This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Spock, a 6-year-old male Chihuahua mix weighing 8.5 pounds.
“He was confiscated along with 28 others,” the shelter said. “In the beginning, he was terrified but now that he trusts us, he is so happy, friendly and affectionate.”
This picture was taken shortly after he arrived.
“He loves to be held. He is not leash-trained so he does need a home with a fenced-in yard. He gets along with other small dogs but has not been cat or child-tested.”
Spock’s adoption donation is $300, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip. He is heartworm-negative and on monthly prevention.
For more information, or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
Apply to adopt and see other pets at http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue, currently located at 2950 CR 561, Tavares FL 32778, is in need of a new home and requesting donations. You can donate at its GoFundMe campaign by using the adjacent QR code. To activate, point your cellphone camera at the square.
Sept. 22, the organization’s Rock and Roll with Fido and His Friends dance party will be held at Royal Highlands Great Hall, 5350 Monarch Blvd., Leesburg. The fundraiser will feature music from the 50s through 80s, 6–10 p.m. Attendees are encouraged to dress in their favorite decade. Tickets ($35) are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/rock-and-roll-with-fido-tickets-676632775847?aff=oddtdtcreator.
The shelter is in need of volunteers and those interested in fostering a pet. Stop by or visit AFHAR.org. It also requests dog food donationsfrom Amazon, Chewy and PetSmart websites of Purina pro plan classic savory chicken & rice pate. 13 oz. cans.