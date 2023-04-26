This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Shiloh, a 1-year-old Belgian Shephard and Dutch Shepherd mix. He weighs approximately pounds.
“He is a friendly, happy, energetic boy who loves everyone he meets. He is a little thin, so he does have to gain some weight, but he’s working on it,” the shelter says. “He loves attention and will dance to get it. He walks well on a leash and gets along well with the other dogs. He has not been cat or child tested. He came from a high-kill shelter and is looking for his Forever Home, so please come to meet this handsome boy!”
For more information, or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
Apply to adopt and see other pets at http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue is located at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares.