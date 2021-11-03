A sampling of upcoming events in the area
Nov. 4
Opening Reception: Christmas Celebration
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
5–7 p.m.
The Lake County Student Holiday Card Contest exhibit kicks off with an opening reception. Vote for your favorite cards for $1 through Nov. 27. The exhibit runs through Dec. 4. Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com/exhibitions/lake-county-student-holiday-card-contest-Nov-2021.
Nov. 5
Art in the Arbors
Maggie’s Attic of Florida, 237 W. 4th Ave., Mount Dora
A wine, art and music event featuring area painters, photographers and potters. Visit http://maggiesattic.us.
Eustis First Friday Street Party
Downtown Eustis, 111 N. Eustis Street and E. Magnolia Avenue
6–9 p.m.
The family-friendly monthly street parties host a variety of food, vendors and live music in downtown Eustis the first Friday of each month. Call 352-483-5491 or email events@eustis.org.
Nov. 6
Boggy Creek Challenge Ride
Wooten Park, Tavares
The 11th Annual Camp Boggy Creek Challenge Ride will be hosted in person and virtually, with cycling for all skill levels. The event supports the Eustis-based camp’s services for children with serious illnesses Visit www.boggycreek.org/support/events.
Hydro Drag World Championships
Wooton Park, 100 E. Ruby Street, Tavares
8 a.m.
See some of the world’s fastest PWC racers at the downtown Tavares sea plane basin. Food vendors, music, live announcing and a family atmosphere. Visit www.surfandturfpromotions.com/mikeys-2021-schedule.html.
Autumn Gallop to Benefit Camp Boggy Creek
Camp Boggy Creek, Eustis
This annual equestrian event raises funds for children attending the camp. Visit https://autumngallop.com.
Take the Challenge 5K and Family Fun Walk
Camp Challenge, 31600 Camp Challenge Rd, Sorrento
7 a.m.
The family-friendly event open to runners, walkers and rollers of all ages and abilities supports Easterseals Florida. Visit https://secure.qgiv.com/event/ttc21.
Nov. 6–7 and Nov. 13–14
Lady of the Lakes Renaissance Faire
Lake Idamere Park, Tavares
The festival’s 20th season will step back into England in 1604 for an immersive history lesson that includes period musicians and comedians, as well as games, jousting, food and beverages. Visit https://lakerenfaire.com/tickets.
Nov. 9
Lake County’s Population Explosion: Can Growth Be Sustainable & Equitable
Online forum
Tri-City NAACP Branch’s Environmental and Climate Justice Committee presents a discussion on one of Florida’s fastest growing counties. Contact www.tricityflnaacp.com, tricity5140@gmail.com or 352-561-8157.
Nov. 9–10, 12–13, 16–17
Florida High School Athletic Association Golf State Championships
Mission Inn Resort & Club, 10400 County Rd 48, Howey-in-the-Hills
https://fhsaa.com/index.aspx?path=golf
Nov. 11
Veterans Day Celebration
Trinity Springs, 12120 County Road 103, Oxford
2:30 p.m.
Veterans will be honored at a special event featuring the Marine Corp Color Guard, singers Galen and Paige Spitler, the Daughters of the American Revolution and “Quilts of Valor. Call 352-571-5539.
Nov. 11–13
Leesburg Public Library
The Leesburg Public Library will be closed when the annual Leesburg Bikefest returns the weekend of Nov. 12–14.
Nov. 12
Quilt Show
Venetian Center, 1 Dozier court, Leesburg
The Lake County Quilt Guild’s annual show will feature displays of quilts, demos and judging for awards.
512-468-7974
Nov. 12–13
Hearts for Our Hospital Big Bike Weekend
La Hacienda Recreation Center, 1200 Avenida Central, Lady Lake
The 6th annual UF Health The Villages Hospital Auxiliary Foundation event features an expo and health fair Friday and a bicycling challenge on Saturday. Five cycling routes, ranging from 10 miles to 100 miles, are available for the Saturday ride. Learn more at www.h4hbikeweekend.com.
Nov. 12–14
Leesburg Bikefest
Downtown Leesburg
The annual festival celebrating motorcycles brings thousands of participants to downtown Leesburg. Concerts will include performances by Hoobastank, Eddie Montgomery, Lit and Saliva. Call Leesburg Partnership at 352-365-0053 and visit www.leesburgbikefest.com.
Nov. 13
Candy Cane Lake Craft & Gift
Downtown Clermont
The annual holiday craft and gift show will include music, food trucks, treats and pictures with Santa.
Museum and Movie Night
Lady Lake Log Cabin/Veterans Park, 106 South Hwy 27/441, Lady Lake
Tour the Lady Lake Historical Society and watch a movie under the trees. The movie “Night at the Museum II” will start at 5:45 p.m., and free hot dogs and drinks will be offered starting at 5 p.m.
Florida Run
Lake Louisa State Park, Clermont
The trail run offers a trek through the state park’s natural beauty, vast terrain, rolling hills, lakes and wildlife. Three race distances: half marathon, 10K and 5K. Visit www.thefloridarun.com/lake-louisa-state-park.
Nov. 13
7th Kiwanis 5K Run
Cadwell Park through scenic Umatilla
7 a.m.
The chip-timed event hosted by the Umatilla Kiwanis Club will award top three male and females of each age group and participation medals for all. A virtual 5K is already underway and runs through Oct. 13. Call or text 352-267-3648.
27th Mount Dora Plant and Garden Fair
Donnelly Park, 530 N Donnelly St., Mount Dora
Vendors and nurseries from around the state will offer Florida native and exotic plants, garden ware, and arts & crafts items.
www.mountdoraplantandgardenfair.com
Nov. 14
Sunday Funday: Bugs and Butterflies
Trout Lake Nature Center, Eustis
1–3 p.m.
The “Arthropod Zoo” from the University of Florida entomology department will be on hand with species including tarantulas, scorpions, Madagascar hissing roaches, giant cave roaches and local insects, as well. For further information, visit troutlakenaturecenter.com, email Laurie Peterson at tlnc.info@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.
A Salute to Our Veterans
theCross, 4425 North Highway 19A, Mount Dora
A special Veterans Day service will honor veterans and their families. Visit https://thecross.family/vets.
To share your community event, email Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com at least two weeks before our weekly publication day, which is every Wednesday.