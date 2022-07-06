Thru July 7
Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday
Florida consumers can purchase qualifying recreation and outdoor items and admissions to entertainment and cultural events exempt from tax. Visit https://floridarevenue.com/FreedomWeek/Pages/default.aspx.
Thru July 29
Adult Summer Reading @ the Library
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Adults in the program will be entered to win prizes, like Apple AirPods, an air fryer and more. Pick up a book review packet from the library to get started. Call 352-357-5686.
Thru July 30
Summer Reading Program
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
Children age 12 and under will dive into Oceans of Possibilities featuring a pirate puppet show, an Under the Sea party, K9s and Kona Ice, balloon workshop, Foam Palooza party, take and make crafts, Candy & Cupcake storytimes and more. Registration goodie bags can be picked up at the Youth Desk. Adults and teens age 13 and up can Read Beyond the Beaten Path with reading challenges, raffles, movies, scavenger hunts, s’mores and more. Call 352-742-6204.
Thru Aug. 13
Through the Lens
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
The summer exhibit features photographs from Charlene Edwards, Stephanie Macomber, Christine Peloquin and Juliana Romnes. Call 352-483-2900 or email LakeArtMuseum@gmail.com.
Thru Aug. 26
Art Exhibits: “Land, Water, Air” and “Old Town Road”
Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center,
126 W. Petris Avenue, Oakland
A new joint history and art exhibition celebrates movement and transportation on roads, waterways, trains, cars, bikes, boats, planes and more in the vibrant “Land, Water, Air” display, and looks at the stories behind Oakland’s historic street names, as part of the “Old Town Road” history exhibit. Visit www.oaklandfl.gov/artsandheritage.
July 7
Adult Art Break
Leesburg Center for the Arts, 429 West Magnolia Street, Leesburg
No artistic ability is necessary to enjoy this facilitated program, 5:30 p.m. Cash-only $5 fee covers all art supplies. There is a different project at each meeting. Visit www.leesburgarts.com.
Basic Android Technology Class
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Monthly technology classes return to the library, 10:30 a.m. Registration required, visit www.mylakelibrary.org.
Eustis City Commission Meeting
Commission Chambers, Eustis City Hall, 10 N. Grove Street, Eustis
A regular city commission meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Security screenings are required for entry, and weapons and firearms are not allowed in any meeting. Visit www.eustis.org/Residents/Events/Commission-Meeting.
July 8
Exploration Hike
Ferndale Preserve, 19220 County Road 455, Minneola
Explore the habitats and species of this hilly nature area, located on the west side of Lake Apopka, 8 a.m. Call Justin Pouliot at 352-516-7011 or email jpouliot@lakecountyfl.gov.
World Championship Basketball Tournament
The Big House Complex, 1544 Lane Park Cutoff, Tavares
The youth basketball tournament Dynasty Hoops will feature boys and girls teams from second grade through varsity, 8 a.m. Call 407- 925-1204 or email ault@dynastytournaments.com.
Living Your Best Life: Living with Chronic Diseases
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Learn steps to take in managing pain and strategies to take in managing common chronic diseases, 10:30 a.m. Contact Lori Johnson at 352-343-4101 or email lorijohnson@ufl.edu.
July 12
Lake County Board of County Commissioners Meeting
Board Chambers, County Administration Building,
315 W. Main Street, Tavares
The Lake County Board of County Commissioners session is being held to move forward on changes to the governance and operations of the Lake County Water Authority. Call 352-343-9888 or email misty.spahn@lakecountyfl.gov.
July 13
Reading Tails
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
At this special program, children ages 5 to 12 can practice their reading skills with the therapy dogs of PAWS, 2:30–3:30 p.m. Bring a book the child is currently reading or select one from the center’s library. This program is free to attend, but a $5 donation is suggested to support this independent non-profit’s future programs. Registration is required, so everyone can have a dog reading buddy. Email tlnc.director@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.
July 15
Leo Can Swim – Pool & Water Safety
Umatilla Public Library, 412 Hatfield Dr., Umatilla
The program features a story time and fun activities featuring the book “Leo Can Swim,” as well as freebies from the Lake County Department of Health, 11 a.m. Contact Amy Stultz at 352-669-3284 or email astultz@umatillafl.org.
July 16
Wild Orchids
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 E CR 44, Eustis
Expert orchid hunter and discover Wally Wilder will give an informal presentation about the wild orchids of Florida and share his adventures hunting for orchids, 9 a.m. Then, he’ll help attendees learn to spot wild orchids during a walk at the nature center. Go to www.universe.com/orchid2022.
July 18–22
Jerusalem Marketplace Vacation Bible School
First United Methodist Church, 439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
Children who will be age 3 by July 22 up to those in fifth grade can join the adventure, 9 a.m.–noon each day. A $10 fee includes a t-shirt. Visit www.mtdorafumc.org/children. Contact Janet Westlake, minister of discipleship, at 352-383-2005 or janet@mtdorafumc.org.
July 21
Art Class: Fun with Minis
Artisans, 139 East 4th Avenue, Mount Dora
Choose two Florida birds and create 4”x4” mini paintings in this acrylic painting class, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. cost is $40, plus a $15 supply fee (or bring your own supplies). Email instructor Elisabeth Ferber at eferber@hotmail.com. For information on this and other Artisans classes, email jsknow4445@aol.com.
