CREATE Conservatory is a K-6 school that opened its doors in the fall of 2020. In its first year of operation, all of the students at CREATE showed an average of three years of growth in one year. This kind of data isn’t typical, and neither are their methodologies. CREATE teaches STEM education through arts integration. This means students learn subjects like science, technology, engineering, math and ELA through singing, dancing, music, theater and drawing.
Since their opening, the school has used classroom spaces at a church in Leesburg. Their growing enrollment has pushed this space to the limit. Moving was also presenting a challenge, because property zoned for a school is incredibly expensive, and for the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, a big budget wasn’t an option at this stage.
When they met Randy Mason, owner of the property that was the home of the well-known “Adventure Cove Miniature Golf” in Mount Dora, their dreams of a long-term home became a reality. The property has been vacant for a few years since the mini-golf course closed down, and Mason has provided them with the opportunity for a three-year lease-to-own.
Mason said, “I was overjoyed when they approached me about their idea to turn my property into a school. I can’t think of a better use for it. I hope the community supports such a worthy cause. Their excitement about the project is infectious, and I’m glad I can be a small part of CREATE’s mission.”
Although still waiting for final approval of their Conditional Use Permit, the school has decided to start renovations now. This is where Darrell Turner, of “Florida Building Inspectorz,” located in Tavares, made some important connections for the school. He introduced CREATE’s founder, Nikki Slocum Duslak, to the founders of Giving Back – Community Enrichment Group. Giving Back was the brainchild of Cole Barlow and Casey Gates. Their mission is to give back to the community in a meaningful way. They believe when people donate their time, resources and skills, communities grow stronger.
CREATE is thrilled to be receiving help from Giving Back, and June 8, dozens of community members gathered at the location to lend a hand in fixing up the school’s hopeful new home. They focused on an initial clean-up, removal of old fixtures and preparing the building for renovations.
In the coming weeks, the school will need fencing, a fire alarm system, an electrician, a landscaper and many other odds and ends. They are hopeful to begin the 2022-2023 school in their new location, but are able to stay in their current space until the Adventure Cove property is ready.
Interested in donating time, expertise or skills to the school? Contact CREATE at 352-460-0621 or CREATEConservatory@gmail.com. Anyone interested in supporting Giving Back contact Cole Barlow at 352-602-0911 or GivingBackceg@gmail.com.
CREATE is enrolling K-6 for August, and the school accepts Step Up for Students.