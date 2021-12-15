Lake, Marion and Sumter County residents and healthcare providers are invited to share their views on health and healthcare by taking a 10-minute online survey. It’s being conducted by the WellFlorida Council, in partnership with UF Health Central Florida, which includes UF Health Leesburg Hospital and UF Health The Villages Hospital.
The Community Health Needs Assessment Survey consists of two surveys – one for residents and one for healthcare providers. Participants in the resident’s survey will have opportunity to win a $50 gift card, according to WellFlorida Council.
Survey results, along with local health data, will be used to develop a Community Health Needs Assessment. This report, to be released in spring 2022, will identify the most pressing health issues in the region, serving as a tool for community leaders to take actions towards a healthier community, WellFlorida Council said in a news release.
WellFlorida Council is a private, nonprofit organization, state-designated as the local health council for 16 counties in north central Florida. WellFlorida also manages local, state and federally funded programs, special projects and nonprofits throughout the region that support maternal and infant health, HIV/AIDS care, children’s safety and improving access to healthcare, especially in rural communities.
Surveys will be open until Jan. 31, 2022. Visit www.wellflorida.org.
For more information, email cabarca@wellflorida.org or call 352-727-3767.