Thru June 24 

Magic & Mystery CFA Member Exhibit 

Leesburg Center for the Arts, 429 West Magnolia Street, Leesburg

The CFA member show will feature the works of artists Kelley Batson Howard, Toni Stokes, Gary Sligh, Denis Siri, Margaret Everson, JoAnna Smitherman, Shari Williams, Steven Hlavac, Suzanne Zeliniski, Mary Trowbridge, Chelsey Velilla, Carol Wright-Phillips, Del Glenn, Margi Geiger, Viktoria Sikora, Karen Arey, Nikki Forde, Jan Tinsdall, Mary Scott, and Cathy Popiel,. Visit www.leesburgarts.com.

 

Thru July 29

Adult Summer Reading @ the Library 

Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis

Adults in the program will be entered to win prizes, like Apple AirPods, an air fryer and more. Pick up a book review packet from the library to get started. Call 352-357-5686.

 

Thru July 30

Summer Reading Program 

Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares 

Children age 12 and under will dive into Oceans of Possibilities featuring a pirate puppet show, an Under the Sea party, K9s and Kona Ice, balloon workshop, Foam Palooza party, take and make crafts, Candy & Cupcake storytimes and more. Registration goodie bags can be picked up at the Youth Desk. Adults and teens age 13 and up can Read Beyond the Beaten Path with reading challenges, raffles, movies, scavenger hunts, s’mores and more. Call 352-742-6204.

 

Thru Aug. 13

Through the Lens

Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares

The summer exhibit features photographs from Charlene Edwards, Stephanie Macomber, Christine Peloquin, and Juliana Romnes. Call 352-483-2900 or email LakeArtMuseum@gmail.com.

 

Weekends at the Winery

Lakeridge Winery & Vineyards, 19239 U.S. Hwy. 27, Clermont

The regular event includes food vendors, live entertainment and Lakeridge wines at the outdoor bar, noon–4 p.m. Live music as follows: June 18: “Beautiful Bobby” Blackmon. June 19: Dennie and the Jets. Complimentary tours and tastings will be held throughout the day. Call 352-364-8627 or visit www.lakeridgewinery.com/WATW.

 

June 22

Crochet for a Cause

Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis 

Enjoy coffee and conversation while crocheting blankets and other items to be donated to local charities, every fourth Wednesday, 10:30–11:30 a.m. All supplies will be provided, but feel free to bring your own. All skill levels welcome, including beginners, and registration is not required. Call 352-357-5686.

 

June 23

Genealogy Research Assistance

Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont 

Through August, Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society offers free help for those digging into their family history, 10 a.m.–noon the second and fourth Thursday of the month. 

Visit https://pastfindersslc.org.

Widowed Support Group 

First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora, 439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora 

The group meets at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel on the fourth Thursday of each month. It is open to men and women.

 Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.

 

Live Mariachi Tampa Band

La Palma Mexican Grill, 1690 Citrus Blvd., Leesburg

Mariachi Tampa Band is traveling here to perform from 5-8 p.m. The restaurant is under new ownership and hopes this will be a festive night that locals will enjoy. Call 352-323-1444.

 

June 25 

2022 Big House National Basketball Tune Up

The Big House Complex, 1544 Lane Park Cutoff, Tavares

The youth basketball tournament for boys and girls will sharpen their skills and get ready to compete, 8 a.m. Call 352-562-7878.

 

Invasive Plant Removal

W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora

Start your day early in the cool forest at the library, along with other environmental-minded people removing the invasive coral ardisia berries, seedlings and bushes, 8 a.m. Bring pruners and a shovel. For more detail, contact Neta Villalobos-Bell at netavb@gmail.com.

 

June 25 & 26

Weekends at the Winery

Lakeridge Winery & Vineyards, 19239 U.S. Hwy. 27, Clermont

The regular event includes food vendors, live entertainment and Lakeridge wines at the outdoor bar, noon–4 p.m. Live music as follows: June 25: MJbaker. June 26: Maria Salerno. Complimentary tours and tastings will be held throughout the day. Call 352-364-8627 or visit www.lakeridgewinery.com/WATW.

 

June 26

Florida Mushrooming with Fungi Jon

Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis 

Mycologist Jon Martin, aka Fungi Jon, will share his knowledge and experience in a mushroom walk, 2–4 p.m. Cost is $25. 

Go to www.universe.com/mushroomjune26.

 

Top 5 Best Native Plants for Florida

W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora

The Lake Beautyberry Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society is hosting a presentation abo1ut many of the beautiful native plants that grow in Florida, 2 p.m. Door prizes will be given.

 

June 28

Lake County Board of County Commissioners Meeting 

Board Chambers, 

County Administration Building, 315 W. Main Street, Tavares

The Lake County Board of County Commissioners meeting will begin at 11 a.m. Call 352-343-9888 or email misty.spahn@lakecountyfl.gov.

 

Food Science: Making Your Own Salad Dressings

Umatilla Public Library, 412 Hatfield Drive, Umatilla

This free hands-on kids cooking class will include learning about emulsions, experimenting with mayo, and creating and tasting homemade salad dressings, 2 p.m. Call 352-343-4101 or email lorijohnson@ufl.edu.

 

June 29

Pressure Cooking Demo: Meat Lasagna

Mount Dora Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora

This free UF/IFAS program will include an overview, tips, cooking demonstration and sampling using an electric pressure cooker via an Instant Pot, 6 p.m. Call 352-735-7180 or email library@cityofmountdora.com.

 

June 30

4th of July Invitational

The Big House Complex, 1544 Lane Park Cutoff, Tavares

The youth basketball tournament attracts some of the top boys and girls travel programs from grades –11 from all over the country, 8 a.m. Call 407-967-6824.

 

July 1

Hometown Celebration

Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park, Eustis

The free, family-friendly event runs 5–9:30 p.m., with entertainment from the Central Florida Show Ski Team and live music by Johnny Wild and the Delights. Attendees can enjoy vendors, food and a spectacular fireworks finale over Lake Eustis at 9:30 p.m. Call 352-483-5491 or visit www.eustis.org.

 

July 1–7

Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday

Florida consumers can purchase qualifying recreation and outdoor items and admissions to entertainment and cultural events exempt from tax. Visit https://floridarevenue.com/FreedomWeek/Pages/default.aspx.

 

July 2

Patriotic Family Fun Day 

Dade Battlefield Historic State Park, 

7200 Battlefield Parkway, Bushnell

Celebrate with old-fashioned games and relays, music and food, 3 p.m.–7 p.m. Game competitions at 5 p.m. and a pet parade at 6 p.m. Event admission is included with park entrance fee of $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass.       

 

CleanUp Eustis

Ferran Park Bandshell, 250 Ferran Park, Eustis

The community volunteer project will begin at 9 a.m. Call 352-217-7370 or email dothethingtoday@gmail.com. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/CleanUpEustis.

 

Proud to be an American

Mount Dora Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora

October Mountain Washtub band will perform two concerts, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., featuring patriotic songs. Call 352-735-7180.

 

July 3

Mount Dora Freedom on the Waterfront

Elizabeth Evans Park, 100 South Donnelly Street, Mount Dora

Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with live music, a kids zone, food trucks, beverages and patriotic fun. Former Season 14 American Idol contestant Alexis Gomez, with opening act David Letourneau, will play live music on the stage. The festivities will end with fireworks over Lake Dora.

 

July 4

4th of July Celebration

Wooton Park, 100 E. Ruby Street, Tavares

The event will include live music by SLICKWOOD, a Main Street parade at 5 p.m., and fireworks at 9 p.m. Also, attendees can enjoy food trucks, carnival games, stilt walkers, face painting, kid’s activities, interactive dj and library activities. Call 352-742-6319. 

Visit www.tavares.org.

 

4th of July Celebration at the Lakefront

Leesburg Lakefront, 109 E Dixie Ave, Leesburg

The festivities at Ski Beach will kick off at 6 p.m., but the opening ceremony at the Lightning Baseball Game starts at 5 p.m. Free kids zone, festive foods and fun vendors will be available. At 7:30 p.m., catch the water ski show followed by the largest fireworks display in Lake County at 9 p.m. 

Visit www.leesburgpartnership.com/leesburg-4th-of-july-celebration.

 

Independence Day Parade

Downtown Mount Dora

The patriotic tribute parade will celebrate our country’s independence, beginning at 10 a.m. at the corner of Donnelly and Seventh and run to Charles Avenue. 

Call 352-735-7183 or e-mail carsonc@ci.mount-dora.fl.us.

 

