This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Lilo, a 6-year-old female Corgi/Chihuahua mix weighing 21 pounds.
“She is a sweet, friendly, happy dog but you must give her time to warm up to you,” the shelter says. “She gets along with the other dogs but seems to prefer her human.
Lilo has not been cat or child tested. Her adoption donation is $250, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip.
“She is a snuggle bunny and is looking for a lap to snuggle on.”
For more information, or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
Apply to adopt and see other pets at http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue is located at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares.