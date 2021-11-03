Keep Lake Beautiful (KLB) invites volunteers to help beautify Lake County by participating in a community cleanup and bulk trash collection event from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 6 at Sorrento Park, located at 31535 Church Street, Sorrento. All volunteers can register online at www.lakecountyfl.gov/KLB or in-person at the event to participate.
KLB will provide volunteers gloves, safety vests, trash pickers, trash bags and water. Volunteers under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants are encouraged to wear proper attire, sunscreen and insect repellent. Compliance with CDC guidelines is encouraged.
In addition, Lake County residents are invited to help combat mosquito populations and keep the community clean by participating in Waste Tire Amnesty Day. Residents with photo I.D. and proof of address may dispose of up to 24 passenger car tires that measure 40 inches or less free of charge. Large commercial tires will not be accepted. Tires can be disposed of during the community cleanup event at Sorrento Park or at the Solid Waste Facility located at 13130 County Landfill Road, Tavares, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.
Sponsored by Keep Lake Beautiful, Lake County Solid Waste and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the event seeks to reduce the number of waste tires that might be lying around yards, collecting water and creating breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitos.
Lake County’s Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Unit will also be on site to accept materials including paint, fuel and more. Residents are encouraged to clean their homes and yards and dispose of household bulk trash items and excess trash. For residents dropping off items, social distancing and face coverings are encouraged while unloading, if working with event staff.
Residents are also encouraged to use the county’s Litter Reporter website http://gis.lakecountyfl.gov/crowdsource/to help pinpoint areas in need of a cleanup. The Litter Reporter is viewable on mobile devices and desktop computers.
For more information about Keep Lake Beautiful, visit www.lakecountyfl.gov/KLB.