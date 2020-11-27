Central Florida-based Community Health Centers, Inc. was recently named as a Fall 2020 Best and the Brightest Company to Work For® by National Association for Business Resources, for the third consecutive year.
The 2020 national winning companies were assessed by an independent research firm and are not ranked. The program honored 151 national winning organizations from across the country out of 1,100 nominations.
“On behalf of our team members, leadership team and the Community Health Centers board of directors, we are pleased to accept the award for The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For. We will continue to focus on joyful, purpose-filled team members while delivering quality and compassionate primary healthcare services to Central Florida’s diverse communities,” Debra Andree, M.D., president/CEO of Community Health Centers, Inc., said in a prepared statement.
Community Health Centers, a Federally Qualified Health Center, provides quality and compassionate primary healthcare services to insured, uninsured, underinsured and underserved children and adults in Central Florida. With more than 550 team members, CHC provides care to nearly 70,000 patients each year in the Apopka, Bithlo, Clermont, Forest City, Four Corners, Groveland, Lake Ellenor, Leesburg, Meadow Woods, Pine Hills, Tavares and Winter Garden communities. Visit www.chcfl.org.