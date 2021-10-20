Thru Oct. 24
Bra-Vo Art Exhibit
Artisans Gallery, 139 E. Fourth Avenue, Mount Dora
This year’s exhibit, with the theme of “Unmask Cancer,” features bra-forms and Venetian-style masks decorated by local artists.Bra-Vo raises funds for no- or low-cost diagnostic testing and treatment for breast cancer for men and women in Lake County.Visit www.Bra-Vo.org.
Thru Oct. 30
Spectral Evidence IV
213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
The Lake County Museum of Art and the UCF-Center for Autism and Related Disabilities collaborated on the art exhibit, featuring artists on the autism spectrum in the new exhibit. Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com.
Scott’s Maze Adventures
Long & Scott Farms, 26216 County Road 448A, Mount Dora
The annual corn maze and pumpkin patch returns for fall fun, including a 7-acre corn maze with a dinosaur theme. Visit https://longandscottfarms.com.
Thru Oct. 30
Horror in Headphones
Santa’s Christmas Tree Forest, 35317 Huff Rd., Eustis
The immersive audio experience by Orlando-based Phoenix Tears Productions is billed as “the most unique haunt event in Florida.” Fridays and Saturdays, participants wear headphones designed to deliver “360 degrees of sound scares, while live actors provide you with the visual horror effects.”
Oct. 21
Table Talk 2021
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
4–6 p.m.
Co-sponsored with the Lake County Soil & Water Conservation District, the event is about putting people in small group conversations to get ideas flowing about ways each of us can make our community a better place as Lake County grows and changes. Free. Register via email tlnc.director@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.
Oct. 22
Evening Beneath the Starsby the Lakeshore
Home of Tom Miranda and Paula Eldred, Lake Eustis
The fundraiser for Cornerstone Hospice Foundation will includeentertainment, a top shelf open bar, an auction, dinner by the lake and more. Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell will be honored for his commitment to the community. Call 352-742-6807 or email sbennett@cshospice.org.
23rd Annual Golf Classic
Noon–6 p.m.
Continental Country Club, 50 Continental Blvd., Wildwood
The Leesburg Chamber of Commerce Golf Classic provides its members opportunity to enjoy a day on the links to network while having a fun day outdoors. Call 352-787-2131.
Oct. 23
Night Hike and Campfire
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
6:45–9:30 p.m.
A special after-hours event includes a hike beginning as the sun sets, followed by music at a campfire. For more information and to save your spot, call 352-357-7536 or email tlnc.director@gmail.com. Event is free but a $5 donation is suggested. Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com.
Hidden Waters Preserve Hike
Hidden Waters Preserve, Abrams Road, Eustis
9 a.m.
Join Lake County Water Authority naturalists on a strenuous hike, where the change in elevation on this property is approximately 105 feet. Hike leaders will showcase the unique features of this preserve, which consist of uplands, a ravine, a creek and a sinkhole lake. Space is limited to 15 hikers so reserve your spot by 4 p.m. on Oct. 21 by calling 352-324-6141, Ext. 0.
Eustis Fall Festival
Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park Drive, downtown Eustis
3–7 p.m.
The family event features pumpkin painting, mini train, games, chance to dunk-a-cop, vendors, food and a costume contest. Visit www.eustis.org/Residents/Events/2021-Fall-Festival.
Classic Car Cruise Show
4–8 p.m.
101 E. Magnolia Avenue, downtown Eustis
The fourth Saturday of each month, about 150 classic cars cruise in to historic downtown Eustis. Enjoy downtown shops and restaurants, great music and cool cars.
Russian Ballet Orlando presents “Esmeralda”
Mount Dora Community Building Theater, 520 N. Baker Street
The full-length production of “Esmeralda,” a ballet based on the novel “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” by Victor Hugo, will be performed by Russian Ballet Orlando. Visit www.russianballetorlando.org/events or call 407-896-0309.
Not Too Scary Halloween Party
Guava Street Athletic Complex Junior Field, Lady Lake
6–8 p.m.
The annual celebration will feature a costume contest, games, food and more. Call 352-430-0415.
Oct. 23–24
Mount Dora Craft Fair
Downtown Mount Dora streets, 230 W. 4th Ave, Mount Dora
The downtown streets come alive with more than 400 of the best exhibitors in the country. Call Janet Gamache at 352-217-8390, email janet.gamache@gmail.com or visit https://mtdoracraftfair.com.
Oct. 23–24
HydroDrag World Championships
Wooton Park, 100 E. Ruby Street, Tavares
8:00 a.m.
The “World’s Fastest Race on Water” features a one-of-a-kind launch pad, which will be set up directly behind Kalua Beach Bar. Call 850-376-5495 or visit www.surfandturfpromotions.com.
Oct. 25
Senior Enrichment
Civic Center, 100 E. Caroline Street, Tavares
1–3 p.m.
Fun activities, health and wellness discussions, guest speakers, prizes and refreshments add up to a fun time at this Tavares Adult Senior Series event. Call 352-742-6477 or email psherrard@tavares.org.
Oct. 26
Harvest Party featuring the movie “How to Train Your Dragon”
Trinity Church, 890 Abrams Rd., Eustis
6 p.m.
Put on your costumes and bring your chairs and blankets to the pumpkin patch for an evening of fall fun including a bounce house, candy, games and a movie. Visit https://trinityfree.com/pumpkin-patch.
Oct. 26
Weeki Wachee: City of Mermaids
Tavares Public Library virtual via Zoom
1:00 p.m.
Lu Vickers will present the history of Weeki Wachee Springs told through vintage photographs of the mermaids, from their earliest days performing silent ballets to the heyday when ABC built them a million-dollar theater. Call 352-742-6204. Email rcampbell@tavares.org for the Zoom link.
Oct. 29
7th Annual Golf Tournament
RedTail Golf Club, 26026 Member Lane, Sorrento
11:30 a.m.–6 p.m.
Proceeds from Eustis Recreation’s 7th Annual Golf Tournament benefit the Eustis Recreation Youth Scholarship Program. Call 352-357-8510 or email whittakerj@ci.eustis.fl.us.
Oct. 29-31
Vet Fest Lake County 2021
Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park, Eustis
Events include a Friday Vetfest dinner, Saturday bicycle ride and 5K run/walk, vendors and music in Ferran Park, and Sunday Vetfest Parade and Wall Closing Ceremony. Vendor information: vendor@eustis.org. Parade information: events@eustis.org.
Oct. 31
Beyond the Wall
The Howey Mansion, 1001 Citrus Avenue,
Howey-in-the-Hills
5–9 p.m.
Learn the untold stories of the Howey Mansion and the people who lived there. Tickets: www.thehoweymansion.com.