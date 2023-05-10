This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Boyd, a 1-year-old boxer mix weighing about 27 pounds.
“He is one of the sweetest dogs you will ever meet. He loves everyone, including puppies. His room is near the puppies and he is always trying to check on them to be sure they are okay,” the shelter says. “We were told that he lived his life tied to the porch. He is not fully house-trained but is learning quickly, and he walks well on a leash. He is handsome with his brindle coat, black face and long body and legs.”
Boyd’s adoption donation is $300, which includes his neuter, vaccinations and microchip.
For more information, or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
Apply to adopt and see other pets at http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.
In addition, the shelter is in need of part-time kennel employees. Call or text 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue is located at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares.