The City of Eustis and local partners (Lake Eustis Chamber of Commerce, Lake County, City of Mount Dora, Mount Dora Chamber of Commerce, City of Tavares, Tavares Chamber of Commerce, City of Leesburg, Leesburg Chamber of Commerce, Leesburg Partnership, City of DeLand, MainStreet DeLand Association, and South Lake Chamber of Commerce) are encouraging everyone to show their support and appreciation to those who are serving tirelessly as we continue to fight COVID-19.
On Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at 4:15 pm, we are asking local churches, businesses, and anyone interested in participating to show their appreciation for these individuals by ringing bells of thanks. “This is a small way for each of us to say thank you to the front-line essential workers. From medical professionals to first responders, government employees, retail workers, farmers, and so many more … thank you,” says Commissioner Karen LeHeup-Smith. Commissioner LeHeup-Smith suggested the effort at the April 2 City Commission meeting after a resident contacted her about the idea.
As part of showing your appreciation, please continue to practice social distancing, follow CDC guidelines, and abide by all executive orders issued by the State of Florida.
Share your support on social media using the hashtag #BellsofThanks