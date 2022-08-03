Thru Aug. 13
Through the Lens
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
The summer exhibit features photographs from Charlene Edwards, Stephanie Macomber, Christine Peloquin and Juliana Romnes.
Call 352-483-2900 or email LakeArtMuseum@gmail.com.
Thru Aug. 26
Art Exhibits: “Land, Water, Air”
and “Old Town Road”
Healthy West Orange Arts and Heritage Center,
126 W. Petris Avenue, Oakland
A new joint history and art exhibition celebrates movement and transportation on roads, waterways, trains, cars, bikes, boats, planes and more in the vibrant “Land, Water, Air” display, and looks at the stories behind Oakland’s historic street names, as part of the “Old Town Road” history exhibit.
Visit www.oaklandfl.gov/artsandheritage.
Aug. 3
World Breastfeeding Week Open House
WIC Office, 1904 Griffin Road, Leesburg
World Breastfeeding Week is celebrated every year Aug. 1–7 in more than 170 countries to encourage breastfeeding and improve the health of babies around the world. The Florida Department of Health–Lake County WIC Breastfeeding Team, in conjunction with the Lake County Breastfeeding Task Force, will host the “meet and greet” 3–4:30 p.m. Advocates will be available to answer questions, provide education and offer support.
Call 1-800-342-3556 or visit www.FloridaWIC.org.
Aug. 4
The Mariachi Tampa Band
La Palma Mexican Grill, 1690 Citrus Blvd., Leesburg
The Mariachi Tampa Band performs every other Thursday, 5–8 p.m. Call 352-323-1444 or visit www.lapalmagrill.com.
Presidents and Their First Ladies:
Starring Franklin and Eleanor Roosevelt
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Adults are invited to a free dramatic portrayal of the presidential couple by William and Sue Willis, who have been operating their own theatrical company for over 20 years. Travel back in time and revisit FDR’s tenure as U.S. president from 1933 to 1945, 2 p.m.
Call 352-735-7180.
Aug. 5
Art Exhibit Opening
Leesburg Center for the Arts,
429 West Magnolia Street, Leesburg
An opening reception, 5:30–7 p.m., for the exhibit “The Florida Highwaymen, A Family Perspective” will kick off the temporary show, which will run through Aug. 26.
Visit https://bit.ly/3JijtY5.
Aug. 6
CleanUp Eustis
Ferran Park Bandshell, 250 Ferran Park, Eustis
The community volunteer project will begin at 9 a.m. Call 352-217-7370 or email dothethingtoday@gmail.com.
Visit www.facebook.com/groups/CleanUpEustis.
Aug. 8
Applying the Nine: Florida-Friendly Landscaping Series
Online
The Sumter County UF/IFAS Extension is offering a series of free Zoom programs on how to implement each of the nine Florida-Friendly Landscaping™ Principles into your yard, Mondays: 3:30–5 p.m. This session is Water Efficiently & Fertilize Appropriately. Additional sessions are Aug. 15: Attract Wildlife & Manage Yard Pests Responsibly, Aug. 22: Mulch & Recycle Yard Waste and Aug. 29: Reduce Stormwater Runoff & Protect the Waterfront.
Email nsamuel@ufl.edu. Register at https://go.ufl.edu/n6llwo3.
2022 Lake County Hob Nob
Clermont Arts & Recreation Center,
3700 South Highway 27, Clermont
The South Lake Chamber of Commerce will host candidates running in the upcoming elections for Lake County, ranging from state and federal levels to local races, 5–8 p.m. Attendees can meet political candidates and participate in a straw poll hosted by the Lake County Supervisor of Elections. This event is free and open to the public. Visit www.southlakechamber-fl.com/2022-hob-nob.
Aug. 13
Plaid in the Park
Sunset Park, 230 W 4th Avenue, Mount Dora
Bring your kilt, bring your family, and immerse yourself in Scottish entertainment, food, and drink, 5– 8:30 p.m.
Visit https://cityofmtdorapipeband.com.
Artisan and Plant-Based Aged Cheese
W.T. Bland Public Library Community Room,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
The local “pod” of PlantPure Communities is hosting a potluck meeting to provide information to people interested in the time-honored tradition of cheesemaking, 3–5 p.m. The pod meets the second Saturday of each month to support the organization’s mission of empowering individuals to build healthy, kind, sustainable communities. Bring a plant-based food or dish to share. No RSVP necessary.
Aug. 14
The Search for the Atocha
Lake County Historic Courthouse, first floor,
317 W. Main Street, Tavares
Part of the museum’s Movie Night at the Museum, the movie screening will be followed by a question-and-answer chat with treasure hunter Mel Fisher’s granddaughter, Nichole Johanson. Popcorn, candy and drinks will be available, and donations will be accepted. The wearing of Hawaiian shirts is encouraged.
Call 352-343-9890, email lakecounty1887@yahoo.com or visit https://lakecountyhistoricalmuseum.org.
A Blessing of Students and School Personnel
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora, 439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The blessing will be conducted during the 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. traditional services and at the 9:30 a.m. contemporary service. Child care and children’s programming are available during the 9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. services.
Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
