Through March 25
Scholastic Art Exhibit
Leesburg Center for the Arts, 429 W. Magnolia Street, Leesburg
Artwork from winners of the North West Central Florida Regional Scholastic Art Competition features the art of 22 students from Citrus, Lake, Marion and Sumter counties. An awards reception will be held March 26.
Visit www.leesburgarts.com.
Through April 2
The Whiskey Painters of America
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
The exhibit features works by professional watercolor artists in the Whiskey Painters of America group, which formed in 1962 in Akron, Ohio, after artist Joe Ferriot began a tradition where he would retire to the nearest “watering hole” after work and produce miniature masterpieces by dipping his brush into his glass of booze, which he would then give away, LCMA says. Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com/events.
March 23, 30
Kid’s Art Wednesday
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W Ruby Street, Tavares
Children ages 6–18 can explore different art styles and materials while letting their creativity flourish at the weekly program, 3:30–5 p.m. All materials are included. Class size is limited. Register ($5) at https://checkout.square.site/buy/2AYSILYLQ54OC3AG332TJVNK. Visit www.LakeArtMuseum.com.
March 24, 31
Weekly Bridge Club
Lake County Duplication Bridge Club, 510 W. Key Avenue, Eustis
A sanctioned ACBL game for players with 0-299 master points is held Thursdays, beginning at 10:30 a.m. Fee is $6 members/$8 non-members. Bring lunch; beverages available at the club. For information, call 352-446-3154 or email jiggszam@comcast.net.
March 23
4 Fun Quartet
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
The Lunchtime Concert Series features the melodious sounds of a cappella group 4 Fun Quartet with Linda, Elaine, Kelli and Karen, members of the award-winning Sound of Sunshine Chorus. Bring your lunch, 12:30 p.m. Call 352-742-6204.
March 24
Trivia Fundraiser with Dominic
Magical Meat Boutique British Pub,
322 Alexander Street, Mount Dora
The GFWC Mount Dora Woman’s Club, Inc. is holding the fundraiser, 7–9 p.m., with all proceeds to be donated to Forward Path, which assists homeless youths and those aging out of foster care to create a path to independence. Tickets $15. Call 321-543-2093 or email gfwcmdwc@mail.com.
March 24
Widowed Support Group
First United Methodist Church of Mount Dora,
439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The group meets at 9:30 a.m. in the chapel on the fourth Thursday of each month. It is open to men and women. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
March 25
The U.S. Stones Tribute
to the Music of the Rolling Stones
Mount Dora Community Building, 520 N. Baker Street, Mount Dora
The American Rolling Stones tribute band features Doug Baird and Eric Anderson. Call 352-383-2165. Visit https://mountdoralive.com.
March 25–27
40th Sunnyland Antique and Classic Boat Festival
Wooten Park, Lake Dora, Tavares
Classic and exotic boats, a nautical flea market and more will be at the boat show. Visit https://acbs-sunnyland.org.
March 26
Kids Bat Blitz Day
Hickory Point Park, Tavares
Join the Lake County Water Authority Naturalist, 9 a.m.–noon, to learn all about bats through games and activities. Kids will also build and take home bat boxes. RSVP with the Lake County Water Authority at 352-324-6141, ext. 0. Space is limited to the first 20 kids.
Big Sit
McDonald Canal Boat Ramp,
24600 County Road 448A, Mount Dora
Join park staff on a “Big Sit” where participants sit in a predetermined 17-foot circle and count all the birds seen or heard from within the circle.
Call Gallus Quigley at 352-253-4950 or email gquigley@lakecountyfl.gov.
Sunset Sip Fundraiser
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 East CR 44, Eustis
Support Trout Lake and enjoy nature as well as a wine and beer tasting and light snacks from stations throughout TLNC. Fundraiser costs are $30/person or $50/couple in advance and $35/each at the event. You must be 21 years old to purchase a ticket. Go to www.universe.com/sip2022.
2022 Eustis Busker Festival
Ferran Park Bandshell, 250 Ferran Park Drive, Eustis
This free, family-oriented festival throughout downtown Eustis celebrates the art of busking. Musicians, dancers, comedians, jugglers, mimes, living statues, artists and acrobats from all over the nation will offer 30-minute acts throughout the day. Performances 10 a.m.–4 p.m., with Grand Finale Competition at 6:30 p.m. in the bandshell. Call 352-483-5491.
Visit www.eustis.org.
Florida Museum of Natural History 5K
University of Florida, Gainesville
The course will include a combination of trails in the university’s Natural Area Teaching Laboratory and newly built campus roads, 8 a.m. Participants will receive a custom medal, themed for the museum’s upcoming “Science Up Close: Fantastic Fossils” exhibit. Photo: Florida Museum/Kristen Grace. Visit www.floridamuseum.ufl.edu/event/5k.
An Evening with the Stars
Mount Dora Community Building, 520 N. Baker Street, Mount Dora
The variety show will be reminiscent of the 1970s and 1980s as Las Vegas impersonators take to the stage. NBC’s Today Show says “it’s one of the most extraordinary shows we have ever seen.” Call 352-383-1958.
Visit https://mountdoralive.com.
Classic Car Cruise Show
101 E. Magnolia Avenue, Eustis
The fourth Saturday of each month, classic cars cruise in to historic downtown Eustis. Enjoy downtown shops and restaurants, great music and cool cars. Want to show your car? Registration is free and will enter you into cash prize giveaways. Cruise-In times are 4–8 p.m.
Fruitland Park Day
Fruitland Park City Hall, 506 W. Berckman Street, Fruitland
Festivities will include a parade, music, food and craft vendors,
10 a.m.–3 p.m. Call 352-360-6727. Visit www.fruitlandpark.org.
March 26–27
69th Annual Sailboat Regatta
Hosted by the Mount Dora Yacht Club, the event is the oldest sailboat regatta in the state. The race is open to all classes, and participants will be given awards. Call 352-385-1400. Visit www.mountdorayachtclub.com.
March 27
Air Supply in concert
The Sharon L. Morse Performing Arts Center, The Villages
The performance by the group that gave the world “Hold on Loosely,” “Rockin’ into the Night” and “Fantasy Girl” will support the Leesburg Center for the Arts. Visit GetOffTheBusConcerts.com, TheSharon.com or call 352-753-3229.
March 28
Kids Dance Party
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Toddlers and Pre-K children up to age 5 years and their caregivers enjoy music, movement, dancing, action-packed rhythm building early literacy activities, 3:30–4 p.m. Call Ms. Jaimie at 352-357-0896 or 352-357-5686. Visit eustismemoriallibrary.org.
March 30
Water Wednesday Workshop: Ways to Create Your Own Florida-Friendly Landscape
Lake County Extension/Discovery Gardens,
1951 Woodlea Road, Tavares
Attendees will learn about irrigation systems, backyard water for wildlife, protecting waterfronts, rain gardens, groundwater protection and mulching, as well as how to build a rain barrel, 9 a.m. to register ($15), visit http://lakediscoverygardensprograms.eventbrite.com.
March 31
Howey Mansion Tour, Wine and Cheese Event
1001 Citrus Avenue, Howey in the Hills
The Howey Garden & Civic Club will host the wine and cheese tasting and a self-paced tour of the Mediterranean Revival style building completed in 1925, 4–7 p.m. Cost is $39, with proceeds benefiting local charities. Visit HoweyGardenClub.com or the Facebook page Howey in the Hills Garden and Civic Club.
Umatilla Historical Museum Annual BBQ
299 N. Trowell Avenue, Umatilla
Enjoy a relaxing evening of live music, homecooked BBQ and old-time Florida on display in the museum, 5 p.m. For tickets ($10), call 352-809-0369 or email UmatillaFLmuseum@gmail.com.
Keeping It Healthy Series: Meal Planning
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
Join Lori Johnson, family and consumer science agent with University of Florida/ IFAS Extension, 11 a.m.–noon in the library’s new programming space for the first presentation in a series focusing on healthy food choices and meal planning. Registration is not required.
April 1
Leesburg First Friday Art Walk
Downtown Leesburg
The monthly event features 20 emerging visual artists, performing artists and several local arts organizations, 5 p.m. Call 352-365-0232. Visit www.facebook.com/LeesburgArtFestival.
April 1–2
14th Annual Planes, Tunes & BBQ
Wooton Park, 100 E. Ruby Street, Tavares
The Seaplane-A-Palooza fly-in will begin Friday at 4 p.m. Saturday starts at 8:30 a.m. when pilots can sign in to take part in flying contests. The traditional watermelon bombing contest will also take place. Jones Brothers Air and Seaplane Adventures will host a rooftop Low Country Boil meal. Call 352-742-6209. Visit www.tavares.org/calendar.
April 2
Amazing Race for Charity
Ferran Park, Eustis
Participants will complete a series of 20 or more wacky activities along a 5-mile course.
Contact race director Tim Totten at 352-242-8111 or AmazingRaceCharity@gmail.com. Visit www.amazingraceforcharity.com.
CleanUp Eustis
Ferran Park Bandshell, Ferran Park Drive, Eustis
The CleanUp group event is looking for community for an hour or two, 9 a.m. Supplies and Bright Future hours will be provided. Call 352-217-7370. Visit www.facebook.com/groups/CleanUpEustis.
Spring Yard and Craft Sale
Log Cabin Park, 107 S. Old Dixie Highway, Lady Lake
The Lady Lake Historical Museum is hosting the sale, which also will include a 50/50 drawing and food items. The event will run 9 a.m.–2 p.m. Call 352-259-4359 or email ladylakemuseum@gmail.com to reserve a spot to sell your items.
Vintage Garden Show
Renninger’s Twin Markets, 20651 U.S. Highway 441, Mount Dora
Stroll through home and garden displays at the annual show. Call 352-383-8393. Visit https://renningers.net/event-category/dora-events.
To share your community event, email
Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com at least two weeks before our weekly publication day, which is every Wednesday.