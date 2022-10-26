Thru Oct. 28
Mobility Week
Various locations
LakeXpress, the county’s fixed-route public transportation service, is hosting several free events. Each day, 7–9 a.m., LakeXpress staff will distribute giveaways and discuss the Route Shout 2.0 app and how to plan a trip using LakeXpress: Oct. 26 – Ardice Transfer Station on West Ardice Avenue, in Eustis; Oct. 27 – Citizens Transfer Station on Citizens Boulevard, in Leesburg; Oct. 28 – Clermont Park and Ride at 1995 South Highway 27, in Clermont. In addition, Oct. 29, the 16th Annual Stuff the Bus Food Drive event will be at the Publix Supermarket located at 2042 State Road 19 in Tavares, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Nonperishable food items are being collected for the Lake Cares Food Pantry. Call 352-323-5733.
Thru Nov. 5
Spectral Evidence 5: Cause and Effect
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
The University of Central Florida-Center for Autism and Related Disabilities and the Lake County Museum of Art present the fifth installment of Spectral Evidence, an art exhibit that captures snapshots of visual and spatial ability in autism, seeking a way from copy to creativity and expression.
Thru Nov. 30
Paintings of the Holy Land
222 W. 6th Ave. Mount Dora
The exhibit features paintings of local artist Emily Lewis, mostly from personal collections. Lewis started painting in 2004 and is currently a member of Artisans in downtown Mount Dora, where her current work can be seen. This exhibit is based on a trip taken in 2019 to see the primary sites as depicted in the Bible. Stop by the church Monday through Friday, 9 a.m.–3 p.m. Visit www.fpcmtdora.org
Oct. 26
Nature Sprouts
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
The program for 2- to 5-year-olds helps develop early childhood skills as children interact with each other and the center’s “touch table,” take a nature walk, see the center’s turtles and play games, 10:30–11:30 a.m. The next session is Dec. 28.
Call 352-327-7536 or email tlnc.info@gmail.com to register.
Monster Mash
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Kids can wear costumes and have fun with a craft, activities, and candy, 11 a.m.–noon. The program follows Family Storytime.
Call Ms. Jaimie at 352-357-0896 or 352-357-5686.
Oct. 27
2022 Senior Expo
Lake Square Mall, 10401 US-441, Leesburg
In collaboration with the Elder Affairs Coordinating Council, the Lake County Office of Housing and Community Services hosts the free event, 10 a.m.–1 p.m. Attendees can receive free flu, HEP A, and TD vaccines and learn about community programs available to seniors. The Lake County Animal Shelter, Big Red Bus, Florida Department of Health and other organizations will provide information on their services and programs. For information on Elder Services and the Elder Affairs Coordinating Council, contact Lily De La Madriz at leanna.delamadriz@lakecountyfl.gov or visit
Widowed Support Group
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora,
439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The group meets at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel on the fourth Thursday of each month. It is open to men and women.
Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Trivia Night at First Presbyterian
First Presbyterian Church Mount Dora,
222 W 6th Avenue, Mount Dora
Support the Kentucky flood relief effort, beginning at 6 p.m. with a night of trivia hosted by Dominic. $12 includes pizza and fun.
Visit http://fpcmtdora.org.
Oct. 27 & 29
How to Get Published
Lake-Sumter State College, South Lake Campus,
1250 N Hancock Road, Clermont
In this continuing education program, Amazon best-selling author and Lake County resident Jack Castle will guide students through the process of preparing a novel for agents and publishers, and how to contact them. His workshop series is designed for anyone interested in becoming a published author. Visit https://bit.ly/3smPS7Z.
Oct. 28–29
Vet Fest
A gala with guest speaker Boone Cutler, and Iraq War veteran, will be at the Venetian Center in Leesburg Friday, 6 p.m. Saturday, a Vet Fest Ride will depart the Amvets Post 1992, 32201 Amvets Way, Mount Dora, at 10 a.m. and conclude at Gator Harley Davidson in Leesburg with food trucks, live music and more. The Moving Wall, a half-sized replica of the Washington, D.C., Vietnam Veterans Memorial, will be on display at Gator Harley Davidson, 9 a.m.–5 p.m. Visit https://www.vetfestlakecounty.org.
Oct. 28
Boo! Festival
Wooton Park, 100 E. Ruby Street, Tavares
The city of Tavares hosts a trunk or treat festival complete with free candy, live DJ music, food vendors, a “creepy tent” for kids, a costume contest, and a movie in the park, 6–9 p.m. Call 352-742-6319. Visit www.tavares.org.
Oct. 29
Boo Bash
Towne Square, downtown Leesburg
The event will include a Halloween costume pub crawl and Halloween Movie on Square.
Call the Leesburg Partnership at 352-365-0053.
St. Thomas Fall Bazaar
St. Thomas Episcopal Church, 600 E. Lemon Avenue, Eustis
The annual bazaar will celebrate 140 of service to the Eustis community, 9 a.m.–2 p.m. A live auction, holiday decorations for sale, hot dogs and hamburgers, homemade baked goods, outdoor vendor booths and more will round out the day. Call 352-357-4358.
Third Annual Mount Dora Library Association Golf Tournament
Historic Mount Dora Golf Club, 1100 S. Highland Avenue, Mount Dora
The Mount Dora Library Association’s fundraiser will benefit the W.T. Bland Public Library. Teams will tee off at 8:30 a.m. The team entry fee is $280, with cash prizes awarded for first, second and third place in men’s and ladies’ divisions, as well as prizes for the longest drive and closest to the pin on selected holes. Call 321-438-9961.
EAA Fly-In or Drive-In Pancake Breakfast
Leesburg International Airport, Wilco Drive, Leesburg
Rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian, the Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 534 will host members and visitors who want to enjoy a tasty breakfast and learn about the Squadron 534 youth group, 9–11:30 a.m.
Call Paul Adrien at 352-250-0055 or email ezalpha@aol.com.
Plant & Seed Swap
W.T. Bland Public Library,
1995 N. Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Head over to the library’s Nunan Butterfly garden with your surplus plants and seeds, 2:30 p.m. All plants should be labeled with name, annual/perennial, sun/shade, size, bloom color, etc. Seeds should be in small plastic bags, with labels. Plants should be in containers and any cuttings in water. Call 352-735-7180 or email library@cityofmountdora.com.
Oct. 29–30
Hydro Drag World Championships
West Wooton Park Boat Ramp, Tavares
The two-day racing event is hosted by Surf and Turf Promotions.
Visit https://www.facebook.com/surfandturfpromotions.
Oct. 30
Cassia Day
Cassia Community Club, 29245 SR 44, Eustis
Bring your lawn chairs to the free family event, sit under majestic oak trees and listen to some great live country music, starting at 11 a.m. Food available to purchase during the day. Visit https://cassiacommunityclub1.com.
Music for 2 Pianos at First Presbyterian Mount Dora
First Presbyterian Church of Mount Dora,
222 W. 6th Avenue, Mount Dora
Featuring Randy Frieling and Phoenix Park-Kim playing ragtime, blues and rock, the 4 p.m. program will conclude with the “Carnival of the Animals.” Fun for young and old. Free admission, all are welcome.
Visit www.fpcmtdora.org.
Halloween Pet Parade
Mount Dora Marketplace parking lot on
Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Piglet’s Pantry presents the annual parade, starting at 4:30 p.m. $10 fee is donated to animal rescue. Visit https://bit.ly/3TU46t3.
Trick or Treat Mount Dora
Downtown Mount Dora
Stores will be handing out treats, 6–8 p.m.