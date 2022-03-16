Through March 25
Scholastic Art Exhibit
Leesburg Center for the Arts, 429 W. Magnolia Street, Leesburg
Artwork from winners of the North West Central Florida Regional Scholastic Art Competition features the art of 22 students from Citrus, Lake, Marion and Sumter counties. An awards reception will be held March 26.
Visit www.leesburgarts.com.
Through April 2
The Whiskey Painters of America
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
The exhibit features works by professional watercolor artists in the Whiskey Painters of America group, which formed in 1962 in Akron, Ohio, after artist Joe Ferriot began a tradition where he would retire to the nearest “watering hole” after work and produce miniature masterpieces by dipping his brush into his glass of booze, which he would then give away, LCMA says. Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com/events.
March 16, 23, 30
Kid’s Art Wednesday
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W Ruby Street, Tavares
Children ages 6–18 can explore different art styles and materials while letting their creativity flourish at the weekly program, 3:30–5 p.m. All materials are included. Class size is limited. Register ($5) at https://bit.ly/346GxbP. Visit www.LakeArtMuseum.com.
March 16
Super Sneaky Strategies for LinkedIn
Zoom presentation
Beth Granger, a business consultant and trainer, presents information on maximizing LinkedIn features at the online program hosted by the Florida Public Relations Association Lake County Chapter, noon. The program, free for FPRA members, is open to the public ($10).
Visit https://fpralakelinkedinstrategies.eventbrite.com.
Senior Adult Ministry Program
GraceWay Church Family Life Center,
10200 Morningside Drive, Leesburg
The Senior Adult Ministry will host a program on the “Vial of Life,” presented by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, 1 p.m. This program is for everyone but in particular for those with a medical condition who would need to provide pertinent information to emergency personnel. Lunch will be provided, and advance registration is required for lunch. Call 352-728-1620.
March 17
Art Stroll/Art in the Alley
Mount Dora Center for the Arts, 138 E. 5th Avenue, Mount Dora
In the monthly event, self-guided art tours cover various locations in downtown Mount Dora. Call 352-383-0880.
March 18
Coyotes in Florida – Awareness and Pet Safety
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
This month’s Friday Night Naturalist Program features FWC representative Catherine Hannan, who will discuss coyote biology, life history and common encounters, and strategies to reduce conflicts and keep pets safe, 6:30 p.m. Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com, email Laurie Peterson at tlnc.info@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.
38 Special in concert
The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center, The Villages
The performance will support One Team One Fight for PTSD.
Visit GetOffTheBusConcerts.com, TheSharon.com or call 352-753-3229.
Coffee & Book Chat
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Adults looking to meet other readers to talk books but who are not interested in a traditional book club can drop by the third Friday of the month at 11 a.m. for a fun, casual book chat.
Visit eustismemoriallibrary.org or call 352-357-5686.
March 18–20
Florida Vintage Raceboat Club Regatta
Wooton Park, 100 E. Ruby Street, Tavares
Over 75 restored vintage and classic race boats will run demonstration laps on a 1-mile oval course on Lake Dora.
Call 352-742-6209 or email info@fvrc.club.
March 19
17th Annual Women’s Day Conference
Gator Harley-Davidson, 1745 US-441, Leesburg
A motorcycle-focused event featuring an Advanced Riding Skills demonstration with the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, guest speakers including Colleen Wallace, vendors, a fashion show, giveaways and entertainment.
Visit https://gatorharley.com/dealer-events.
Lady Lake Mac N Cheese Festival
Log Cabin Park, 106 US Hwy. 441/27, Lady Lake
The town of Lady Lake and the Lady Lake Area Chamber of Commerce will host the cheesy tasting and judging, 12:30–4 p.m. Live music and vendors. Call 352-753-6029 or visit https://ladylakechamber.com.
‘Great Joy!’
Umatilla Seventh-day Adventist Church,
1400 N. Central Avenue, Umatilla
The daylong seminar will be led by author and professional counselor Dr. Jennifer Jill Schwirzer. Lunch will be provided. Call 352-669-6630.
March 19–20
Mount Dora Spring Festival of Arts and Crafts
More than 250 handcraft exhibitors and original artists will be on hand with their unique, original items.
Call 352-217-8390, email visitmountdora@gmail.com or
visit www.visitMountDora.com.
Stained-glass Window Tour
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora,
439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
Take a guided tour of the 27 newly restored stained-glass windows, which date from 1958, in the church sanctuary. Members of the congregation will conduct free tours, highlighting the windows’ construction and their themes, Saturday, 9 a.m.–4:30 p.m., and Sunday, 12:30–4:30 p.m. call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
March 20
RV Living & Van Conversions
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Listen to firsthand accounts of converting a van – how to plan a route and find campgrounds, provisions to consider, safety issues, budget, DIY options and more. No registration required for this free event. Call 352-735-7180, Ext. 5.
Genetic Diversity, the Cultivars and Clones:
Pros and Cons
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
The Lake Beautyberry Chapter of the Florida Native Plant Society is offering a free presentation by Nancy Bissett, a co-founder of The Natives Nursery in Davenport, who will discuss the pros and cons of plant cultivars, 2 p.m. Contact Peggy Schochet at peggyscho@gmail.com or visit the Lake Beautyberry Chapter’s Facebook page.
March 23
4 Fun Quartet
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
The Lunchtime Concert Series features the melodious sounds of a cappella group 4 Fun Quartet with Linda, Elaine, Kelli and Karen, members of the award-winning Sound of Sunshine Chorus. Bring your lunch, 12:30 p.m.
Call 352-742-6204.
March 24
Trivia Fundraiser with Dominic
Magical Meat Boutique British Pub, 322 Alexander Street, Mount Dora
The GFWC Mount Dora Woman’s Club, Inc. is holding the fundraiser, 7–9 p.m., with all proceeds to be donated to Forward Path, which assists homeless youths and those aging out of foster care to create a path to independence. Tickets $15. Call 321-543-2093 or email gfwcmdwc@mail.com.
Widowed Support Group
First United Methodist hurch of Mount Dora, 439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The group meets at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel on the fourth Thursday of each month. It is open to men and women.
Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
March 25
The U.S. Stones Tribute to the Music of the Rolling Stones
Mount Dora Community Building, 520 N. Baker Street, Mount Dora
The American Rolling Stones tribute band features Doug Baird and Eric Anderson. Call 352-383-2165. Visit https://mountdoralive.com.
March 25–27
40th Sunnyland Antique and Classic Boat Festival
Wooten Park, Lake Dora, Tavares
Classic and exotic boats, a nautical flea market and more will be at the boat show. Visit https://acbs-sunnyland.org.
March 26
Kids Bat Blitz Day
Hickory Point Park, Tavares
Join the Lake County Water Authority Naturalist, 9 a.m.–noon, to learn all about bats through games and activities. Kids will also build and take home bat boxes. RSVP with the Lake County Water Authority at 352-324-6141, ext. 0. Space is limited to the first 20 kids.
Big Sit
McDonald Canal Boat Ramp,
24600 County Road 448A, Mount Dora
Join park staff on a “Big Sit” where participants sit in a predetermined 17-foot circle and count all the birds seen or heard from within the circle. Call Gallus Quigley at 352-253-4950 or email gquigley@lakecountyfl.gov.
Florida Museum of Natural History 5K
University of Florida, Gainesville
The course will include a combination of trails in the university’s Natural Area Teaching Laboratory and newly built campus roads, 8 a.m. Participants will receive a custom medal, themed for the museum’s upcoming “Science Up Close: Fantastic Fossils” exhibit. Photo: Florida Museum/Kristen Grace. Visit www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu/event/5k.
Sunset Sip Fundraiser.
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Support Trout Lake and enjoy nature as well as a wine and beer tasting and light snacks from stations throughout TLNC. Fundraiser costs are $30/person or $50/couple in advance and $35/each at the event. You must be 21 years old to purchase a ticket. Go to www.universe.com/sip2022.
2022 Eustis Busker Festival
Ferran Park Bandshell, 250 Ferran Park Drive, Eustis
This free, family-oriented festival throughout downtown Eustis celebrates the art of busking. Musicians, dancers, comedians, jugglers, mimes, living statues, artists and acrobats from all over the nation will offer 30-minute acts throughout the day. Performances 10 a.m.–4 p.m., with Grand Finale Competition at 6:30 p.m. in the bandshell. Call 352-483-5491. Visit www.eustis.org.
An Evening with the Stars
Mount Dora Community Building, 520 N. Baker Street, Mount Dora
The variety show will be reminiscent of the 1970s and 1980s as Las Vegas impersonators take to the stage. NBC’s Today Show says “it’s one of the most extraordinary shows we have ever seen.” Call 352-383-1958. Visit https://mountdoralive.com.
Classic Car Cruise Show
101 E. Magnolia Avenue, Eustis
The fourth Saturday of each month, classic cars cruise in to historic downtown Eustis. Enjoy downtown shops and restaurants, great music and cool cars. Want to show your car? Registration is free and will enter you into cash prize giveaways. Cruise-In times are 4–8 p.m.
Fruitland Park Day
Fruitland Park City Hall, 506 W. Berckman Street, Fruitland
Festivities will include a parade, music, food and craft vendors, 10 a.m.–3 p.m. Call 352-360-6727. Visit www.fruitlandpark.org.
March 26–27
69th Annual Sailboat Regatta
Hosted by the Mount Dora Yacht Club, the event is the oldest sailboat regatta in the state. The race is open to all classes, and participants will be given awards. Call 352-385-1400. Visit www.mountdorayachtclub.com.
To share your community event, email
Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com at least two weeks before our weekly publication day, which is every Wednesday.