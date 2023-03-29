April 12, pianist Helen Huang will join violinist Rimma Bergeron and cellist Grace Banhg Gavin for a concert trio in the Great Hall of the Howey Mansion.
The program is the final one in the 2022–2023 Howey Mansion Music Series.
Huang, who has won numerous competitions and awards, graduated from the Juilliard School and teaches at Julliard Pre-College. Known for her immaculate technique, Huang is a soloist and avid chamber music player.
The goal of the music series “is to bring classical and jazz music to the spotlight at the Howey Mansion for Central Floridians to enjoy, and thus ensuring that this rich heritage is carried on and appreciated for generations to come,” said Arisa Kusumi Sullivan, artistic and executive director of the series.
The series began in 2018, after brothers Brad and Clay Cowherd purchased and restored the Howey Mansion, and Sullivan asked if she could make her music series vision a reality at this unique historic site.
The mansion is located at 1001 Citrus Avenue in Howey in the Hills.
Learn more at https://www.howeymusicseries.org/about.html.
Tickets are on sale at www.howeymusicseries.org.