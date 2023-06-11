This week, A Forever Home Animal Rescue is featuring Onyx, a 3-year-old Min Pin/Lancaster Healer weighing approximately 13 pounds.
“She is a sweet and loving dog who is looking for her forever home,” the shelter says. “Onyx was adopted once but was returned because she became protective of her new mother. She would be best in a single person home with no other pets. Onyx is house-trained and walks well on a leash. She loves to play in the yard and go for walks. She is also very food motivated!”
Onyx’s adoption donation is $250, which includes her spay, vaccinations and microchip. She is heartworm negative and on monthly prevention.
“Onyx is a wonderful dog who deserves a second chance. If you are looking for a loving and loyal companion, Onyx is the perfect dog for you.”
For more information, or to schedule a meet-and-greet, contact Lori via phone or text at 407-221-1855 or e-mail lmasters@cfl.rr.com.
Apply to adopt and see other pets at http://www.aforeverhomeanimalrescue.org.
A Forever Home Animal Rescue is located at 2950 CR 561 in Tavares.