Through March 12
Lake Eustis Sailing Club Wayfarer Championship
Sailors from around the world will compete in the annual event. Call 352-589-5417. Visit www.lescfl.com/Home.aspx.
Through March 25
Scholastic Art Exhibit
Leesburg Center for the Arts, 429 W. Magnolia Street, Leesburg
Artwork from winners of the North West Central Florida Regional Scholastic Art Competition features the art of 22 students from Citrus, Lake, Marion and Sumter counties. An awards reception will be held March 26. Visit www.leesburgarts.com.
Through April 2
The Whiskey Painters of America
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
The exhibit features works by professional watercolor artists in the Whiskey Painters of America group, which formed in 1962 in Akron, Ohio, after artist Joe Ferriot began a tradition where he would retire to the nearest “watering hole” after work and produce miniature masterpieces by dipping his brush into his glass of booze, which he would then give away, LCMA says. Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com/events.
March 9, 16, 23, 30
Kid’s Art Wednesday
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W Ruby Street, Tavares
Children ages 6–18 can explore different art styles and materials while letting their creativity flourish at the weekly program, 3:30–5 p.m. All materials are included. Class size is limited. Register ($5) at https://checkout.square.site/buy/2AYSILYLQ54OC3AG332TJVNK. Visit www.LakeArtMuseum.com.
March 10
Pulitzer Prize-winning author Gilbert King
Venetian Center, 1 Dozier Circle, Leesburg
In this session of Beacon College’s Salon Series, King presents “Bedeviling Confluence: Injustice and Willis McCall through the Prism of ‘Devil in the Grove’ and ‘Beneath a Ruthless Sun.’” He will examine injustice, racial bigotry and corrupting power through the lens of two cases in Lake County in the late 1940s and 1950s connected by Lake County Sheriff Willis V. McCall, 7 p.m. To register, visit https://secure.qgiv.com/for/gkppa/event/833953.
March 11
Bats Hike
Flat Island Preserve, Leesburg
You are invited to join the Lake County Water Authority Naturalist, 6–9 p.m., to watch bats take flight. Attendees will also enjoy a short night hike to look for other nocturnal critters. Plan to relax afterwards by a campfire and make S’mores. RSVP with the Lake County Water Authority at 352-324-6141 ext. 0. Space is limited to the first 20 people. Bring bug spray, a flashlight and a folding chair.
Living Your Best Life: Nutrition, Exercise & Stress Management
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Learn about portion sizes, food labels, balancing with exercise and ways to decrease and manage stress in this month’s Living Your Best Life class, presented by the UF/IFAS Extension of Lake County and Cornerstone Hospice, 10:30–11:30 a.m. Visit eustismemoriallibrary.org or call 352-357-5686.
Lake County Fair’s Creative
Living Competition Deadline
The 101st Lake County Fair’s competition is accepting entries in areas including photography, painting, sculpting, horticulture, baking, cake decorating, jewelry making, crafts/hobbies, sewing and canning. The fair will be April 7–16. Call 352-551-7407, email cfcreativeliving@gmail.com or visit www.lakecofair.com.
March 12
Kids Bat Blitz Day
Hickory Point Park, Tavares
Join the Lake County Water Authority Naturalist, 9 a.m.–noon, to learn all about bats through games and activities. Kids will also receive some items to take home. RSVP with the Lake County Water Authority at 352-324-6141 ext. 0. Space is limited to the first 20 kids.
Climate Resiliency
Cooper Memorial Library, Clermont
Eileen Tramontana, executive director of the Trout Lake Nature Center, will discuss climate resiliency and what can be done to prepare for challenges, 9:30–11:30 a.m. This program is hosted by the Passionflower Chapter of Florida Native Plant Society and is free and open to the public. Visit Passionflower.FNPSchapters.org/upcoming-activities.
Kashmir
Mount Dora Community Building, 520 N. Baker Street, Mount Dora.
The Led Zeppelin tribute show will feature the legendary rock band’s top hits, 7:30 p.m. For tickets, go to www.mountdoracommintybuilding.com or www.eventbrite.com.
8th Annual Tavares Kayakathon
Wooton Park, 100 E. Ruby Street, Tavares
This aquatic event benefits Camp Boggy Creek. Launch from Lake Dora in Wooton Park. After you hit the water, navigate through the Harris Chain of Lakes from Lake Eustis to the Dead River, approximately 4 miles. Call 352-742-6209. Visit www.tavares.org/calendar.
Plaid in the Park
Sunset Park, 230 West 4th Avenue, Mount Dora • 5 p.m.
The Mount Dora Sister Cities and City of Mount Dora Pipes and Drums Band present a monthly celebration of Mount Dora’s ancestral Scottish history in concert. Vendors, food and Celtic fun. Kilts not required but recommended.
Visit http://mountdorasistercities.org.
19th Annual Taste in Mount Dora & Casino Night Party
Sunset Park, 4th Avenue and Alexander Street, Mount Dora
6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Enjoy an evening of culinary delights prepared by Mount Dora’s finest restaurants, along with music, dancing and gaming. Try your luck bidding in the silent auction, then try your hand at blackjack, Texas hold ’em, roulette, craps and poker. Tickets are required. Call the Mount Dora Area Chamber of Commerce at 352-383-2165.
March 12–13
44th Annual Leesburg Art Festival
Downtown Leesburg
The Leesburg Center for the Arts hosts 90 jury-selected artists and their diverse works. The will also take place, featuring performances and more. Enjoy performances by musicians, actors and dancers on the Town Square Stage, a kids art zone, classic car show, student art exhibit at the Leesburg Center for the Arts and more. Call 352-365-0232. Visit visit www.leesburgartsfest.com or https://www.facebook.com/LeesburgArtFestival.
Leesburg Arts Fuse Festival
Downtown Leesburg
The event will feature approximately 100 visual, literary and performing artists, along with interactive art stations, an Emerge 2 student exhibit, CENFLO film screening and murals. Unique art, handcrafted jewelry, sculptures, live music, circus arts, local authors and theater performances, interactive art stations and public art will round out the event, 10 a.m.–4 p.m. each day. Visit www.leesburgartsfest.com.
March 13
Sunday Funday: Reptiles and More
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
This event for all ages gives attendees opportunity to see native and exotic reptiles, visit exhibits and learn from experts, 1–3 p.m. Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.
March 13–16
Major League Fishing Bass Boat Technologies Stop 2 on the Harris Chain of Lakes
Ski Beach at the Venetian Gardens, 201 E. Lake Harris Drive, Leesburg
The Major League Fishing event will feature 158 anglers from around the country, including 19 pros from Florida, competing for a total purse of more than $850,000. Visit http://majorleaguefishing.com.
March 15
Cleanup with a Cop
Palmetto Point Park, 1651 Getford Road, Eustis
Eustis Police Department and CleanUp Eustis and are joining forces and welcome everyone’s help, 3–5 p.m. Visit https://fb.me/e/6cF88QYkY.
March 16
GraceWay Church Family Life Center,
10200 Morningside Drive, Leesburg
The Senior Adult Ministry will host a program on the “Vial of Life,” presented by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, 1 p.m. This program is for everyone but in particular for those with a medical condition who would need to provide pertinent information to emergency personnel. Lunch will be provided, and advance registration is required for lunch. Call 352-728-1620.
Super Sneaky Strategies for LinkedIn
Zoom presentation
Beth Granger, a business consultant and trainer, presents information on maximizing LinkedIn features at the online program hosted by the Florida Public Relations Association Lake County Chapter, noon. The program, free for FPRA members, is open to the public ($10). Visit https://fpralakelinkedinstrategies.eventbrite.com.
March 17
Art Stroll/Art in the Alley
Mount Dora Center for the Arts, 138 E. 5th Avenue, Mount Dora
In the monthly event, self-guided art tours cover various locations in downtown Mount Dora. Call 352-383-0880.
March 18
Coyotes in Florida – Awareness and Pet Safety
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
This month’s Friday Night Naturalist Program features FWC representative Catherine Hannan, who will discuss coyote biology, life history and common encounters, and strategies to reduce conflicts and keep pets safe, 6:30 p.m. Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com, email Laurie Peterson at tlnc.info@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.
38 Special in concert
The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center, The Villages
The performance will support One Team One Fight for PTSD. Visit GetOffTheBusConcerts.com, TheSharon.com or call 352-753-3229.
Coffee & Book Chat
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Adults looking to meet other readers to talk books but who are not interested in a traditional book club can drop by the third Friday of the month at 11 a.m. for a fun, casual book chat. Visit eustismemoriallibrary.org or call 352-357-5686.
March 19
17th Annual Women’s Day Conference
Gator Harley-Davidson, 1745 US-441, Leesburg
A motorcycle-focused event featuring an Advanced Riding Skills demonstration with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, guest speakers including Colleen Wallace, vendors, a fashion show, giveaways and entertainment. Visit https://gatorharley.com/dealer-events.
Lady Lake Mac N Cheese Festival
Log Cabin Park, 106 US Hwy. 441/27, Lady Lake
The town of Lady Lake and the Lady Lake Area Chamber of Commerce will host the cheesy tasting and judging, 12:30–4 p.m. Live music and vendors. Call 352-753-6029 or visit https://ladylakechamber.com.
March 19–20
Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts
More than 250 handcraft exhibitors and original artists will be on hand with their unique, original items. Call 352-217-8390, email visitmountdora@gmail.com or visit www.visitMountDora.com.
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora, 439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
Take a guided tour of the 27 newly restored stained-glass windows, which date from 1958, in the church sanctuary. Members of the congregation will conduct free tours, highlighting the windows’ construction and their themes, Saturday, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m., and Sunday, 12:30–4:30 p.m. call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
March 20
Genetic Diversity, the Cultivars and Clones: Pros and Cons
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
The Lake Beautyberry Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society is offering a free presentation by Nancy Bissett, a co-founder of The Natives Nursery in Davenport, who will discuss the pros and cons of plant cultivars, 2 p.m. Contact Peggy Schochet at peggyscho@gmail.com or visit the Lake Beautyberry Chapter’s Facebook page.
To share your community event, email
Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com at least two weeks before our weekly publication day, which is every Wednesday.