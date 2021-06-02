Monday mornings, Pastor Bobbie Rowe of the Saving Faith Baptist Church, Shyer Maguire, CEO of the Towers for Change movement, and local volunteers and other concerned citizens meet with the Mount Dora Police Chief and/or Community Officer Michael Garcia to discuss community needs.
Topics of conversation range from feeding families in need to creating a place for Latin community members to get the help they need in a language they can understand.
The meetings take place at 8 a.m. at the Peachy Market located on 1412 N. Grandview Street, in Mount Dora.