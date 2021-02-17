Community Health Centers, Inc. recently elected Felicia Haslom Davis to its board of directors. Davis is the associate vice president of strategic and community partnerships at Concorde Career Colleges.
“My reason for wanting to be on this board of directors stems back to my lifelong passion for affordable healthcare in our diverse communities. CHC brings quality healthcare to our Central Florida families at the highest level of compassion … Affordable healthcare is near and dear to my heart, because of my family members who were impacted by terminal illnesses and the need for affordable healthcare and compassion,” said Davis.
The CHC board oversees and approves strategic planning, provides financial oversight, reviews legal compliance and reviews/approves the organization’s policies. More than 50% of the board is comprised of patients of CHC.
Community Health Centers is a Federally Qualified Health Center established in 1972 that operates 15 medical and dental centers to provide care to nearly 70,000 patients each year in the Apopka, Bithlo, Clermont, Forest City, Four Corners, Groveland, Lake Ellenor, Leesburg, Meadow Woods, Pine Hills, Tavares, and Winter Garden communities. CHC accepts Medicaid, Medicare and most private insurance plans. A sliding discount program is available for those meeting income guidelines.