April 6, 13, 20, 27
Kid’s Art Wednesday
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W Ruby Street, Tavares
Children ages 6–18 can explore different art styles and materials while letting their creativity flourish at the weekly program, 3:30–5 p.m. Register ($5) at https://checkout.square.site/buy/2AYSILYLQ54OC3AG332TJVNK. Visit www.LakeArtMuseum.com.
April 7
PJ Storytime
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
This storytime is designed to engage children of various ages. Pajamas are encouraged, but not required, 6–6:30 p.m. Call Ms. Jaimie at 357-0896 or 357-5686.
April 7–16
101st Lake County Fair
Lake County Fairgrounds, 2101 N. CR. 452, Eustis
Come down to the Lake County Fair, featuring livestock shows, carnival-style games, fair food, 4-H exhibits, contests, prizes, music, talent shows, amusement rides, the Miss Lake County Fair Royalty Pageant and more. Call 352-357-7111. Visit www.lakecofair.com.
April 8
Dali on the Lake
Lake County Museum of Art, 213 W. Ruby Street, Tavares
A ticketed fundraising reception will feature a large collection of work from world-renowned artist Salvador Dali, 6–9 p.m. On display will be the traveling exhibit, “Homage to Dante,” a series of signed prints of Dali’s illustrations for “The Divine Comedy,” which is on loan from The Park West Foundation. Several original pieces on loan from local collectors also will be on display. Music, appetizers and beverages will round out the evening.The exhibit will run April 9–May 28. Visit https://lakeartmuseum.com/events/dali-on-the-lake-apr-8-2022.
Choral Concert of Truth and Beauty
Morrison United Methodist Church, 1005 West Main Street, Leesburg
The Millennium Master Chorale of Central Florida, Inc. will present a concert under Karyl Elton and Quinn Moss’s direction. The chorale will sing Bach’s Cantata No. 4, Handel’s Worthy Is the Lamb from Messiah, Ballade to the Moon by Daniel Elder and other pieces, 7 p.m. Admission is $20. Tickets available at the door or at mmccf.ticketleap.com.
Lake and Sumter MOAA Chapter 14th Annual Military Charities Golf Tournament
Harbor Hills Golf and Country Club, 6538 Lake Griffin Road, Lady Lake
The Lake and Sumter Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America fundraiser supports chapter work with golf, an auction, dinner and awards. Visit www.lakesumtermoaa.org/get_calendar_details.cfm?calendarid=120&sku=moaa_lake7.
TEDx Leesburg 2022
Lake-Sumter State College, 9501 U.S. Hwy. 441, Leesburg
The theme is Exploration for the free TEDxLSSCSalon event, which can be experienced in person or virtually. Speakers will include Tamara Madison and Dr. Becca Johnson. Email tedxlssc@lssc.edu. Visit www.ted.com/tedx/events/48181.
April 9
Easter Egg Hunt With Cops
530 North Donnelly Street, Mount Dora
Mount Dora Police Department is hosting its first Easter egg hunt, 11 a.m. Call 352-735-7130 or visit www.facebook.com/photo?fbid=336052055218256&set=a.246455060844623.
Easter Egg Hunt
Junior Baseball Field, Hermosa Street, Lady Lake
The Lady Lake Parks and Recreation Department is hosting the free community event for ages 12 and under, 10 a.m.–noon. Call 352-430-0451.
Bioblitz for Arthropods
Ferndale Preserve, 19220 County Road 455, Minneola
Take a guided hike and help document insects and spiders at the site using the iNaturalist crowd-sourcing citizen science app, 9 a.m. Call Justin Pouliot at 352-516-7011 or email jpouliot@lakecountyfl.gov.
27th Annual Earth Day Mount Dora
Donnelly Park, M ount Dora
Celebrate the Earth with live music, exhibits, craft and plant vendors, yoga, educational workshops and more. The event is free to attend. Proceeds go toward purchasing and planting trees locally. Visit www.mountdoraenvironment.org/earth-day.html.
Florida Military Collectors’ Show
Renninger’s Antique Center, 20651 US 441, Mount Dora
The show will feature military antiques, relics and memorabilia from historic and modern conflicts. Visit https://renningers.net/mt-dora.
Hoppy Hunting Easter Egg Hunt
Atwood Family Farms, 36111 N CR 44A, Eustis
Event will include a telling of the Easter story, Easter egg hunt, pictures with the Easter bunny, and more, 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Bring your Easter basket. Visit https://atwoodfamilyfarm.com/easter-egg-hunt.
Hydro Drag Nationals
West Wooton Park boat ramp, 400 S. Sinclair Avenue, Tavares
Visit www.tavares.org/1206/PLAY.
April 9–10
Hunt Country Hunter/Jumper Show
Grand Oaks Resort, 3000 Marion County Road, Weirsdale
Spectators are welcome at this hunter/jumper equestrian competition. Call 352-750-5500 or visit https://thegrandoaks.com/event/hunt-country-hunter-jumper-show-3.
April 10
Turtle Day
Trout Lake Nature Center, 520 E. CR 44, Eustis
The event, 1–3 p.m., will feature turtle educational activities and experts, visiting turtles and the center’s resident, rescued turtles. Visit troutlakenaturecenter.com, email Laurie Peterson at tlnc.info@gmail.com or call 352-357-7536.
April 12
Lake County Board of County Commissioners Meeting
County Administration Building, Board Chambers, 315 W. Main Street, Tavares
The regular board meeting will begin at 11 a.m. Call 352-343-9888.
April 14
Toxic or Edible?
Pear Park Nature Center/WCA, 4800 University Avenue, Leesburg
This event will help participants identify native and non-native plants in the landscape of PEAR Park which may be edible or toxic to humans. Plants used by wildlife will also be discussed. Call Justin Pouliot at 352-516-7011 or email jpouliot@lakecountyfl.gov.
Maundy Thursday Service
First United Methodist Church, 439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
The service will explore Jesus’ commands – given to his disciples at the Last Supper – to love and serve one another through music, prayer centers and communion, 7 p.m. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
April 14 & 28
Hang Out!
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
The library offers a place for teens to hang out with friends after school with snacks, video games, board games, Chromebooks and a craft station, 5–6:30 p.m. For grades 6–12. Call Ms. Jaimie at 357-0896 or 357-5686 or visit www.eustismemoriallibrary.org.
April 15
Good Friday Service
First United Methodist Church, 439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
“Candles of Grace” is the theme for the 7 p.m. service. Special music will be provided by the Barron String Quartet of Stetson University. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
Coffee & Book Chat
Eustis Memorial Library, 120 N. Center Street, Eustis
Adults looking to meet other readers in a non-traditional book club setting can drop by on the third Friday of the month, 11 a.m. for a fun, casual book chat and book lists to help you find your next great read. No sign-up necessary. Visit eustismemoriallibrary.org or call 352-357-5686.
April 16
Open House
Ellis Acres Reserve, 25302 County Road 42, Paisley
An open house at the Nature Center will include a naturalist-led hike for those who are interested in learning more about this restoration site and its inhabitants. Call Wendy Poag at 352-516-7456 or email wpoag@lakecountyfl.gov.
Easter Bonnet Pet Parade
Tavares Public Library, 314 N. New Hampshire Avenue, Tavares
The Friends of the Tavares Library is hosting a furry, fun egg-stravaganza outside the library, 9:30 a.m. All pets must be healthy and vaccinated. Prizes will be awarded for best in show. Registration: $10. Call 352-742-6204.
Easter Egg Hunt & Spring Concert Disco Party
Hunt: 17447 Fifth Street, Montverde – Concert: Kirk Park, 17436 Division Street, Montverde
Easter egg hunt begins at 2 p.m. and the concert featuring Studio 77 begins at 6 p.m. Call Sandra Johnson at 407-469-4692x681 or email townclerk@mymontverde.com.
April 17
Easter Celebration
First United Methodist Church, 439 E. Fifth Avenue, Mount Dora
Services will be at 6:30 a.m. on the front lawn and 8:15, 9:30 and 11 a.m. in the sanctuary. Worshipers are invited to bring fresh flowers to place on the resurrection cross on the lawn before the service. The 8:15 and 11 a.m. services will feature the Celebration Choir and pipe organ. The 9:30 a.m. service will feature the Praise Band. Call 352-383-2005 or visit www.mtdorafumc.org.
To share your community event, email
Editor@TriangleNewsLeader.com at least two weeks before our weekly publication day, which is every Wednesday.