Thru Jan. 5
122nd Christmas Bird Count
The National Audubon Society’s annual birding event. For local events, contact Oklawaha Valley Audubon Society at 352-432-8866, oklawahaaudubon@gmail.com or https://oklawaha-valley-audubon.org. For national information, visit www.audubon.org/conservation/join-christmas-bird-count.
Dec. 31
Art of the Deal
Donnelly Park, 530 North Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Mount Dora Center for the Arts fundraiser brings the Roaring 20s back to life to ring in the new year. Tickets are $150 per person and can be purchased at www.MountDoraArt.com or by calling 352-383-0880.
New Year’s Eve Gala Celebration
Mission Inn Resort, 10400 CR. 48, Howey-in-the-Hills
Enjoy fabulous food, unlimited wine, a band and DJ. Call 800-874-9053 or visit https://missioninnresort.com.
New Year’s Eve Celebration
Sunset Park, 230 West 4th Avenue, Mount Dora
The party, complete with live entertainment and midnight fireworks, starts at 9 p.m. Visit https://ci.mount-dora.fl.us.
Jan. 1, 2022
Happy New Year Hike
PEAR Park WCA, 4800 University Avenue, Leesburg
A free nature hike with the park staff will kick off at 9 a.m. Call 352-516-7011, email jpouliot@lakecountyfl.gov or visit http://lakecountyfl.gov/parks.
Jan. 3, 10, 17, 24, 31
Drop-In Crochet Class
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly St., Mount Dora
Bring a size J crochet hook, medium weight yarn and scissors for this free class, which is held in the Archives Room 10 a.m.–noon. Call 352-735-7180, option 5, or email library@cityofmountdora.com.
Jan. 4
SHINE Program
Leesburg Public Library Technology Lab, 100 E Main St, Leesburg
Through the SHINE (Serving Health Insurance Needs of Elders) program, receive free, confidential one-on-one counseling for Medicare, Medicaid and health insurance questions in sessions. Offered by the Florida Department of Elder Affairs and the local Area Agency on Aging, 9:30–11:30 a.m. For information about the Florida statewide SHINE service, call 800-963-5337.
Board of County Commissioner’s Regular Board Meeting and Rezoning
County Administration Building, 315 W. Main Street, Tavares
The meeting will begin at 11 a.m. in the Board Chambers. Call 352-343-9888.
Jan. 4, 11, 18, 25, Feb. 1
Citizenship Class
W.T. Bland Public Library, 1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
In the five-week series, students will go through the application form to prepare for the verbal interview and written test. This includes speaking, reading, and writing in English and learning civics (history and government). Enrolled students receive free materials. Register at the Circulation Desk to confirm participation (no paperwork required). Call 352-735-7180, option 5, or email library@cityofmountdora.com.
Jan. 5
GFWC Mount Dora Woman’s Club
Country Club of Mount Dora, 1900 Country Club Blvd., Mount Dora
The GFWC Mount Dora Woman’s Club has resumed its regular monthly meetings and community service activities. For information, email gfwcmdwc@mail.com.
Jan. 6
Library Expansion Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire, Tavares
The library expansion is a multipurpose space including sections for teens, individual and group gatherings, programming and meetings. A reception will follow the ceremony. Call 352-742-6090 or visit http://mylakelibrary.org.
PJ Storytime
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Pajamas are encouraged, but not required at the 6–6:30 p.m. storytime for children of various ages. Call Ms. Jaimie at 352-357-0896 or 352-357-5686.
Jan. 7
First Friday Street Party
111 N. Eustis Street, Eustis
Enjoy a variety of food, vendors and live music at the free monthly event, 6–9 p.m. Call 352-483-5491.
Jan. 7–8
Abu Garcia College Fishing & U.S. Army High School Fishing Tournament
Venetian Gardens, 201 East Dixie Avenue, Leesburg
A regional college fishing tournament on Friday is followed by a high school fishing tournament on Saturday. Call 270-252-1000 or email information@majorleaguefishing.com.
Jan. 8
FSGA 2022 Next 100 Junior Invitational
Mission Inn Resort & Club, 10400 County Road 48, Howey-in-the-Hills
The 4th annual Next 100 Junior Invitational is a high school championship featuring golfers from across the U.S. Call 813-632-3742.
Jan. 8 & 15
Daybreak
Birding
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
8 a.m.
Explore the grounds and visit the rookery with a knowledgeable guide in the season of migratory bird populations. Meet in the parking lot and bring your own binoculars and camera if you wish. Loaner binoculars also will be available. Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.
Jan. 9
History and Nature Hike
Ferndale Preserve, 19220 County Road 455, Montverde
Learn about artifacts, the history of the site, located on the west side of Lake Apopka, and nature while hiking with staff, 9 a.m. Call 352-516-7011 or email jpouliot@lakecountyfl.gov.
Sunday Funday: The World of Water
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
At this event for all ages, visitors can check out exhibits, do activities and talk to experts, 1–3 p.m. Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com or call 352-357-7536.