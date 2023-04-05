This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Poppy, a 12-week-old female Chihuahua weighing approximately 4 pounds.
“This little angel is energetic, lovable and playful. For a tiny thing, she has a lot of spunk,” the shelter says. “She came in with her litter and is the last one left.”
Poppy’s adoption donation is $450, which includes her spay (when she’s old enough), puppy vaccinations and microchip. She is too young to be heartworm tested.
“Please come to meet this adorable girl.”
For more information, or to meet Poppy, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
Apply to adopt and see other pets at http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue is located at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares.