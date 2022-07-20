July 21
Art Stroll/Art in the Alley
Mount Dora Center for the Arts, 138 E. 5th Avenue, Mount Dora
In the monthly event, self-guided art tours cover various locations in downtown Mount Dora, 6–8 p.m. Call 352-383-0880.
Food Preservation: Salsa
UF/IFAS Lake County Extension Office, 1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares
Choose between two sessions, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and get an overview of the water bath canning process and make your own jar of salsa. All materials are provided. Register by July 19 ($15). Email lorijohnson@ufl.edu or call 352-343-4101.
Art Class: Fun with Minis
Artisans, 139 East 4th Avenue, Mount Dora
Choose two Florida birds and create 4”x4” mini paintings in this acrylic painting class, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. cost is $40, plus a $15 supply fee (or bring your own supplies). Email instructor Elisabeth Ferber at eferber@hotmail.com. For information on this and other Artisans classes, email jsknow4445@aol.com.
Family Movie Night
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Bring the whole family for popcorn and a movie, 6–8 p.m.
Call Ms. Jaimie at 352-357-0896 or 352-357-5686.
July 22
Cooking Science for Grades 1-5
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Join Ms. Lori, a registered nutritionist from the UF/IFAS Extension of Lake County, for some cooking and a lesson on the science behind it, 2–3:30 p.m. Learn how emulsions work while making mayo, create three different salad dressings and taste-test with cut veggies. Space is limited. Call 352-357-5686 or stop by the Youth Services desk.
July 25–Aug. 7
Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday
Shoppers can purchase clothing, shoes, backpacks and school supplies tax-free during the 14-day period. Visit https://floridarevenue.com/backtoschool/Pages/default.aspx for a list of eligible items.
July 26
Flag Retirement Ceremony
Lake County Historic Courthouse, 317 W. Main Street, Tavares
The ceremony will include an invocation by Pastor Josh Gussler, Taps, bagpipes, singing of the National Anthem and a short presentation by LCHS board member and prison chaplain Arthur Beckton, 8 a.m.
Series Squad: A Dog’s Day
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Kids can read any book from the “A Dog’s Day” series by Catherine Stier, then come to the meeting ready to discuss, 4–5 p.m. Attendees also can make dog toys to donate to a local animal shelter. Series Squad is aimed at readers in grades 2–4.
Call Ms. Jaimie at 352-357-0896 or 352-357-5686.
July 27
Perfect Your Elevator Pitch
Workspace Collective, 603 E Fort King Street, Ocala
This SCORE workshop will help entrepreneurs create a quick “elevator pitch” that can be used to capture the interest of others, $15.
Visit https://midflorida.score.org/event/perfect-your-elevator-pitch-2.
Crochet For a Cause
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
The fourth Wednesday of the month, 10:30–11:30 a.m., adults enjoy coffee and conversation while crocheting blankets and other items to be donated to local charities. All supplies provided and all skill levels are welcomed.
Visit eustismemoriallibrary.org or call 352-357-5686.
July 28
Widowed Support Group
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora, 439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The group meets at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel on the fourth Thursday of each month. It is open to men and women. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.