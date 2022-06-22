Thru June 24
Magic & Mystery CFA Member Exhibit
Leesburg Center for the Arts, 429 West Magnolia Street, Leesburg
The CFA member show will feature the works of artists Kelley Batson Howard, Toni Stokes, Gary Sligh, Denis Siri, Margaret Everson, JoAnna Smitherman, Shari Williams, Steven Hlavac, Suzanne Zeliniski, Mary Trowbridge, Chelsey Velilla, Carol Wright-Phillips, Del Glenn, Margi Geiger, Viktoria Sikora, Karen Arey, Nikki Forde, Jan Tinsdall, Mary Scott, and Cathy Popiel,. Visit www.leesburgarts.com.
Thru July 29
Adult Summer Reading @ the Library
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Adults in the program will be entered to win prizes, like Apple AirPods, an air fryer and more. Pick up a book review packet from the library to get started. Call 352-357-5686.
Thru July 30
Summer Reading Program
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
Children age 12 and under will dive into Oceans of Possibilities featuring a pirate puppet show, an Under the Sea party, K9s and Kona Ice, balloon workshop, Foam Palooza party, take and make crafts, Candy & Cupcake storytimes and more. Registration goodie bags can be picked up at the Youth Desk. Adults and teens age 13 and up can Read Beyond the Beaten Path with reading challenges, raffles, movies, scavenger hunts, s’mores and more. Call 352-742-6204.
Thru Aug. 13
Through the Lens
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
The summer exhibit features photographs from Charlene Edwards, Stephanie Macomber, Christine Peloquin, and Juliana Romnes. Call 352-483-2900 or email LakeArtMuseum@gmail.com.
Weekends at the Winery
Lakeridge Winery & Vineyards, 19239 U.S. Hwy. 27, Clermont
The regular event includes food vendors, live entertainment and Lakeridge wines at the outdoor bar, noon–4 p.m. Live music as follows: June 18: “Beautiful Bobby” Blackmon. June 19: Dennie and the Jets. Complimentary tours and tastings will be held throughout the day. Call 352-364-8627 or visit www.lakeridgewinery.com/WATW.
June 22
Crochet for a Cause
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Enjoy coffee and conversation while crocheting blankets and other items to be donated to local charities, every fourth Wednesday, 10:30–11:30 a.m. All supplies will be provided, but feel free to bring your own. All skill levels welcome, including beginners, and registration is not required. Call 352-357-5686.
June 23
Genealogy Research Assistance
Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
Through August, Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society offers free help for those digging into their family history, 10 a.m.–noon the second and fourth Thursday of the month.
Visit https://pastfindersslc.org.
Widowed Support Group
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora, 439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The group meets at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel on the fourth Thursday of each month. It is open to men and women.
Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Live Mariachi Tampa Band
La Palma Mexican Grill, 1690 Citrus Blvd., Leesburg
Mariachi Tampa Band is traveling here to perform from 5-8 p.m. The restaurant is under new ownership and hopes this will be a festive night that locals will enjoy. Call 352-323-1444.
June 25
2022 Big House National Basketball Tune Up
The Big House Complex, 1544 Lane Park Cutoff, Tavares
The youth basketball tournament for boys and girls will sharpen their skills and get ready to compete, 8 a.m. Call 352-562-7878.
Invasive Plant Removal
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Start your day early in the cool forest at the library, along with other environmental-minded people removing the invasive coral ardisia berries, seedlings and bushes, 8 a.m. Bring pruners and a shovel. For more detail, contact Neta Villalobos-Bell at netavb@gmail.com.
June 25 & 26
Weekends at the Winery
Lakeridge Winery & Vineyards, 19239 U.S. Hwy. 27, Clermont
The regular event includes food vendors, live entertainment and Lakeridge wines at the outdoor bar, noon–4 p.m. Live music as follows: June 25: MJbaker. June 26: Maria Salerno. Complimentary tours and tastings will be held throughout the day. Call 352-364-8627 or visit www.lakeridgewinery.com/WATW.
June 26
Florida Mushrooming with Fungi Jon
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Mycologist Jon Martin, aka Fungi Jon, will share his knowledge and experience in a mushroom walk, 2–4 p.m. Cost is $25.
Go to www.universe.com/mushroomjune26.
Top 5 Best Native Plants for Florida
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
The Lake Beautyberry Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society is hosting a presentation abo1ut many of the beautiful native plants that grow in Florida, 2 p.m. Door prizes will be given.
June 28
Lake County Board of County Commissioners Meeting
Board Chambers,
County Administration Building, 315 W. Main Street, Tavares
The Lake County Board of County Commissioners meeting will begin at 11 a.m. Call 352-343-9888 or email misty.spahn@lakecountyfl.gov.
Food Science: Making Your Own Salad Dressings
Umatilla Public Library, 412 Hatfield Drive, Umatilla
This free hands-on kids cooking class will include learning about emulsions, experimenting with mayo, and creating and tasting homemade salad dressings, 2 p.m. Call 352-343-4101 or email lorijohnson@ufl.edu.
June 29
Pressure Cooking Demo: Meat Lasagna
Mount Dora Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
This free UF/IFAS program will include an overview, tips, cooking demonstration and sampling using an electric pressure cooker via an Instant Pot, 6 p.m. Call 352-735-7180 or email library@cityofmountdora.com.
June 30
4th of July Invitational
The Big House Complex, 1544 Lane Park Cutoff, Tavares
The youth basketball tournament attracts some of the top boys and girls travel programs from grades –11 from all over the country, 8 a.m. Call 407-967-6824.
July 1
Hometown Celebration
Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park, Eustis
The free, family-friendly event runs 5–9:30 p.m., with entertainment from the Central Florida Show Ski Team and live music by Johnny Wild and the Delights. Attendees can enjoy vendors, food and a spectacular fireworks finale over Lake Eustis at 9:30 p.m. Call 352-483-5491 or visit www.eustis.org.
July 1–7
Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday
Florida consumers can purchase qualifying recreation and outdoor items and admissions to entertainment and cultural events exempt from tax. Visit https://floridarevenue.com/FreedomWeek/Pages/default.aspx.
July 2
Patriotic Family Fun Day
Dade Battlefield Historic State Park,
7200 Battlefield Parkway, Bushnell
Celebrate with old-fashioned games and relays, music and food, 3 p.m.–7 p.m. Game competitions at 5 p.m. and a pet parade at 6 p.m. Event admission is included with park entrance fee of $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass.
CleanUp Eustis
Ferran Park Bandshell, 250 Ferran Park, Eustis
The community volunteer project will begin at 9 a.m. Call 352-217-7370 or email dothethingtoday@gmail.com. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/CleanUpEustis.
Proud to be an American
Mount Dora Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
October Mountain Washtub band will perform two concerts, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., featuring patriotic songs. Call 352-735-7180.
July 3
Mount Dora Freedom on the Waterfront
Elizabeth Evans Park, 100 South Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with live music, a kids zone, food trucks, beverages and patriotic fun. Former Season 14 American Idol contestant Alexis Gomez, with opening act David Letourneau, will play live music on the stage. The festivities will end with fireworks over Lake Dora.
July 4
4th of July Celebration
Wooton Park, 100 E. Ruby Street, Tavares
The event will include live music by SLICKWOOD, a Main Street parade at 5 p.m., and fireworks at 9 p.m. Also, attendees can enjoy food trucks, carnival games, stilt walkers, face painting, kid’s activities, interactive dj and library activities. Call 352-742-6319.
Visit www.tavares.org.
4th of July Celebration at the Lakefront
Leesburg Lakefront, 109 E Dixie Ave, Leesburg
The festivities at Ski Beach will kick off at 6 p.m., but the opening ceremony at the Lightning Baseball Game starts at 5 p.m. Free kids zone, festive foods and fun vendors will be available. At 7:30 p.m., catch the water ski show followed by the largest fireworks display in Lake County at 9 p.m.
Visit www.leesburgpartnership.com/leesburg-4th-of-july-celebration.
Independence Day Parade
Downtown Mount Dora
The patriotic tribute parade will celebrate our country’s independence, beginning at 10 a.m. at the corner of Donnelly and Seventh and run to Charles Avenue.
Call 352-735-7183 or e-mail carsonc@ci.mount-dora.fl.us.
To share your community event, email
Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com at least two weeks before our weekly publication day, which is every Wednesday.