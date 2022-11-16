ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 1 – The Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) plays a key role in AdventHealth’s mission of extending the healing ministry of Christ outside its hospital walls. This report is produced every three years, and it identifies major community health challenges and gaps in service that contribute to Central Florida’s overall health. This guides AdventHealth’s community investment, and helps direct sponsorships and partnerships, community outreach and volunteer activities to address the true needs of the community.
Orange, Osceola, Lake and Seminole counties
Recently, the 2022 CHNA was released by a collaborative including AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division, Orlando Health, the Florida Department of Health in Lake, Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties and local federally qualified health centers. The report provides a detailed look at the major health challenges facing residents.
Access to mental health care services and workforce development are two of the greatest issues facing residents of these counties. Among the findings:
• About 30% of Florida middle and high school students report feeling sad and hopeless for over two weeks.
• Over 12% of Florida middle and high school students report self-harm behaviors within the past 12 months.
• Working-aged people want good jobs with wages that allow them to afford housing, education and transportation.
• Workforce development and staffing challenges were a couple of the identified issues at a state or national level, and require policy and regulatory change within state and federal laws or system-wide regulations to reduce the impact felt by individual community members.
In response to the CHNA’s findings, AdventHealth and Orlando Health will team up to address a need in Central Florida. An announcement on a joint project will be made later.
“AdventHealth is committed to whole-person and whole-community health, and we believe partnerships and collaboration are key to seeing Central Floridians thrive – body, mind and spirit,” said Randy Haffner, president and CEO of AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division. “The CHNA is an important blueprint as we strive to increase access to mental health care, improve workforce development and help bring health equity across our region. We are grateful for the many organizations that are working alongside us to improve the health of Central Florida.”
The CHNA details data on a variety of topics ranging from housing instability to access to medical care. This data allows AdventHealth and Orlando Health to develop strategies that will improve the health of residents through specific community health plans in the unique areas each campus serves.
Data for the assessment was collected from more than 4,200 surveys, 30 focus groups, as well as data from the Health Equity Champions outreach, Florida Department of Health, the U.S. Census Bureau, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and others. Additional findings include:
• One in eight participants are worried due to lack of stable housing.
• One in six participants needed medical care but did not get it.
• Over 47% of the respondents were unable to get an appointment at a convenient time.
• Over 45% of the participants were unable to pay for care.
• One in 12 children needed medical care but did not get it.
• Ranging from 80% to 90% of the respondents, they stated that they are happy with their social relationships and/or have people in their lives they can ask for help, if needed.
Other participants in the production of the Central Florida Division CHNA include: Aspire Health Partners; Community Health Centers; Orange Blossom Family Health; Osceola Community Health Services and True Health.
AdventHealth appreciates the collaboration of all our community partners in preparing these assessments, and looks forward to working together to bring about a positive change in the health of the community.
To download the Community Health Needs Assessment, visit http://bit.ly/3WXwWuP.
More information about AdventHealth’s community impact is available at http://bit.ly/3tya7jC.