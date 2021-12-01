Dec. 3
Merry Mount Dora
6–9 p.m.
Enjoy the free family-friendly 29th annual Christmas Walk through the beautifully decorated downtown Mount Dora. Call the Mount Dora Area Chamber of Commerce at 352-383-2165. Visit www.mountdorachristmas.com.
Dec. 4
First Saturday Birding
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
8 a.m.
Join a walk and explore the nature center with a knowledgeable guide in the season when migratory birds are in the area. Meet in the parking lot and bring your own binoculars if you wish. Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com/events or call 352-357-7536.
A Storybook Christmas Parade
Lady Lake along Old Dixie Highway
Santa’s coming to town, along with marching bands, clowns, fire trucks, antique cars, horses and floats, at the Lady Lake parade, 10 a.m.
Annual Leesburg Christmas Parade
Main Street, Leesburg
6–9 p.m.
Holiday entertainment and fun for the whole family in historic downtown Leesburg. Call 352-365-0053. Visit www.leesburgpartnership.com/christmasparade.
61st Annual Christmas Parade in Mount Dora
10 a.m.
Call the Mount Dora Lions Club at 352-449-8443. Visit https://mountdorachristmas.com.
Tavares Christmas Celebration
Parade in downtown Tavares, 201 E. Main St., Tavares
Celebration at Wooton Park, 100 E. Ruby St., Tavares
3–9 p.m.
Celebrate the season at the annual parade, starting at 3 p.m., followed by live music, entertainment, ice skating and snow. Santa will arrive by seaplane to watch the fireworks. Call 352-742-6319. Visit www.tavares.org/calendar.
Astor Parade of Boats
St. Johns Waterway, Astor
6:30 p.m.
Watch the dazzling lights on the St. Johns waterway in the annual holiday tradition. The Blackwater Yacht Club encourages participants to bring an unwrapped toy to donate for families in need. The last boat in the parade, The Toy Hauler, will collect toys from the shore watchers.
Visit www.blackwateryachtclub.com.
31st Annual Christmas Lighted Boat Parade
357-499 S. Tremain St., Mount Dora
7 p.m.
Watch the twinkling lights on the water as local boat owners compete for best in light-show display and originality. Boaters depart from the Lighthouse on Grantham Point, across from Gilbert Park. Visit https://mountdorachristmas.com.
Dec. 4–5
43rd Annual Christmas Tour of Homes
Country Club of Mt. Dora Clubhouse, 1900 Country Club Blvd., Mount Dora
11 a.m.–4 p.m.
A self-driving tour of homes in Mount Dora decorated both inside and out with rustic, themed and vintage elements. Proceeds are used for scholarships to high school students in the visual and performing arts. Call Vivian at 352-720-3939. Visit https://wcfamountdora.net.
“The Nutcracker”
Mount Dora Community Theater, 520 N. Baker St., Mount Dora. Call 352-234-3755.
Visit http://www.mountdoralive.com.
The Mount Dora School of Ballet presents two performances of the classic tale.
Dec. 5
Hanukkah Candle-lighting Celebration
Lake Square Mall, 10401 US Highway 441, Leesburg
4:30–6:15 p.m.
The Jewish Federation of The Villages and Greater Sumter County and rabbis from temples in Leesburg, Mount Dora, The Villages and Ocala will join to celebrate Hanukkah with singing, dancing and togetherness. Visit jfedthevillages.org.
The LCO Christmas Special
Living Drama Theatre, 431 Plaza Dr., Eustis
4 p.m.
Enjoy the holiday sounds of a 45-piece orchestra with the concert by the LCO, Orlando’s Premier Chamber Pops Orchestra. Call 321-439-0529.
Visit https://livingdramatheatre.com.
Alternative Giving Christmas Market
First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora, 222 W. 6th Ave., Mount Dora
11 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
The market offers an opportunity to donate to those in need while also giving to loved ones. The church’s missions have provided “shopping lists” for purchasing gifts in honor of family members and friends. The entire amount spent on gifts will be given to the appropriate organizations. Call 352-383-4089.
Christmas Around the World
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora, 439 E. Fifth Ave.
6–7:30 p.m.
Children and their parents will experience crafts, games, snacks and worship from around the world. Families of all ages and sizes are welcome. For more information, call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Leesburg’s Christmas on the Water
Ski Beach, Lake Shore Dr., Leesburg
5 p.m.
Enjoy Christmas on the water with a Light Up Venetian Gardens ceremony followed by a lighted boat parade. To enter a boat, call or text Fred O’Brien at 352-250-3814 or email fobrien@gate.net. Visit www.facebook.com/leesburgchristmasonthewater or www.leesburgpartnership.com/event/christmas-on-the-water-holiday-lighted-boat-parade.
17th Annual Toys for Tots Tournament
Starting point: Hurricane Dockside Grill, 3351 W. Burleigh Blvd., Tavares
Destination: Leesburg Boat Club at Venetian Gardens Ramp, 31 Dozier Cir., Leesburg
Parade departure 11:30 a.m.
A festive competition to collect the most weight in toys for the Toys for Tots program. $100 cash prize for the individual with the most weight, and a $250 cash prize for the team with the most weight. Sponsored by Holiday Marine & Sea Tow Central Florida Lakes. Call 352-787-4824.
Dec. 7
Beacon Salon Speaker Series: Michael Scheibach, Ph.D.
Virtual via Zoom or at Beacon College, 105 East Main Street, Leesburg
7 p.m.
Dr. Michael Scheibach will present “Protecting the Home Front: Women in Civil Defense During the 1950s.” Visit www.beaconcollege.edu/news-events/beacon-salon-series.
Dec. 8
Mah Jongg Mania Tournament
Lake Square Mall, 10401 U.S. Hwy. 441, Leesburg
10 a.m.–3 p.m.
All proceeds support expansion of Beacon College and to help Israeli children that are suffering from PTSD. The top six players will receive prizes. This event is hosted by The Jewish Federation of the Villages and Greater Sumter County. Call 352-787-1200. Visit jfedvillages.org/mah-jongg-mania.
Dec. 9
Holiday Concert by Lake County Band
Community Building, 521 N. Baker Street, Mount Dora
7–9 p.m.
Night of Lights
Waterman Village, 445 Waterman Avenue, Mount Dora
6–7:30 p.m.
All are welcome to drive through the community and enjoy the festive Christmas lights. Call 352-383-0051 or visit www.watermanvillage.com.
Dec. 10
HoweyChristmas Festival
Central Avenue, Howey-in-the-Hills
6:30 p.m. A town tree lighting, entertainment, arts and crafts, ugly sweater contest and more. Call 352-324-2290. Visit www.howey.org.
Hometown Christmas Fruitland Park
Fruitland Park City Hall, 506 W. Berckman St.,
Fruitland Park • 5:30–9 p.m.
Mr. and Mrs. Claus will roll in on a firetruck, followed by local entertainment and free activities for the kids. Call 352-516-9149. Visit www.fruitlandpark.org.
Dec. 10–Jan. 7
Florida Sculptors Guild
Mount Dora Center for the Arts, 138 E. Fifth Ave., Mount Dora
The free exhibit celebrates sculptural arts. Call 352-383-0880.
Visit www.mountdoracenterforthearts.org.
Dec. 11
Snow in Donnelly Park
Donnelly Park, 530 Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
5–9 p.m.
Real snow will be in the park and sleds will be provided. This event will collect perishable food items for Lake Cares Food Pantry. Visit https://ci.mount-dora.fl.us/997/snow-in-the-park.
46th Annual Cracker Christmas Parade & Festival
Cadwell Park, 3 Cassady Street, Umatilla • 9 a.m.–4 p.m.
The day begins with a Dog Jog and Christmas Parade along Central Avenue, followed by live entertainment, arts and crafts vendors, food and children’s activities. Call 352-669-3511. Visit www.umatillachamber.org.
6th Annual Reindeer Dash 5K Run/Walk
Griffin Park, 105 Lakeshore Blvd., Howey-in-the-Hills
8 a.m.–5 p.m.
Run, walk jog or stroll by Little Lake Harris and through Sara Maude Mason Park to raise money for Howey-in-the-Hills Library Education Center. The day also includes food and crafts, games, dog costume contest, entertainment and a parade at 3 p.m. Visit www.howey.org or www.facebook.com/howeyevents.
Community Cleanup and Waste Tire Amnesty Day
Sorrento Park, 31535 Church Street, Sorrento
Participate in a community cleanup and bulk trash collection event, 9 a.m.–noon. Register at www.lakecountyfl.gov/KLB or in-person at the event. Lake County’s Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Unit will be on site to accept household hazardous waste, and COUNTY residents may dispose of passenger car tires free of charge during the event. Visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/KLB.
10th Annual Fashion Designers Showcase: A Red Carpet Affair
Lake Square Mall, 10401 U.S. Hwy. 441, Leesburg
Call 352-787-1200. Visit www.facebook.com/thenewlakesquaremall.
Cookies with Santa at the Clifford House
9 a.m.–noon
Eustis Historical Museum, 536 N. Bay Street, Eustis
Stop by the museum to have your picture taken with Santa and receive cookies to take home. Visit www.eustishistoricalmuseum.org.
2nd Annual Winterfest
Carver Park, 2214 East Bates Avenue, Eustis • 9 a.m.–noon
Meet Santa Claus, make cookies, play bingo and more at the holiday party. Call 352-357-8510.
Dec. 12
“The Music Box”
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora, 439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
9 a.m. and 11 a.m.
The concert by the music ministry will feature the children’s choirs, handbell choir, Celebration choir, praise team, pipe organ and drama team. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Great Songs of Christmas
Congregational Church of Mount Dora, 650 N Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
4–5:15 p.m.
