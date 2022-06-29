Thru July 29
Adult Summer Reading @ the Library
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Adults in the program will be entered to win prizes, like Apple AirPods, an air fryer and more. Pick up a book review packet from the library to get started. Call 352-357-5686.
Thru July 30
Summer Reading Program
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
Children age 12 and under will dive into Oceans of Possibilities featuring a pirate puppet show, an Under the Sea party, K9s and Kona Ice, balloon workshop, Foam Palooza party, take and make crafts, Candy & Cupcake storytimes and more. Registration goodie bags can be picked up at the Youth Desk. Adults and teens age 13 and up can Read Beyond the Beaten Path with reading challenges, raffles, movies, scavenger hunts, s’mores and more. Call 352-742-6204.
Thru Aug. 13
Through the Lens
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
The summer exhibit features photographs from Charlene Edwards, Stephanie Macomber, Christine Peloquin and Juliana Romnes. Call 352-483-2900 or email LakeArtMuseum@gmail.com.
June 29
Pressure Cooking Demo: Meat Lasagna
Mount Dora Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
This free UF/IFAS program will include an overview, tips, cooking demonstration and sampling using an electric pressure cooker via an Instant Pot, 6 p.m. Call 352-735-7180 or email library@cityofmountdora.com.
June 30
Family Movie Night
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Bring the whole family along for popcorn and a viewing of “Bernie the Dolphin,” rated G, 6–8 p.m. Visit www.eustis.org/Residents/Events/Family-Movie-Night.
4th of July Invitational
The Big House Complex, 1544 Lane Park Cutoff, Tavares
The youth basketball tournament attracts some of the top boys and girls travel programs from all over the country, 8 a.m. Call 407-967-6824.
July 1
Hometown Celebration
Ferran Park, 250 Ferran Park, Eustis
The free, family-friendly event runs 5–9:30 p.m., with entertainment from the Central Florida Show Ski Team and live music by Johnny Wild and the Delights. Attendees can enjoy vendors, food and a spectacular fireworks finale over Lake Eustis at 9:30 p.m. Call 352-483-5491 or visit www.eustis.org.
July 1–7
Freedom Week Sales Tax Holiday
Florida consumers can purchase qualifying recreation and outdoor items and admissions to entertainment and cultural events exempt from tax. Visit https://floridarevenue.com/FreedomWeek/Pages/default.aspx.
July 2
CleanUp Eustis
Ferran Park Bandshell, 250 Ferran Park, Eustis
The community volunteer project will begin at 9 a.m. Call 352-217-7370 or email dothethingtoday@gmail.com. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/CleanUpEustis.
Proud to be an American
Mount Dora Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
October Mountain Washtub band will perform two concerts, 11 a.m. and 2 p.m., featuring patriotic songs. Call 352-735-7180.
1st Saturday Gathering – Acoustic Jam
Leesburg Center for the Arts, 429 West Magnolia Street, Leesburg
Bring your favorite instruments or just listen and enjoy the music, beginning at 10 a.m. Visit www.leesburgarts.com.
Patriotic Family Fun Day
Dade Battlefield Historic State Park,
7200 Battlefield Parkway, Bushnell
Celebrate with old-fashioned games and relays, music and food, 3 p.m.–7 p.m. Game competitions at 5 p.m. and a pet parade at 6 p.m. Event admission is included with park entrance fee of $3/vehicle or Florida State Parks Annual Pass.
July 2–3
Weekends at the Winery
Lakeridge Winery & Vineyards, 19239 U.S. Hwy. 27, Clermont
The regular event includes food vendors, live entertainment and Lakeridge wines at the outdoor bar, noon–4 p.m. Live music as follows: July 2: Dave Capp & France Neil. July 3: “Beautiful Bobby” Blackmon. Complimentary tours and tastings will be held throughout the day. Call 352-364-8627 or visit www.lakeridgewinery.com/WATW.
July 3
Mount Dora Freedom on the Waterfront
Elizabeth Evans Park, 100 South Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Festivities begin at 5 p.m. with live music, a kids’ zone, food trucks, beverages and patriotic fun. The festivities will end with fireworks over Lake Dora.
July 4
4th of July Celebration
Wooton Park, 100 E. Ruby Street, Tavares
The event will include live music by SLICKWOOD, a Main Street parade at 5 p.m., and fireworks at 9 p.m. Also, attendees can enjoy food trucks, carnival games, stilt walkers, face painting, kid’s activities, interactive dj and library activities. Call 352-742-6319. Visit www.tavares.org.
4th of July Celebration at the Lakefront
Leesburg Lakefront, 109 E Dixie Ave, Leesburg
The festivities at Ski Beach will kick off at 6 p.m., but the opening ceremony at the Lightning Baseball Game starts at 5 p.m. Free kids’ zone, festive foods and fun vendors will be available. At 7:30 p.m., catch the water ski show followed by the largest fireworks display in Lake County at 9 p.m. Visit www.leesburgpartnership.com/leesburg-4th-of-july-celebration.
Independence Day Parade
Downtown Mount Dora
The patriotic tribute parade will celebrate our country’s independence, beginning at 10 a.m. at the corner of Donnelly and Seventh and run to Charles Avenue. Call 352-735-7183 or e-mail carsonc@ci.mount-dora.fl.us.
4th of July Red, White and Boom!
Waterfront Park, 330 3rd Street, Clermont
The event begins at 7 p.m. and includes food trucks, live music from The Actual Bank Robbers and fireworks over Lake Minneola. Visit www.clermontfl.gov/events/4th-of-july-red-white-and-boom.stml.
Groveland 4th of July Celebration
Lake David Park, 450 S. Lake Avenue, Groveland
Lake Avenue will be lined with food trucks, craft vendors, exhibitors and non-profit organizations, starting at 4 p.m. At 9 p.m., the fireworks display will begin! Call 352-429-2141. Visit http://groveland-fl.gov/606/4th-of-July.
July 7
Eustis City Commission Meeting
Commission Chambers, Eustis City Hall, 10 N. Grove Street, Eustis
A regular city commission meeting will begin at 6 p.m. Security screenings are required for entry, and weapons and firearms are not allowed in any meeting. Visit www.eustis.org/Residents/Events/Commission-Meeting.
Basic Android Technology Class
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Monthly technology classes return to the library, 10:30 a.m. Registration required, visit www.mylakelibrary.org.
July 13
Reading Tails
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
At this special program, children ages 5 to 12 can practice their reading skills with the therapy dogs of PAWS, 2:30–3:30 p.m. Bring a book the child is currently reading or select one from the center’s library. This program is free to attend, but a $5 donation is suggested to support this independent non-profit’s future programs. Registration is required, so everyone can have a dog reading buddy. Email tlnc.director@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.
