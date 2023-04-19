This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Peetee, a 12-year-old poodle weighing approximately 14 pounds.
“He came to us when his owner could no longer care for him,” the shelter says. “They said that he is blind, but he does have some vision. He is a very mellow, sweet, happy boy.”
Peetee’s adoption donation is $100, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip. He is heartworm negative and on monthly prevention.
“When he gets groomed, you will see what a handsome boy he actually is.”
For more information, or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
Apply to adopt and see other pets at http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue is located at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares.