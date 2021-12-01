Keep Lake Beautiful is inviting volunteers to participate in a community cleanup and bulk trash collection event, 9 a.m.–noon at Sorrento Park, 31535 Church Street in Sorrento.
This serves as the rescheduled event for the recently postponed cleanup in Sorrento.
Volunteers can preregister at www.lakecountyfl.gov/KLB or in-person at the event. KLB will provide gloves, safety vests, trash pickers, trash bags and water to those helping to clean the community. Volunteers under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants are encouraged to wear proper attire, sunscreen and insect repellent. Compliance with CDC guidelines is encouraged.
Lake County’s Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Unit will also be on site to accept household hazardous waste, including paint, fuel and more. Residents are encouraged to clean their homes and yards and dispose of household bulk trash items and excess trash. For residents dropping off items, social distancing and face coverings are encouraged while unloading if working with event staff.
Additionally, Lake County residents are invited to participae in Waste Tire Amnesty Day. Residents with photo I.D. and proof of address may dispose of up to 24 passenger car tires that measure 40 inches or less free of charge. Large commercial tires will not be accepted. Dec. 11, tires can be disposed of during the community cleanup event at Sorrento Park or at the Solid Waste Facility located at 13130 County Landfill Road, Tavares, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
Sponsored by Keep Lake Beautiful, Lake County Solid Waste and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the event seeks to reduce the number of waste tires that might be lying around yards, collecting water and creating breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitos.
Residents are also encouraged to use the county’s Litter Reporter website http://gis.lakecountyfl.gov/crowdsource/to help pinpoint areas in need of a cleanup. The Litter Reporter is viewable on mobile devices and desktop computers, and lets users submit data about a particular area, as well as attach corresponding photos. Keep Lake Beautiful will monitor submissions and propose cleanup efforts and community events as needed.
For more information, visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/KLB.