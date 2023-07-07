This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Bebe and Americus, bonded mother and daughter.
Bebe is a 2-year-old Silkie Terrier/Chihuahua weighing 8 pounds. Her daughter, Americus, is a 1-year-old Jack Russell/Silkie Terrier mix weighing 6 pounds.
“They came to us when their owner died and no one was able to care for them,” the shelter says. “These two are spunky, happy and affectionate from the beginning. Bebe is the more outgoing but they both are so frisky and lovable.”
The dogs must be adopted together. The adoption donation for the pair is $550, which includes their spay, vaccinations and microchip.
For more information, or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
Apply to adopt and see other pets at http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue is located at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares.