July 21

Art Stroll/Art in the Alley

Mount Dora Center for the Arts, 138 E. 5th Avenue, Mount Dora

In the monthly event, self-guided art tours cover various locations in downtown Mount Dora, 6–8 p.m. Call 352-383-0880.

Food Preservation: Salsa

UF/IFAS Lake County Extension Office, 1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares

Choose between two sessions, 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and get an overview of the water bath canning process and make your own jar of salsa. All materials are provided. Register by July 19 ($15). Email lorijohnson@ufl.edu or call 352-343-4101.

Art Class: Fun with Minis

Artisans, 139 East 4th Avenue, Mount Dora

Choose two Florida birds and create 4”x4” mini paintings in this acrylic painting class, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. cost is $40, plus a $15 supply fee (or bring your own supplies). Email instructor Elisabeth Ferber at eferber@hotmail.com. For information on this and other Artisans classes, email jsknow4445@aol.com.

Family Movie Night

Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis

Bring the whole family for popcorn and a movie, 6–8 p.m.

Call Ms. Jaimie at 352-357-0896 or 352-357-5686.

July 22

Cooking Science for Grades 1-5

Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis

Join Ms. Lori, a registered nutritionist from the UF/IFAS Extension of Lake County, for some cooking and a lesson on the science behind it, 2–3:30 p.m. Learn how emulsions work while making mayo, create three different salad dressings and taste-test with cut veggies. Space is limited. Call 352-357-5686 or stop by the Youth Services desk.

July 25–Aug. 7

Back-to-School Sales Tax Holiday

Shoppers can purchase clothing, shoes, backpacks and school supplies tax-free during the 14-day period. Visit https://floridarevenue.com/backtoschool/Pages/default.aspx for a list of eligible items.

July 26

Flag Retirement Ceremony

Lake County Historic Courthouse, 317 W. Main Street, Tavares

The ceremony will include an invocation by Pastor Josh Gussler, Taps, bagpipes, singing of the National Anthem and a short presentation by LCHS board member and prison chaplain Arthur Beckton, 8 a.m.

Series Squad: A Dog’s Day

Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis

Kids can read any book from the “A Dog’s Day” series by Catherine Stier, then come to the meeting ready to discuss, 4–5 p.m. Attendees also can make dog toys to donate to a local animal shelter. Series Squad is aimed at readers in grades 2–4.

Call Ms. Jaimie at 352-357-0896 or 352-357-5686.

July 27

Perfect Your Elevator Pitch

Workspace Collective, 603 E Fort King Street, Ocala

This SCORE workshop will help entrepreneurs create a quick “elevator pitch” that can be used to capture the interest of others, $15.

Visit https://midflorida.score.org/event/perfect-your-elevator-pitch-2.

Crochet For a Cause

Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis

The fourth Wednesday of the month, 10:30–11:30 a.m., adults enjoy coffee and conversation while crocheting blankets and other items to be donated to local charities. All supplies provided and all skill levels are welcomed.

Visit eustismemoriallibrary.org or call 352-357-5686.

July 28

Widowed Support Group

First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora, 439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora

The group meets at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel on the fourth Thursday of each month. It is open to men and women. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.

Recommended for you