Weekdays
Library Story Times
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
A variety of free weekly story times for young children are offered Monday through Friday at 10:30 a.m. Registration is not required. Call 352-735-7180, ext. 5, or email library@cityofmountdora.com.
Thru June 24
Magic & Mystery CFA Member Exhibit
Leesburg Center for the Arts, 429 West Magnolia Street, Leesburg
The CFA member show will feature the works of artists Kelley Batson Howard, Toni Stokes, Gary Sligh, Denis Siri, Margaret Everson, JoAnna Smitherman, Shari Williams, Steven Hlavac, Suzanne Zeliniski, Mary Trowbridge, Chelsey Velilla, Carol Wright-Phillips, Del Glenn, Margi Geiger, Viktoria Sikora, Karen Arey, Nikki Forde, Jan Tinsdall, Mary Scott, and Cathy Popiel,. Visit www.leesburgarts.com.
Thru July 22
Summer Camps
Mount Dora Christian Academy,
301 W 13th Avenue, Mount Dora
A wide variety of camps, from sports-oriented programs to “Readers’ Theater,” “Growing with God” and “Fun on the Farm.” Elementary Summer Camp, are offered at $155 per week (except July 4–8).
Visit https://www.mdcacademy.org/campus-life/summer-camps or call 352-383-9915.
Thru July 29
Adult Summer Reading @ the Library
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Adults in the program will be entered to win prizes, like Apple AirPods, an air fryer and more. Pick up a book review packet from the library to get started. Call 352-357-5686.
Thru July 30
Summer Reading Program
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
Children age 12 and under will dive into Oceans of Possibilities featuring a pirate puppet show, an Under the Sea party, K9s and Kona Ice, balloon workshop, Foam Palooza party, take and make crafts, Candy & Cupcake storytimes and more. Registration goodie bags can be picked up at the Youth Desk. Adults and teens age 13 and up can Read Beyond the Beaten Path with reading challenges, raffles, movies, scavenger hunts, s’mores and more. Call 352-742-6204.
Thru Aug. 13
Through the Lens
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
The summer exhibit features photographs from Charlene Edwards, Stephanie Macomber, Christine Peloquin, and Juliana Romnes. Call 352-483-2900 or email LakeArtMuseum@gmail.com.
June 15
Lake County Water Authority Board Meeting
Lake County Board of County Commissioners Chambers, Administration Building, 315 W. Main Street, Tavares
A regular LCWA board meeting will begin at 3:30 p.m. For more information and to access the live meeting, visit https://bit.ly/3zz16v3.
June 15 & 29
StoryWalk®
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
Back again this summer, StoryWalk is a delightful way for children and adults to enjoy reading and the outdoors at the same time, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. weather permitting. Laminated pages from a children’s book are attached to wooden stakes, which are installed along an outdoor path. As you stroll down the trail, you are directed to the next page in the story. The program is located at the south end of the library at the sidewalk facing Alfred Street.
June 16
Yoga for Kids
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Join Ms. Sara from Eustis Parks and Rec for “Under the Sea” yoga, stretching, breathing and meditation appropriate for ages 5 and up and their caregivers, 3–4 p.m. Limited yoga mats will be available or bring your own mat or towel. Call Ms. Jaimie at 357-0896 or 357-5686.
Art Stroll/Art in the Alley
Mount Dora Center for the Arts, 138 E. 5th Avenue, Mount Dora
In the monthly event, self-guided art tours cover various locations in downtown Mount Dora, 6–8 p.m. Call 352-383-0880.
Lake County Library Advisory Board Meeting
Lake County Agriculture Center, 1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares
The next Library Advisory Board meeting will begin at 5 p.m. The board makes recommendations to the Lake County Board of County Commissioners regarding coordination and development of the Lake County Library System, such as recommending countywide policies, plans of service and budgeting needs for the countywide library system. The last meeting was held Feb. 17, and the subsequent two meetings, March 17 and May 19, were canceled. Visit https://bit.ly/LibraryAdvisoryBoard or call the Office of Library Services at 352-253-6180.
June 17
Delving into Freshwater Fisheries
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Kyle Miller, a biological scientist stationed at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Eustis Research Station, has been studying the state of freshwater systems for many years and will share his insights at the latest in the nature center’s monthly Friday Night Naturalist series, 6:30 p.m. The program is free to attend, but a $5 donation is suggested. Call 352-357-7536 or email tlnc.director@gmail.com.
June 18
Juneteenth Cultural Celebration
Waterfront Park, 300 3rd Street, Clermont
The city’s first Juneteenth event will include an address by Clermont Mayor Tim Murry, music and dance by Mic Royal & the Duvals and others, an invocation prayer by local churches, art and authentic cuisine, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Call 352-708-5989. Visit https://bit.ly/3MKfnYL.
Saturday in the Gardens: Dish Garden, Make and Take
UF/IFAS Extension Lake County, 1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares
Join Master Gardener Volunteer Diane Venetta for a hands-on workshop to create your own dish garden. Cost ($15) includes supplies for a dish garden. Pre-registration is required: https://bit.ly/3xq3b9Z. Call 352-343-4101 or email juwanda.rowell@ufl.edu.
Paddle Lake Akron/Open House
Ellis Acres Reserve, 25302 County Road 42, Paisley
Hike the trail to Lake Akron, where kayaks and canoes will be available to paddle the shoreline and enjoy nature. Available seats are limited and will be on a first come, first served basis, 9 a.m. Contact Wendy Poag at 352-516-7456 or wpoag@lakecountyfl.gov.
Segway of Central Florida and Pedego Mt. Dora Grand Reopening
430 N. Alexander Street, Mount Dora
The event will include a ribbon cutting, displays of personal electric mobility products and food, giveaways and more, 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
Visit https://segwayofcentralflorida.com or call 352-383-9900.
2022 TNBA South June Jamfest
The Big House Complex, 1544 Lane Park Cutoff, Tavares
Youth basketball tournament is for boys and girls teams, from third grade through varsity 8 a.m. Call 407-468-1504.
Funnier Than Me Clean Comedy Show
Eustis Community Center, 601 North shore Drive, Eustis
The House of Laughter show will star Demetrius Wheeler, Comedian Robert Day and Steve Harvey’s own Sweet Baby Kita, $15. Call 352-602-0258 or email gseries808@gmail.com.
June 18 & 19
Weekends at the Winery
Lakeridge Winery & Vineyards, 19239 U.S. Hwy. 27, Clermont
The regular event includes food vendors, live entertainment and Lakeridge wines at the outdoor bar, noon–4 p.m. Live music as follows: June 18: “Beautiful Bobby” Blackmon. June 19: Dennie and the Jets. Complimentary tours and tastings will be held throughout the day. Call 352-364-8627 or visit www.lakeridgewinery.com/WATW.
June 18 & 20
Pinellas Library Book Sale
The Villages Pinellas Branch Library, 7375 Powell Road, Wildwood
The Friends of The Villages Library will offer library and public donations, including fiction and non-fiction books, CDs, DVDs and audio books, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m.–1 p.m. Monday. Cash sales only.
June 20
Irish Family Research Help Sessions
Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
Held the third Monday of each month, the free family history research help day is staffed by Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society volunteers, 10 a.m.–noon.
Email info@pastfindersslc.org and visit www.facebook.com/pastfindersofSL.
June 20–24
LCMA Kid’s Art Summer Camp
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
The art museum offers two half-day camps for kids to get creative using paint, glue and other fun materials. Ages 5–9 will have daily sessions, 9 a.m.–noon. Then, 1–4 p.m., ages 10 and up get their turn to explore art. Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com/classes/kids-art-summer-camp-2022.
June 21
How to Get Started in Importing/Exporting
Biznct, 3024 SW 27th Avenue, Ocala
The Mid-Florida SCORE program, hosted by the Hispanic Business Council, will feature presenterGuillermo Pereira, 6–7 p.m.
Visit https://midflorida.score.org/event/how-get-started-importingexporting.
June 22
Crochet for a Cause
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Enjoy coffee and conversation while crocheting blankets and other items to be donated to local charities, every fourth Wednesday, 10:30–11:30 a.m. All supplies will be provided, but feel free to bring your own. All skill levels welcome, including beginners, and registration is not required. Call 352-357-5686.
June 23
Widowed Support Group
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora, 439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The group meets at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel on the fourth Thursday of each month. It is open to men and women.
Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Genealogy Research Assistance
Cooper Memorial Library, 2525 Oakley Seaver Drive, Clermont
Through August, Pastfinders of South Lake County Genealogical Society offers free help for those digging into their family history, 10 a.m.–noon the second and fourth Thursday of the month. Visit https://pastfindersslc.org.
June 25 & 26
Weekends at the Winery
Lakeridge Winery & Vineyards, 19239 U.S. Hwy. 27, Clermont
The regular event includes food vendors, live entertainment and Lakeridge wines at the outdoor bar, noon–4 p.m. Live music as follows: June 25: MJbaker. June 26: Maria Salerno. Complimentary tours and tastings will be held throughout the day.
Call 352-364-8627 or visit www.lakeridgewinery.com/WATW.
June 26
Florida Mushrooming with Fungi Jon
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Mycologist Jon Martin, aka Fungi Jon, will share his knowledge and experience in a mushroom walk, 2–4 p.m. Cost is $25. Go to www.universe.com/mushroomjune26.
To share your community event, email Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com
at least two weeks before our
weekly publication day,
which is every Wednesday.