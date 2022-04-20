Got some free time the morning of April 30? If so, Keep Lake Beautiful will be welcoming volunteers to help with a community cleanup event in Astor at First Baptist Church, located at 24731 Ann Street.
From 9 a.m. to noon, participants will head out from the location to work in groups to help beautify Astor’s downtown area. Volunteer check-in will begin at 8:50 a.m.
KLB will provide gloves, safety vests, trash pickers, trash bags and water to those helping to clean the community. Volunteers under age 16 must be accompanied by an adult. Participants are encouraged to wear proper attire, sunscreen and insect repellent.
All volunteers can pre-register online at https://bit.ly/KLBEvents or register in-person at the event to participate.
In addition, Lake County’s Household Hazardous Waste Mobile Unit will be onsite to accept household hazardous waste including paint, fuel and more. Residents are encouraged to do some spring cleaning of their homes and yards and dispose of household bulk trash items, household hazardous waste and excess trash at the event. For residents dropping off items, a photo ID and proof of Lake County address will be required.
Lake County residents also can help combat mosquito populations and keep the community clean by participating in Waste Tire Amnesty Day, which also will take place at the event at the church location.
Lake County residents with photo I.D. and proof of address may dispose of up to 24 passenger car tires that measure 40 inches or less free of charge. Large commercial tires will not be accepted.
Sponsored by Keep Lake Beautiful, Lake County Solid Waste and the Florida Department of Environmental Protection, the event seeks to reduce the number of unsightly waste tires that might be lying around yards, collecting water and creating ideal breeding grounds for disease-carrying mosquitos.
Since its launch, KLB has hosted or partnered on more than 30 projects including community and waterway cleanups, roadside litter pickups, neighborhood and school beautification events, tree plantings and household hazardous waste collection events.
Residents are also encouraged to use the county’s Litter Reporter website https://bit.ly/3uRl5m1to help pinpoint areas in need of a cleanup. The Litter Reporter is viewable on mobile devices and desktop computers, and lets users submit data about a particular area, as well as attach corresponding photos.
For more information about Keep Lake Beautiful, visit https://bit.ly/38ZFPj0.