MLF Live” weigh-in broadcasts. Visit MajorLeagueFishing.com.
May 20
Friday Night Naturalist: “Turtles and Gators and Spoonbills, Oh My!”
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
The program will feature award-winning storyteller Chris Kastle as she presents a tour of our waterways with stories and songs suitable for all ages, 6:30 p.m. Specializing in teaching environmental science through the arts, Kastle is a recipient of the Annette J. Bruce Lifetime Achievement Award from the Florida Storytelling Association, holds a graduate degree in Human Ecology.
Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com, email tlnc.info@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.
May 20–22
Florida Native Plant Society Conference
Virtual
The statewide nature-focused organization, with chapters including Lake Beautyberry and Passionflower in Lake County, will hold its annual conference virtually. Speakers include Craig Huegel, Susan Carr, Ginny Stibolt and Patrick Bohlen. Visit www.fnps.org/conference/2022 to register and find information about in-person field trips and the various virtual programs.
May 20, June 3 & June 11
Learn to Paint a Beach Scene with Alcohol Inks on Synthetic Paper
Artisans, 139 East 4th Avenue, Mount Dora
Choose your session and join artist Korinne Carpino for a class that will teach you how to work with alcohol inks.
Visit www.artisansofmtdora.com/classes.html.
May 21
Water Safety Day
Eustis Aquatic Center, 250 Ferran Park, Eustis
The Florida Department of Health in Lake County is teaming up with the city of Eustis, Eustis Fire Department, Coast Guard Auxiliary Unit 4/3 and Lake County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol to promote water safety, 11 a.m.–3 p.m. The event will include swimming lesson interest sign-up sheet, mock drowning exercise and educational booths.
Visit http://lake.floridahealth.gov/programs-and-services/environmental-health/public-pools/index.html.
May 21–22
Weekends at the Winery
Lakeridge Winery & Vineyards, 19239 U.S. Hwy. 27, Clermont
The regular event includes food vendors, live entertainment and Lakeridge wines at the outdoor bar, noon–4 p.m. Live music as follows: May 21: Dave Capp & France Neil. May 22: Kimmi Bitter Duo. Complimentary tours and tastings will be held throughout the day.
Call 352-364-8627 or visit www.lakeridgewinery.com/WATW.
May 22
Solitary Man: A Tribute to Neil Diamond
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
Rescheduled from May 20. Dave DeLuca explores the career of Neil Diamond, from his humble beginnings to his worldwide success, in concert at 2 p.m. The free program is sponsored by the Mount Dora Library Association. No registration is required.
May 24
The Genius of Frank Lloyd Wright
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
With photos and stories, master storyteller Timothy Totten illustrates the life and artistic work of the iconic American architect, 6–7:30 p.m. Visit eustismemoriallibrary.org or call 352-357-5686.
You Created a Business Plan, Now What?
Online
In this free SCORE webinar, business coach Jennifer Dawn will guide attendees in creating a one-page action plan to can use to execute a business plan, 1 p.m.
Visit https://www.score.org/event/you-created-business-plan-now-what.
May 26
Photo Safari – Downtown City Walk
Leesburg Center for the Arts, 429 West Magnolia Street, Leesburg
Meet in front of the Leesburg Center for the Arts at 5:30 p.m. (Bring water.) After choosing a shape, the group will walk the streets and alleys letting that shape appear in their camera lens. Call 352-365-3650.
Widowed Support Group
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora, 439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The group meets at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel on the fourth Thursday of each month. It is open to men and women.
Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Accepting Cryptocurrency as a Payment Option
Online
In this free SCORE webinar, presenters Jennifer Brown and Sondee Lima discuss the pros and cons of cryptocurrency for business owners, 6 p.m.
Visit https://midflorida.score.org/event/accepting-cryptocurrency-payment-option-4.
May 27
Florida National Memorial Day Tournament
The Big House Complex, 1544 Lane Park Cutoff, Tavares
The national youth basketball tournament is for boys and girls teams in third through 12th grades. Call 352-562-7878.
May 27–29
LPGA Epson Tour
Mission Inn Resort & Club,
10400 County Road 48, Howey-in-the-Hills
The official qualifying tour of the LPGA returns for a third year. The Epson Tour, previously known as the Symetra Tour, will draw about 140 players from around the world to compete on El Campeón golf course. The Pro-Am tournament will be held May 25–26. The event is open to the public, and admission and parking are free. Tickets are required for entrance but are free of charge. Visitors also have the option to become a VIP and enjoy unlimited food and drink in the VIP tent.
Go to missioninnchampionship.com or call 352-324-3903.
To share your community
event, email
Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com at least two weeks before our weekly publication day,
which is every Wednesday.