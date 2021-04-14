Community Health Centers, Inc., is offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at several locations throughout Lake and Orange counties. Eligible individuals include individuals 18 years old and older. There is no cost to receive the vaccination, which is being offered as walk-in service only. The organization requests that participants bring a government-issued IDs, with birthdate, to appointments for check-in at the following Community Health Centers locations.
• April 15: Four Corners, 509 Cagan View Rd, Clermont, FL 34714, 8:30 a.m.–4:30 p.m.
• April 24: Apopka, 225 E Seventh St, Apopka, FL 32703, 8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.
• April 30: Pine Hills, 840 Mercy Dr, Orlando, FL 32808, 1–6 p.m.
• May 4: Winter Garden, 13275 W Colonial Dr, Winter Garden, FL 34787, 8:30 a.m.–6 p.m.
• May 11: Winter Garden, 13275 W Colonial Dr, Winter Garden, FL 34787, 8:30 a.m.–6 p.m.
